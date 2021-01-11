Alabama vs. Ohio State live stream: NFL draft prospects for Pats fans to watch

The Ohio State vs. Alabama: to Watch in 2021 CFP National Championship is a college football bowl game scheduled to determine a national champion in the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) for the 2020 season. It is planned to be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on January 11, 2021, with kickoff at 8:00 p.m. EST and television coverage by ESPN. Aside from the all-star games that follow, it is scheduled to be the culminating game of the 2020–21 bowl season. As the 2020 FBS season is being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, it is possible that the postseason schedule could also be impacted. In the event of COVID-19 issues within the teams, CFP organizers identified a contingency date of January 18 for the championship game.

Background: In August 2018, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, was announced as the host site for the seventh College Football Playoff (CFP) National Championship. The Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl were designated as semifinal games; both semifinals were scheduled for January 1, 2021.

On August 5, 2020, CFP organizers announced that they would move the release of final rankings and semifinal matchups (sometimes referred to as “Selection Weekend”) from December 6 to 20, in order to accommodate conferences that had delayed their championship games to mid-December. On December 20, the semifinal pairings were announced, with No. 1 Alabama matched with No. 4 Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl, and No. 2 Clemson matched with No. 3 Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl.

The Rose Bowl game, normally played in Pasadena, California, was moved to Arlington, Texas, prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic in California.

Date: Monday, 11 January, 2021

Time: 08.00 Pm ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

TV: ESPN | Live stream fuboTV Try for free)

TV: ESPN (also several team-specific simulcasts to be announced)

ESPN broadcasters are scheduled to be Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), and Maria Taylor (reporter).

Online live streaming broadcast: ESPN.com/watch, ESPN app

Radio: 95.3 FM in Tuscaloosa (find your Crimson Tide Sports Network affiliate here)

Online radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network

CFB National Championship: Alabama-Ohio State odds, preview, picks, predictions

Alabama vs Ohio State odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Total Points 74.5 Team Spread Moneyline

Over -115 Ohio State (+7.5) -115 +210

Under -105 Alabama (-7.5) -105 -265

Alabama vs Ohio State picks

Over 74.5 points at -115 with BetMGM

Alabama to win by 1-13 points at +140 with BetMGM

Alabama QB Mac Jones over 364.5 passing yards at -113 with BetMGM

Alabama vs Ohio State preview and predictions

Read the expert analysis and reasons for our picks below.

The total could inch forward even more with a shootout expected between two of the most prolific offenses in college football. Yes, a point a minute is possible in what is set up to be one of the most entertaining title games in recent vintage.

We like Ohio State to score enough to make Alabama sweat (more on that later), but outscoring the undefeated Crimson Tide is the tallest of tasks. This could ulimately mirror the most recent meeting between storied programs, a 42-35 win by Ohio State in 2015.

For the fan of “pitcher’s duel” type college games, you’re out of luck. Defensive stops and punts will be rare.

Those pointing to Alabama’s season average of allowing only 19 points – only 13 TDs allowed — while scoring 48.17 must realize Ohio State is of a different realm. It is a more complete offense than Florida, and Alabama needed every point to beat the Gators 52-46 in the SEC title game.

Our pick: Over 74.5 points -115 with BetMGM

Alabama’s fourth-quarter mentality

Build a big lead, unleash the dogs. That’s the approach Nick Saban has enjoyed and he admits the strategy helps protect his still-learning secondary.

Ohio State enjoys the same plan. So when Notre Dame, known for scoring first, fell behind 14-0 to the Crimson Tide in the CFP semifinals, the Irish had essentially walked the plank.

Ohio State has comeback potential with a big-play running back and strong skill position players. No team wants to exchange punches with Alabama, and the Buckeyes are likely to establish a ball-control attack in the early going to avoid a track meet.

We’re not buying the Justin Fields-can’t-play narrative and envision the quarterbacks posting video game numbers before Alabama surges late, thus making the 7.5-point margin too risky.

Our pick: Alabama to win by 1-13 points +140 with BetMGM

Mac The Knife

Mac Jones is going to carve up the Ohio State defense, it’s just a matter of whether the Buckeyes give him everything underneath or match up mano-e-mano and risk a DeVonta Smith highlight package.

The over-under for total passing yards for Jones is 364.5, but Alabama averaged 349 passing yards per game (37 touchdowns) which obviously includes games in which the Crimson Tide released the throttle. Ohio State allowed 11.4 yards per reception in 2020.

Our pick: Alabama QB Mac Jones over 364.5 yards at -113 with BetMGM

Between the two programs this season, Alabama and Ohio State have combined for 19 wins, a pair of conference championships and no losses. But on Monday night, either the Crimson Tide or Buckeyes will be beaten for the first time during the 2020 campaign.Alabama and Ohio State are set to face off in the College Football Playoff National Championship at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The SEC champion Crimson Tide secured their spot with a Rose Bowl win over Notre Dame. Meanwhile, the Big Ten champion Buckeyes defeated Clemson in the Sugar Bowl to advance.

Throughout the season, Alabama hasn’t faced many tests, winning all but one of its games by at least 17 points (the lone exception being a 52-46 victory over Florida in the SEC Championship Game). It had no trouble against Notre Dame, beating the Fighting Irish 31-14. Ohio State’s schedule was heavily affected by the coronavirus pandemic, as the Big Ten didn’t begin its season until Oct. 24, and then the Buckeyes had three cancellations. Still, they beat Northwestern to win the conference title, then notched a huge 49-28 win over Clemson to reach the CFP National Championship.

With the end of the college football season getting closer, here are three storylines to watch for in Monday night’s game.

Fields Looks to Play Through Injury 1 of 3 John Bazemore/Associated Press

In the second quarter of Ohio State’s Sugar Bowl win, junior quarterback Justin Fields took a big hit from Clemson linebacker James Skalski, which led to Skalski getting ejected for targeting and Fields in visible pain. Fields got treatment on the sidelines to his torso/hip area, and he stayed in the game.

Fields ended up finishing 22-of-28 for 385 yards, six touchdowns and one interception. He was already considered one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2021 NFL draft class (assuming he opts to go pro), but he likely improved his stock even more with that showing against a top-tier program in Clemson.

Now, Fields will have another opportunity to showcase his skills against Alabama. And according to Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, Fields should be ready despite the injury. “Yeah, I definitely expect him to play,” Day said Monday, according to Dave Biddle of 247Sports.com. Alabama led the SEC in points allowed per game (19.5) and ranked third in total yards allowed per game (351.2). However, if Fields is healthy and plays like he did last time out, the Crimson Tide could have some trouble trying to stop him and the Buckeyes offense.

Ohio State has scored 38 or more points in six of its seven games, and Fields is a key reason why. It will be fun to watch him play on another big stage and try to win his first national title in potentially his college finale.

Can Wade Shut Down Heisman Winner Smith? 2 of 3 Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Alabama’s DeVonta Smith just became the fourth wide receiver in college football history to win the Heisman Trophy, and the first since Michigan’s Desmond Howard in 1991. He put up huge numbers all season, and he poses a problem for any defense he goes up against. But Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade has already made it known he’s ready for the challenge.

“You already know who I want to go up against at the end of the day,” Wade said Wednesday, per Austin Nivison of 247Sports.com. “But at the end of the day, we’re just focused on this win and the way of getting the win.” If the Buckeyes are going to win, Wade may need to find a way to at least slightly slow down Smith, who enters the matchup with 105 receptions for 1,641 yards and 22 total touchdowns in 12 games. Smith has had multiple receiving scores in six of his last seven games, and he’s had at least 130 receiving yards in each of those six contests.

But Wade is an above-average cornerback. He was named a consensus All-American this season after recording 29 tackles and two interceptions in seven games. Wade had originally opted out of the 2020 season, but he later reversed that decision, and the Buckeyes are glad that he did. Even if Smith’s production is limited by Wade, Alabama may be getting another offensive boost for the matchup. It’s possible the Crimson Tide could be getting wide receiver Jaylen Waddle back, who hasn’t played since Oct. 17 due to an ankle injury. Regardless of whether Waddle plays or not, Smith has the potential to have a big game. And it’ll likely be up to Wade to try to stop him.

Which Powerhouse Program Adds Another National Title? 3 of 3 Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

It’s not a surprise that either of these teams have made it here. They’re both strong programs that have had plenty of success since the College Football Playoff format was introduced for the 2014 season. Ohio State won the inaugural CFP National Championship. Since then, the Buckeyes have gone on to reach the playoff three more times, including each of the past two seasons.

Alabama has made the CFP in six of the first seven seasons of the format, with 2019 being the only time it missed out. The Crimson Tide have won a pair of national titles during that span (the 2015 and 2017 seasons) and made the CFP National Championship two other times (the 2016 and 2018 seasons) prior to this year. Now, one of these two programs is going to add another national title to their illustrious history.

It’ll be the first time that Alabama and Ohio State have played since the inaugural CFP. Alabama had won the three previous meetings between the schools in 1978, 1986 and 1995. Whichever team wins, they’ll end the season undefeated, marking the third straight year that the national champion will be an unbeaten team after Clemson (2018) and LSU (2019).

How to live stream CFP Championship 2021 from outside your country

If you’re currently traveling abroad or there is no official broadcast option in your country, then you’ll need to use a VPN to dial in to a location in the US that does have coverage.

A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location.

ExpressVPN – CFP National Championship 2021 get the world’s best VPN

We’ve put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It’s also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they’ll give you your money back without a quibble.

– Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch National Championship 2021 college football on TV in the US

If you live in the US and have a cable subscription, you’ll need access to the following networks in order to watch all of the college football action this season: ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews, ESPN 3, ESPN College Extra, NBC, Fox, FS1, FS2, Fox College Sports Atlantic, Fox College Sports Central, Fox College Sports Pacific, NFL Network, ACC Network, Big Ten Network, Longhorn Network, SEC Network, BTN (Big Ten Network) and Pac-12 Network.

However, if you aren’t a cable subscriber, you can still watch quite a few games over-the-air. With on of the best indoor TV antennas you can watch college football games shown on ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox. For the most part, prime time games with air on either ABC or Fox and CBS will show games from the SEC conference. Notre Dame fans will be happy to hear that all of the college’s games will still be shown on NBC this season as this year marks the 30th season of the Notre Dame on NBC partnerships

Western CFP Championship 2021 live stream: how to watch NCAA football Final in the US without cable

As you can see, there’s a dizzying array of channels that cover NCAA football in the US, so if you want to get a college football live stream for every single game of the season…you can’t. And it would be impossible, given the sheer number of games played simultaneously every Saturday.

What you can do is arm yourself with a good over-the-top streaming service, which will get you access to the channels you need to watch the biggest games each week.

For your convenience, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite streaming services and the networks they give you access to below.

fuboTV $59.99 per month – With fuboTV’s standard plan you’ll get access to ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, NBC Sports Network, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, BEINSports, ESPN, BTN and the Pac-12 Network.

Sling TV $45 per month – Sling TV splits up its live college football options across its $30 a month Blue plan and $30 a month Orange plan. By combining the two, you’ll get a $15 dollar discount and access to ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, ACC Network, FOX, NBC, FS1, FS2 and NBC Sports Network. The service also has a Sports Extra add-on for $10 a month that will give you access to BTN, SEC Network, SEC Network+, Pac-12 Network, ESPNU and ESPNews.

Hulu with Live TV $54.99 per month – Hulu with Live TV gives you access to ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX in most areas as well as to ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, ESPNU, ESPN Goal LIne, ESPN College Extra, FS1, FS2, SEC Network, NBCSN and BTN.

YouTube TV $65 per month – YouTube TV only has one plan that gives you access to ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews, NBCSN, CBSSN, BTN, SEC Network, Fox Sports, FS1 and FS2.

ESPN+ $5.99 per month – This season ESPN+ will stream exclusive live college football games from conferences across the country including Big 12, Conference USA, American and Sun Belt.

With so many different ways to watch college football, it can be hard to pick a way to watch without cable TV. Some services may be better based on the specific team or conference you root for, and we have suggestions and full breakdowns linked below.

, fans get access to nearly every network with college football action this season. Hulu with Live TV also offers local feeds from all the major networks, but fans should be sure to check their zip code to find their local channels . The combination of a broad coverage of channels with college football, conference networks, and a reasonable price make Hulu with Live TV our pick for best overall live TV streaming service for College Football.

Best for everything not on TV: ESPN+

Even with a reduced college football schedule this fall, there are still some games that will be exclusively available streaming online. That’s where ESPN+ comes in. It’s the all-digital arm of the storied sports network, and it has college football games nearly every weekend that you just can’t get anywhere else. It’s easy to sign up for ESPN+, which is available on your phone, tablets, web browser — and, of course, on your TV.

hat, of course, is No. 13 BYU’s quick road game at No. 18 Coastal Carolina. This is a big win for college football fans everywhere. Yes, a win would help BYU’s case for a big bowl game, but it’s also possible to simply enjoy good football when it comes around unexpectedly. The Cougars and Chanticleers are having breakout seasons.

That’s not all, either. Five top-10 teams will be on the road and some of them can lock up divisions if they haven’t already. With the sport limping to the finish line, let’s cherish whatever games we can get at this point. Let’s help you navigate through a great weekend of college football with a handy viewer’s guide.

National Championship 2021 live stream: how to watch college football in Canada

College football may not be as big a deal in Canada as it is in the US, but there are still plenty of ways to watch the biggest games.

DAZN offers a free trial and will show all of the Pac-12 Networks games this season and it even offers a FREE trial , while TSN will show most of the games that air originally on ESPN in the US. You can also watch ESPN provided games in French on RDS.

Elsewhere, the Big Ten Network (BTN) is available through the following cable providers: Cogeco, Eastlink, Rogers Cable, Shaw Cable, Shaw Direct and VMedia. Head to the relevant website of your service, log-in with your credentials, and you’ll be able to stream the game online just like you’d watch it on TV – though there’s no streaming-only option for B1G fans, unfortunately.

However, anyone in Canada from a country where that offers additional ways to live stream has the option of grabbing hold of an effective VPN and following our instructions above.

Listen to CFP National Championship 2021 live on SiriusXM

You can catch every play from the biggest college football games on the go with SiriusXM . The service has live play by play coverage of college football games in the major conferences all season long.

Sirius XM has a dedicated channels for the major conferences, including all of the Power Five. These radio stations include coverage of games along with conference specific talk and analysis. It is available in your vehicle, or streaming to your mobile devices.

Western CFP Championship 2021 Live stream NCAA football in Australia and Switzerland

Pick college football coverage for those Down Under is available from Foxtel, which provides ESPN and has the Foxtel Go app so that you can watch the action (logging in with your Foxtel ID) on your laptop or other mobile device.

Kayo Sports is Foxtel ‘s official over-the-top offering for cord cutters or anyone who wants not to be tied into a long contract, which provides comprehensive streaming-only coverage of all sports networks from the network, including Fox Sports, ESPN and ESPN2, and beIN Sports.

There’s typically a decent selection of NCAA football games to pick from and there is a Standard and a Paid option for the subscription package. The discrepancy is that you’re looking at $25 a month on two devices for the Standard plan and $35 per month on three devices for the Premium plan.

Keeping aside different online services and the official broadcasters, there is still one category which offers streaming free of cost Yes, it is 2021 and the boom of social media is growing rapidly.

Be it Facebook, Reddit, or other social media platforms, watching IIHF World Juniors wouldn’t have been much easier without social media platforms.

Therefore, let’s move ahead and unwrap the brilliant social media platforms that can help you watch the IIF World Championship.

As a result of Covid-19, four of the top The CFP National Championship 2021 (FBS) conferences including the Big Ten, Pac-12, Mid-American Conference (MAC) and Mountain West decided to cancel their seasons during the summer of 2020.

The CFP National Championship 2021 Live is a post-season college football bowl game.The game is gonna begin on Monday, January 11, 2021, in Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. With kickoff at 8:00 p.m. (EST) on ESPN.A national champion of the NCAA Division “Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS)”, began from 2014 college football season.

CFP National Championship 2021 plays eight games over eight weeks from October 23, Pac-12 will play a seven-game schedule starting on November 6, MAC will play a six-game schedule from November 4 and Mountain West will play an eight-game schedule from january 11, 2021.