watch Baltimore Ravens vs Tennessee Titans: Live stream, TV channel, start time for NFL Wild Card Playoffs 2021 NFL game

Baltimore Ravens vs Tennessee Titans is going to take place tonight. All the fans are waiting to see the match result. The game will kick off at 1.05 p.m ET. Both teams have a huge reputation in the filed of a football match. No one is less powerful or skilful then each other.

Key Information:

Match: The Baltimore Ravens vs The Tennessee Titans

Time: 10:05 p.m. PT /1:05 p.m. ET

Date: January 10

Location: Nissan Stadium

Live Stream: ABC, ESPN



NFL Wild Card Round: Ravens vs Titans Game Preview

NFL wild-card championship of this weekend is now ongoing. The next most exciting NFL wild card match is about to take place tonight. Yes, you are right, here we are talking about The Ravens vs the Titans. Both teams make their appearance in the filed with heavy preparation cause the match is very important for both of them. This match will write down their fate in the NFL card.

Undoubtedly, Ravens vs Titans game will be this weekend most exciting match. In tonight game, Ravens will try their best to take revenge for their previous year lose. For me, I think, Titans will not able to make their scored shining with this match. Anyway, we will see the match soon and what’s going to happen.

NFL wild card rounds game is considered the most important event in the field of football. American football teams make their way to national filed with card NFL. It’s like the passcard of the national championship.

This NFL card is sincerely important cause the Titans are playing. They considered the most strong football teams in the history of American football. I know, some people will disagree but come on bro, you are comparing them the Ravens. The arguing will continue until the match finishes cause technically both teams are equally strong, sorry no offend. Okay, I have said enough for the Ravens vs the Titans NFL wild-card round game.

All fans of football are now looking at the TV to watch the Ravens vs Titans Live game. As a huge fan of a football game, I am very much looking forward to this match too.

Now let me guide you to the information you need to know about the game and all will know the answer of out arguing after watching the Ravens vs Titans game live streaming.

Ravens vs Titans: Date, Time and Location

The Ravens play the Titans on January 10, at 1:05 PM ET at Nissan Stadium. You can catch all the action on ABC as well as ESPN on Sunday afternoon.

How to Watch the Baltimore Ravens vs Tennessee Titans Game Live Stream Free Online:

The 4th game of NFL wild-card round is here, and it’s time to watch the most exciting game between Ravens and Tinats live streaming from anywhere. Check out our best guideline below…

American football fans can watch up to six NFL games live each week courtesy of the new Sky Sports NFL channel along with access to the live RedZone highlights shows each Sunday.

This matchup is one of Sky’s featured games this weekend, but you can also tune in via the NFL Game Pass Pro, with its £143.99 subscription giving you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, plus RedZone access on top.

How to Watch the Game from Anywhere in the World:

There are many options available to watch today’s game between Ravens and Titans live from anywhere. Now we are mentioning some best options for you. Let’s check out below…

How to watch Ravens vs Titans Game Live in the US:

This NFL wild-card round game is set to be shown on ABC. If you have a qualifying cable package you can log into the ABC app to catch all the hard-hitting action.

If you do not have a cable connection, ABC is also carried by over-the-top streaming service FuboTV, which stands apart from similar services as its the only service that boasts all five channels that are showing NFL games this season (CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network).

How to Stream Ravens vs Titans Game Live in Canada:

Streaming service DAZN has exclusive live coverage of all 2020-21 regular-season games in Canada. Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, the subscription will also provide NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, alongside all of DAZN’s amazing live sports roster. This also includes Premier League and Champions League soccer.

How to watch Ravens vs Titans Game Live Streaming in Australia:

If you’re planning on watching this game between Ravens and Titans from Australia, then you’ll need to have access to ESPN as they own the rights to show live NFL action in Australia. While the network is available as part of most Foxtel TV packages, you can access ESPN and watch Ravens vs Titans game live just as easily via Kayo Sports.

How to Watch Ravens vs Titans Game Live on TV:

You can watch the Ravens vs Titans game on ABC and ESPN TV channel. ABC and ESPN is the official TV broadcaster of NFL wild card so you can watch the game in this channel. These two-channel comes with TV cable line. If you don’t take services from the tv cable line then you can use the online paid and free live streaming server to watch the live stream of this event.

How to Watch Ravens vs Titans Game Live Without TV:

In a survey shows that most of the people who travels a lot and today’s young generation don’t like to use a TV cable line anymore. Nowadays, the most popular ways to live streaming such event and occasion has been the online live streaming platform.

You can watch the Ravens vs Titans live stream without TV cable line on NFL Wild RedZone, NFL Game Pass, Sling TV, Fubo TV etc. We want to give you a little information about these streaming services.

NFL RedZone

NFL RedZone is home of all NFL games. If you are a fan of NFL games then NFL RedZone is like a goldmine for you. With NFL RedZone you can live stream every NFL game including Ravens vs Titans. To get NFL RedZone it will cost you 66 dollars per month. You can also get the seasonal pack of NFL Wild RedZone, for this, you have to pay 400 dollars.

NFL Game Pass

Another NFL match store is NFL Game Pass. NFL Game Pass live stream every match of NFL. A huge amount of people use NFL Game Pass to watch the live stream of NFL games. They mostly use it cause it’s rate is also low. The subscription cost of NFL Game Pass is 99 dollars per year. There are so many other plans available in this NFL Game Pass live streaming platform, you can select the plans that suit you best.

Fubo TV

Fubo TV is a famous online live streaming server. If you have the subscription of Fubo TV then you don’t have to worry anymore to live stream any event. With Fubo TV you can get more than 150+ channel. So, with Fubo TV you can watch the live stream of every kind of event such as music, movie, sports etc. Fubo TV also includes ESPN and ABC, from Fubo TV you can live streaming Ravens vs Titans game. Fubo TV subscription cost is 80% per month.

Sling TV

Sling TV splits up its live college football options across its 30 dollars a month Blue plan and 30 dollars a month Orange plan. By combining the two, you’ll get a 15 dollar discount and access to ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, ACC Network, FOX, NBC, FS1, FS2 and NBC Sports Network. The service also has a Sports Extra add-on for 10 dollars a month that will give you access to BTN, SEC Network, SEC Network+, Pac-12 Network, ESPNU and ESPNews. For me, Sling TV is a great option. To get Sling TV both plan you will have pay 45 dollars.

Previous Game History and Rivalry of The Ravens and The Titans:

Ravens and Titans both have the history of their previous rivalry. In almost all the NFL wild-card round they face each other in the field. There winning rate is almost same. Although the Titans a bit ahead of the Ravens so it will make a soft spot for Titans.

But this year Ravens preparation looks like they are committed to winning this game in any case. Though The Baltimore Ravens says, this game is not about revenge, that the bigger mission is to advance in the playoffs.

Today’s match will tell us who will hold the crown. Tennessee Titans are leading their overall NFL series with 11-10 scoreboard result. The Titans team have split four previous playoffs with the road team winning each time, so you can guess their spirit of winning that is moving in their vain.

In last time of NLF wild card round, Titans knocked the top-ranked Ravens out of the filed with a 28-12 stunner at M&T Bank Stadium, wow boy that was an awesome match. Although in the very season of NFL, Tennessee jumped out to an early lead and never looked back.

In Week 11 this season at the M&T Bank Stadium the Tennessee Titans defeated the Ravens with 30-24 points. So in this match, The Ravens will try their heart and soul to take their revenge.

Previous Game History of NFL Wild Card Round:

In the previous match, there were 3 games took place, Colts vs Bills, Rams vs Seahawks and Buccaneers vs Washington. The last three of the game were very speedy and they result in turning from the scoreboard was thrilling. The last three-match result was Colts- 34 vs Bills- 27, Seahawks-20 vs Rams-30 (well, this was obvious, sorry to the Seahawks- fans), and the last third match result was Washington- 23 vs Buccaneers-31( I was supporting Washington in this matching, though they would able to take the victory for them).

This was all this weekend NFL wild card match that happened. Now, here we are with the fourth game between Ravens and Titans. When the match will come to live stream then we will able to find out who the next winner of NFL tournament.

Ravens vs Titans is next upcoming NFL wild card match. It’s the fourth match of this weekend NFL tournament. If you haven’t watched the live stream of the previous game then we had better watch them right now cause those matches were amazingly awesome.

How to Watch the Previous Wild Card Round’s Game:

As a huge fan of football, I can assure you that you will miss pretty good stuff you don’t watch them. We can get them from YouTube or the live streaming server you are using to watch the NLF wild card tournament. Most of the people watch the highlight of previous matches to know the result, you can try that.

If you want to watch the previous games then can use some live streaming server for this. To watch the event with tv cable line then, unfortunately, you cant watch the previous match live-stream footage cause most of the time, tv channels doesn’t repeat them, although you can watch the highlight of those matches.

If you use online streaming sever to watch the live stream of NFL wild card then you will able to watch the previous matches very easily. That’s why I always like to watch the live stream of NFL wild-card tournament with online live streaming server. They may cost money for their subscription but so does the tv cable line.