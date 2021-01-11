2021 National Championship Streams On Reddit Free: Ohio State vs Alabama Live stream

The 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game is set to be contested between Alabama and Ohio State. Both programs breezed to victory in their respective CFP semifinal matchups on New Year’s Day, where the Crimson Tide unsurprisingly rolled Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl—winning by a score of 31-14 as heavy favorites—and the Buckeyes shocked Clemson by a 49-28 margin in the Sugar Bowl despite being rather sizable underdogs. Oddsmakers expect Alabama to claim another national title next Monday to cap off a perfect 2020-21 campaign, but Ohio State has also yet to be bested during this NCAA football season and should not be underestimated after its most recent performance.

National Championship Game: Alabama vs. Ohio State – Live stream, start time, TV info and more

Here is everything you need to know to get ready for Alabama vs. Ohio State in the 2021 CFP National Championship Game:

College Football Playoff National Championship Game: No. 1 Alabama (12-0) vs. No. 3 Ohio State (7-0)

CFP National Championship 2021 Viewing Guide

Date and Start Time: The CFP National Championship Game will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, January 11.

TV and Live Stream: Viewers can tune into ESPN to watch Alabama and Ohio State play for the title. WatchESPN and the ESPN App will live stream the 2021 CFP National Championship Game. Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will be calling the game from the broadcast booth with Maria Taylor providing sideline reporting during the contest.

Location: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida will be the site of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in 2021. Officials have said that attendance will be limited to 20% capacity at the venue, with approximately 13,000 spectators projected to be in the stands.

CFP National Championship 2021 Odds

Point Spread: The No. 1 Crimson Tide have opened as seven-point favorites in the National Championship Game, a line notably narrower than the 20 points they were laying to the Fighting Irish on Friday. ‘Bama failed to beat the number in the Rose Bowl, however, giving up a meaningless touchdown in the final minute that allowed Notre Dame to secure a backdoor cover. The No. 3 Buckeyes also deserve an immense amount of credit for their impressive performance against the No. 2 Tigers in Dallas, as the team defied the odds and outright won despite going off as a seven-point ‘dog for the matchup. Prior to the semifinals being played, the lookahead betting line for a 2021 CFP National Championship between Alabama and Ohio State was favoring the Tide by 10.5 points, but that was quickly adjusted down by more than a field goal before going up on the board following a convincing Buckeyes victory. That win continued Ohio State’s trend of being the best underdog squad in the nation in recent years, with the school now having not only covered, but outright won nine of the last 10 games in which it was receiving points.

Total: The total on this Alabama-Ohio State national title game has been set at 75.5 points, one of the highest over-unders in CFP history. Only the 2018 Orange Bowl—which doubled as a CFP semifinal that year—between Alabama and Oklahoma had a larger total, closing at 80.5 points. The Tide and Sooners failed to reach that mark though, combining to score just shy of 80 points in a game Alabama would go on to win by a 45-34 margin. Barring a dramatic dip over the next week or so, the 2021 CFP National Championship Game will slot in ahead of the 2019 Peach Bowl for the second-highest total in the six-year history of the current postseason format. That contest between the Sooners and Tigers ended up going well over thanks to an offensive explosion from LSU, with the program obliterating Oklahoma 63-28 on its way to winning the title last year.

Moneyline: Alabama is a -275 favorite and Ohio State is a +200 underdog in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. This translate to one needing to risk $2.75 to win $1 on Alabama outright winning the game by any score, while Ohio State would return $2 for each $1 wagered if it can pull off an upset. The moneyline odds indicate a 73% implied probability of a Crimson Tide victory and a 33% chance that the Buckeyes manage to win the national title. These percentages add up to more than 100% due to the “vig”, which is the cut a sportsbook takes for arranging bets.

CFP National Championship 2021 Odds Overview

