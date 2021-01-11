Fire-rated Glazing Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Fire-rated Glazing analysis, which studies the Fire-rated Glazing industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.
Global “Fire-rated Glazing Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global Fire-rated Glazing by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Fire-rated Glazing.
According to this study, over the next five years the Fire-rated Glazing market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ xx million by 2026, from $ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Fire-rated Glazing business, shared in Chapter 3.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Fire-rated Glazing, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Fire-rated Glazing market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Fire-rated Glazing companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Top Manufactures in Global Fire-rated Glazing Includes:
Saint-Gobain
Safti First
Pilkington
SCHOTT
TGP
Asahi Glass
Pyroguard
Promat Glass UK
Guangdong Golden Glass Technologies
Nippon Electric Glass
TECFIRE
Shandong Hengbao Fire Resistant Glass
AIS Glass
POLFLAM sp. z o.o.
BGT Bischoff Glastechnik AG
Market Segment by Type, covers:
Laminated Fire Resistant Glass
Wired Fire Resistant Glass
Tempered Fire Resistant Glass
Ceramic Fire Resistant Glass
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
Building & Construction
Fire Resistant Door
Fire Resistant Window
Marine
Others
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
