Watch Bristol City vs Portsmouth Live Stream Free Online

Portsmouth are currently sat third in League One and will travel to Bristol City quietly confident of advancing to the next round despite their opponents playing at a higher level. The Robins have lost four of their last five matches and pressure may be starting to build on head coach Dean Holden.

The 2008 tournament winners head to Ashton Gate on Sunday (January 10th) for a 1.30pm kick-off, in what will be the first competitive meeting between the sides since 2012.

With all 32 Emirates FA Cup Third Round fixtures being broadcast live for the first time, City supporters inside the UK (not Republic of Ireland) can follow all the action from BS3 for free via The FA Player, exclusively delivered to homes by Deliveroo

Bristol City vs Portsmouth Live Stream Reddit

Will the 2008 FA Cup winners go on another memorable cup adventure? 13 years ago now, Nwankwo Kanu scored the only goal as Portsmouth beat Cardiff City in the FA Cup Final at Wembley. That was the second time they’d lifted the cup, the other in 1939. Since, a lot has happened at Pompey, namely three relegations in four seasons that saw them drop all the way down to League 2.