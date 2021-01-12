Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Oncology Companion Diagnostic analysis, which studies the Oncology Companion Diagnostic industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global “Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global Oncology Companion Diagnostic by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Oncology Companion Diagnostic.

According to this study, over the next five years the Oncology Companion Diagnostic market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ xx million by 2026, from $ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Oncology Companion Diagnostic business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Oncology Companion Diagnostic, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Oncology Companion Diagnostic market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Oncology Companion Diagnostic companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Includes:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Invivoscribe, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Qiagen N.V.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

ARUP Laboratories

bioMérieux SA

Abbott

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

In situ hybridization (ISH)/Fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH)

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Hospital

Pathology/Diagnostic Laboratory

Academic Medical Center

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

