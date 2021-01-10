Watch Super wild card weekend live stream: Dates, times, schedule of 2021 NFL playoffs games

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission if you click a link and purchase something that we recommended

The opening weekend of the NFL playoffs has arrived, with three more games on the wild-card round slate. Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the keys to every game, a strong prediction for each matchup, and live stream tv guide here.

The NFL Playoff got off to a fairly stirring start on Saturday. The Los Angeles Rams pulled of a fairly significant upset over a Seattle Seahawks team that simply did not look prepared for a fight. And while the Buffalo Bills and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got the their expected wins, they did not come easy.

So even though some of the games on Sunday look like they could be potential blowouts, beware of the unpredictability of playoff football.

First, the Tennessee Titans, who stumbled down the stretch, must face a Baltimore Ravens team that looks a little re-energized. They’ve won five straight and seem to have ironed out their offensive issues. Could be a shootout to start the day.

Here’s how you can watch Sunday’s playoffs game tv schedule.

Browns vs Steelers Wild Card Game

After quite amazing Saturday night football now it’s time for Sunday night NFL Wild Card head-to-head game between Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers. Holding cold bear, chatting with friends, and watching your favorite team’s show, Man, Sunday night can’t be better than this.

There are a lot of repeat moments in this matchup. First off, the last time Cleveland played in the playoffs, it was in the wild-card round against the Steelers. And second, this is a Week 17 rematch after the Browns won 24-22 on Sunday, Jan. 3. Forgetting outside chaos, let’s jump on the game and let’s know where & when the game will take place.

Where and when the game will start?

Teams: Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Stadium: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh

Time: 08.15 pm E.T

Live Stream: Watch Online

How to watch Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Wild Card game 20201?

This year nobody thought NFL committee could continue the regular season after the global pandemic and presidential election chaos but NFL still get into the pitch and we have witnessed 3 entertaining games yesterday. Oh Yeah! Sunday night NFL Wild Card game between Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints is on the way.

The Chicago Bears face a New Orleans Saints franchise that has won the last six match-ups between the two groups, including a 26-23 extra-time win this year. Be that as it may, in the event that we’re talking simply the postseason, at that point, the Bears are 2-0 record-breaking against the Saints. The Bears beat the Saints in 1991 behind the 236 consolidated scrimmage yards from Neal Anderson and Brad Muster, and they thumped them off in 2006 with Thomas Jones going off for 123 surging yards on 19 conveys and 2 scores. So let’s roll and know where, when the game is going to take place.

Where and when the game will start?

Teams: Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints

Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans

Time: 4.40 pm E.T

Live Stream: Watch Online

Titans vs Ravens Game update:



The NFL Wild Card Round finally began yesterday and we have seen some amazing football. Now it’s time for Sunday night NFL Wild Card 2021. Tennessee Titans are going to face Baltimore Ravens. Quite possibly the most interesting rounds of Super Wild-Card Weekend are a rematch of a season finisher game we saw simply a year ago.

The AFC South victor Tennessee Titans will have the Baltimore Ravens this time around; giving them an additional bit of leeway contrasted with a year ago, when they went out and about and bulldozed the No. 1 in the general seed. Could the Titans do it once more, or will the Ravens get their retribution? How about we separate the matchup?

Where and when the game will start?

Teams: Tennessee Titans vs. Baltimore Ravens

Stadium: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Time: 1.05 pm E.T