NFL Playoffs !! Steelers vs Browns Live streams Free On Reddit: Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Playoffs Wildcard NFL 2021

The Cleveland Browns face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night in an AFC wild card game. WATCH LIVE: FuboTV (FREE 7-day trial); Hulu Live TV (FREE trial); Peacock (FREE 7-day trial). It’s the third time the Browns and Steelers have played this season, and also the third time the two franchises have met in the playoffs. The Browns previously lost playoff games to the Steelers after the 1994 and 2002 seasons, which are the last two times the Browns reached the playoffs. The teams split their games this season. The Browns last won in Pittsburgh in 2003. Kevin Stefanski, Joel Bitonio and KhaDarel Hodge will miss Sunday’s game after testing positive for the coronavirus. Olivier Vernon will also miss the game after the team put him on IR with an Achilles injury.

NFL Streams: Browns vs Steelers Live Stream Online Free

What to Know The Cleveland Browns will duke it out with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the playoffs Sunday at Heinz Field at 8:15 p.m. ET. Cleveland will be strutting in after a win while Pittsburgh will be stumbling in from a defeat. The Steelers are out to make up for these teams’ game last week. Cleveland had just enough and edged out Pittsburgh 24-22. It was another big night for Cleveland’s RB Nick Chubb, who rushed for one TD and 108 yards on 14 carries.

Despite the Browns winning this past one, the oddsmakers have Pittsburgh as a six-point favorite. Cleveland has failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Cleveland comes into the contest boasting the third most rushing yards per game in the league at 148.4. On the other end of the spectrum, Pittsburgh is stumbling into the matchup with the fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL, having accrued only 84.4 on average.

AFC Wild Card Playoffs Game Info 2021:

Team Name: Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Browns vs Steelers

Date: Sunday, 10 January, 2021

Kickoff – 01:05 PM ET

LOCATION: Nissan Stadium, Nashville.

NFL Wild Card: Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers odds, picks and prediction:

Super Wild Card Weekend ends tonight on NBC with the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. the Cleveland Browns. Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Click here to stream the game live on Peacock. Plus, check out the video above for game picks and predictions from Mike Florio and Chris Simms.

After starting the season 11-0, the Steelers (12-4) lost 4 out of 5 games to close out the regular season. In Week 17, the Steelers sat Ben Roethlisberger in a loss against the Browns. Backup QB Mason Rudolph threw for 315 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. Rookie WR Chase Claypool hauled in five catches for 101 yards and a touchdown.

For the first time since 2002, the Cleveland Browns (11-5) clinched a playoff berth with a Week 17 win over the Steelers. Baker Mayfield completed 17-of-27 passes for 196 yards along with one touchdown. Nick Chubb ran for 108 yards and a touchdown while Kareem Hunt ran for 37 yards. The Browns will be without head coach Kevin Stefanski after he tested positive for Covid-19. Stay tuned to ProFootballTalk for news on other players and coaches on the inactive list for the Browns.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns picks, score prediction, odds

Odds, spread via PointsBet: Steelers (-6) at -278 (Read more here)

Rotoworld’s prop bets: Nick Chubb OVER 65.5 Rushing Yards, Ben Roethlisberger UNDER 291.5 Passing Yards (Read more here)

Mike Florio’s pick, score prediction: Steelers 27, Browns 17 (Read more here)

How to watch Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

Where: Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA

When: Sunday, January 10

Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

TV Channel: NBC

Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

How can I watch the NFL Playoffs Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers without cable?

You can stream the 2020 NFL season, no cable required, on any live-TV streaming service that carries channels with live games. Numerous such services offer broadcast networks like CBS, NBC and Fox as well as ESPN, the NFL Network and NFL RedZone. Exact channels may also vary based on where you live, but the best services for NFL fans are YouTube TV and FuboTV.

You can also watch the Thanksgiving action, as well as other nationally televised games, on the Yahoo Sports or NFL apps.

Thursday Night Football — with the exception of the Thanksgiving games — is also available to stream on Amazon Prime Video (so long as you subscribe to Amazon Prime), Twitch or in the Yahoo Sports or NFL apps. Fox and the NFL Network broadcast Thursday Night Football games as well.

For those looking for a different experience, Fox will be streaming its Thursday night games in 4K on FuboTV (as well as offering the 4K feed on certain cable and satellite providers). Amazon, meanwhile, will be adding the option to choose from a variety of different announcers in its Prime Video app, so you have options just in case Fox’s Joe Buck and Troy Aikman aren’t to your liking.

