Sheffield United vs Newcastle Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

If you want to watch Sheffield United vs Newcastle United live streaming online, these are the instructions. In America, Sheffield United vs Newcastle United is available to live stream on NBC Sports via FuboTV.

Sheffield United vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today, Sheffield United take on Newcastle United at Bramall Lane hoping to build on their first win of the season.

The Blades beat Bristol Rovers 3-2 in the FA Cup this weekend to end a 22-game winless streak.

The match also marked Chris Wilder’s 100th victory as Sheffield United manager, and he will hope to use it as a springboard for his 101st here against Newcastle.

Steve Bruce’s team are 15th with 19 points on the board and will be hopeful of pushing on after coming out the other side from an outbreak of coronavirus at the club.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the game?

Sheffield United vs Newcastle kicks off at 6pm today, Tuesday 12 January.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK, on channels Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Subscribers can stream online via the Sky Sports app and the website.

What is the team news?

Sheffield United are monitoring several players including Enda Stevens, George Baldock, Lys Mousset, Phil Jagielka and Billy Sharp.

Ryan Fraser is in contention for Newcastle after a recent groin injury, but Jamaal Lascelles may not be ready for this game.

Predicted line-ups

Sheffield United: Ramsdale, Ampadu, Egan, Stevens, Bogle, Basham, Norwood, Fleck, Osborn, McGoldrick, Burke

Newcastle United: Darlow, Yedline, Feranandez, Schar, Clark, Ritchie, Almiron, M Longstaff, S Longstaff, Joelinton, Wilson

Odds

Sheffield United 14/9

Newcastle United 9/4

Draw 9/4

Prediction

Newcastle are starting to get players to fitness while Sheffield United have plenty of doubts. Newcastle are in better form too. But Sheffield United will be buoyed by that FA Cup and we expect them to put up a fight. Sheffield United 1-1 Newcastle.

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United Live, Sheffield United vs Newcastle United live stream, Newcastle United vs Sheffield United live stream, live football sheffield united, watch Sheffield United vs Newcastle United live, Sheffield United vs Newcastle United Live Stream Reddit.