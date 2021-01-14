Pepperdine vs Gonzaga Live Stream Free Online

The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs take to the court tonight to face the Pepperdine Waves from Malibu, California.

The Zags are the best team in the country, and at times have looked unstoppable. They’re 12-0 and have won every game but one by double digits, including victories over No. 6 Kansas and No. 3 Iowa. A talented veteran roster was boosted by the addition of superstar freshman Jalen Suggs, and they’re the best team in America offensively while being in the Top 25 defensively as well.

Pepperdine is led by former Washington head coach Lorenzo Romar, who returns to the school where he started his career as a head coach with a three year stint beginning in 1996. The Waves are 4-5, but took a ranked UCLA team to triple overtime before falling 108-97 on November 27th.

Plenty of people will be watching the best team in the country on ESPN, but it’s also available on the ESPN app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, there are quite a few streaming services offering free trials for one or two weeks. You can check YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV and be able to stream the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Pepperdine Waves

Gonzaga is listed as a 26.5 point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the high-pace of both these teams has the total set at 167, the most for any college basketball game on the board this evening by eight points.