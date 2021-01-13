How to Watch Bucks vs Pistons Live free streamings online | NBA Live Streams Reddit, Buffstreams, Youtube, Twitter, Schedule for Today

What channel is Bucks vs Pistons on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21, The Milwaukee Bucks and the Detroit Pistons are set to square off in a Central Division matchup at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is 2-8 overall and 2-4 at home, while the Bucks are 7-4 overall and 2-3 on the road. The Bucks are 2-0 against the Pistons this season and won all three games between the teams last season.

Milwaukee is favored by 10.5-points in the latest Pistons vs. Bucks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 225. Before entering any Bucks vs. Pistons picks, you’ll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it is also on a stunning 67-38 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,500 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Pistons vs. Bucks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Pistons vs. Bucks:

Pistons vs. Bucks spread: Pistons +10.5

Pistons vs. Bucks over-under: 225 points

Pistons vs. Bucks money line: Detroit +450, Milwaukee -600

Latest Odds: Milwaukee Bucks -10.5

What you need to know about the Pistons

Detroit lost to the Utah Jazz on Sunday, 96-86. The Pistons have lost four of their past five games. Detroit allowed Utah to score the first nine points of the game and never led. Jerami Grant had 28 points. He has scored 20-plus points in a career-best nine consecutive games. The Pistons did set a franchise record with its fifth consecutive game shooting at least 85 percent (18-21) from the free-throw line.

Blake Griffin missed eight-of-12 shots from the field and finished with 10 points vs. Utah. He does have five-plus assists in each of his past three games. Grant has become the Pistons all-time leader for most points (251) by a player in their first 10 games with the team. Detroit has only been able to knock down 41.7 percent of its shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league.

What you need to know about the Bucks

Milwaukee raced past the Orlando Magic on Monday in a 121-99 victory. The Bucks have won five of their last six games. Giannis Antetokounmpo (22 points), Khris Middleton (20 points), and Bobby Portis (20 points) were the top scorers for Milwaukee. Middleton is averaging career highs in scoring (22.5 points per game), rebounding (6.7) and assists (5.6) so far this season, while registering career-best percentages from the field (.554), three-point range (.492), and the free-throw line (.938).

Milwaukee leads the league in scoring at 121.9 points per game, The Bucks’ 49.4 field goal percentage is tied for first in the NBA. Milwaukee’s 41.1 three-point field percentage ranks second in the league. In addition, Milwaukee has won nine consecutive games against Detroit. The Bucks have taken those matchups by an average of 15.8 points per game and have won eight of those games by double digits.

How to make Pistons vs. Bucks picks

The model has simulated Pistons vs. Bucks 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it’s also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pistons vs. Bucks? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pistons vs. Bucks spread to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that is on an incredible 67-38 roll.