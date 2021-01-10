Watch Juventus vs Sassuolo Live Stream Online

Andrea Pirlo’s side ran out 3-1 winners against the Rossoneri and could make it three consecutive league wins, something they’ve not managed this season, but Sassuolo will be a hard nut to crack given their recent away form (one loss across eight matches this season).

Juventus are at home to Sassuolo in Serie A on Sunday and have the opportunity to keep the pressure on AC Milan, Inter Milan and AS Roma ahead of them in the table.

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Jan. 10 | Time: 14:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 10 | 14:45 p.m. ET Location: Juventus Stadium — Turin, Italy

Juventus Stadium — Turin, Italy Live Stream: ESPN+

The 3-1 midweek win away at leaders Milan has moved Andrea Pirlo’s men up to fourth in the table and this weekend’s visitors to Juventus Stadium in Turin are fifth place Sassuolo.

With three wins from their last four Serie A outings and at least three goals scored in each, things are looking better for Juve than they did after their unexpected 3-0 home defeat to Fiorentina.

This week’s 3-1 win away at Milan was huge but it will count for less if they throw away points at home against a positional rival.

With Inter, Roma and Napoli to come in the next six rounds of games, Juve need to take as many points from their encounters with lower-ranked sides as possible.