Newport County vs Brighton Live Stream Free Telecast

Follow the The Emirates FA Cup live Football match between Newport County and Brighton & Hove Albion with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:45 on 10 January 2021. Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Michael Flynn or Graham Potter? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Newport have actually won four of their last five games in the FA Cup, including an impressive 3-0 success at home to Salford City in the second round of this season’s competition on November 28.

The win over Salford followed a 2-1 victory at Leyton Orient in the opening round, and Michael Flynn‘s side will now be looking to claim a Premier League scalp in the shape of Brighton.

Newport County vs Brighton & Hove Albion Live stream Reddit

The Seagulls have drawn four of their last five in England’s top flight but have not won since November 21 and currently sit down in 17th position in the table, just three points above the relegation zone.

Potter’s team will view their next league match away to Manchester City on January 13 as more important than this fixture, although they are arguably facing Pep Guardiola‘s side at the worst possible time.

Brighton have lost their last two FA Cup matches to Man City and Sheffield Wednesday, but they do have previous in the competition in terms of reaching the latter stages, having made the 1983 final, drawing 2-2 with Manchester United before losing the replay 4-0 five days later.