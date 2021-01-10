Watch Wisconsin vs Indiana Live Stream

Tired of cluttered sports apps? Want lightning fast women’s basketball scores, up to the minute WNBA stats, and real-time play-by-play? Look no further!
If you have a cable subscription, you can watch it for free online or through tablets, mobile and streaming devices ESPN.com/watch or the ESPN app. You’ll need the online sign-in info for your cable or satellite provider to access the free stream.
How to watch women’s Basketball on TV
So the most important thing is to make sure that your cable package has the network which will show games from your school’s conference.
For instance, CBS will show games from the AAC, ACC, Big East, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC conferences while its offshoot, CBS Sports Network, will show games from the A10, Big East, Mac, Mountain West, NEC and Patriot League conferences.
- fuboTV $59.99 +per month – fuboTV gives you access to local channels, regional sports networks, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, Fox Sports 1 and the Pac-12 Network but does not include ESPN. That’s a blow for big national games, but it’s a better option for local coverage and therefore fans of smaller schools that might not get selected for primetime.
- ESPN+ $5.99 per month – ESPN+ will live stream select college basketball games (and loads of other sport!) throughout the season.
- AT&T TV Now starting at $50 per month – AT&T’s streaming service includes local channels, regional sports networks, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, Fox Sports 1 and the SEC Network.
- Hulu with Live TV $54.99 per month – Hulu with Live TV gives you access to local channels, regional sports networks, Big Ten Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and the SEC Network.
- YouTube TV $65 per month – YouTube TV includes local channels, regional sports networks, ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, Fox Sports 1 and SEC Network.