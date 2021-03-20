How to Watch March Madness live Online

The NCAA men’s basketball tournament, after a one-year absence, is set to return Thursday with the “First Four” play-in games. Friday will bring that first-round action with 16 games spanning the day, but Thursday is when we whittle the bracket (print yours here) from 68 to 64 with four First Four games and whetting your appetite for what’s ahead. The headliner, of course, is the nightcap between No. 11 seeds UCLA and Michigan State, but the three games before that matchup of historical powers also feature some intrigue.

The 2021 NCAA DI men’s basketball tournament will be unlike any March Madness that has come before. All games will be played in Indiana, with most in Indianapolis.

Here’s the schedule:

First Four — 4 p.m. ET coverage start on Thursday, March 18. First game at 5:10 p.m.

First round — 12 p.m. ET coverage start on Friday, March 19, and Saturday, March 20. First game at 12:15 p.m.

Second round — 12 p.m. ET coverage start on Sunday, March 21, and Monday, March 22.

Sweet 16 — 2 p.m. ET coverage start on Saturday, March 27, and 1 p.m. start on Sunday, March 28

Elite Eight — 7 p.m. ET coverage start on Monday, March 29, and 6 p.m. start on Tuesday, March 30

Final Four — 5 p.m. ET start on Saturday, April 3

NCAA championship game — 9 p.m. Monday, April 5

In his year’s tournament will be held entirely in Indiana because of the pandemic. There are some slight changes to how the bracket will be seeded. The top four seeds will be handled the same and so will the First Four. The changes will come in how the rest of the bracket is completed. Teams will be placed in the bracket based on rankings without the usual considerations for geography. This is called using the “S-curve” to fill the bracket. There will be 37 at-large selections (one more than normal) and 31 automatic qualifiers (one fewer than normal).

March Madness 2021 dates, schedule, live streams and TV networks

GAME TIME (ET) TV SITE

First Four — Thursday, March 18

(16) Texas Southern 60, (16) Mount St. Mary’s 52 5:10 p.m. truTV Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

(11) Drake 53, (11) Wichita State 52 6:27 p.m. TBS Mackey Arena

(16) Norfolk State 54, (16) Appalachian State 53 8:40 p.m. truTV Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

(11) UCLA 86, (11) Michigan State 80 9:57 p.m. TBS Mackey Arena

First Round — Friday, March 19

(7) Florida vs. (10) Virginia Tech 12:15 p.m. CBS Hinkle Fieldhouse

(3) Arkansas vs. (14) Colgate 12:45 p.m. truTV Bankers Life Fieldhouse

(1) Illinois vs. (16) Drexel 1:15 p.m. TBS Indiana Farmers Coliseum

(6) Texas Tech vs. (11) Utah State 1:45 p.m. TNT Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

(2) Ohio State vs. (15) Oral Roberts 3 p.m. CBS Mackey Arena

(1) Baylor vs. (16) Hartford 3:30 p.m. truTV Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South)

(8) Loyola Chicago vs. (9) Georgia Tech 4 p.m. TBS Hinkle Fieldhouse

(5) Tennessee vs. (12) Oregon State 4:30 p.m. TNT Bankers Life Fiieldhouse

(4) Oklahoma State vs. (13) Liberty 6:25 p.m. TBS Indiana Farmers Coliseum

(8) North Carolina vs. (9) Wisconsin 7:10 p.m. CBS Mackey Arena

(2) Houston vs. (15) Cleveland State 7:15 p.m. truTV Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

(4) Purdue vs. (13) North Texas 7:25 p.m. TNT Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (North)

(7) Clemson vs. (10) Rutgers 9:20 p.m. TBS Bankers Life Fieldhouse

(6) San Diego State vs. (11) Syracuse 9:40 p.m. CBS Hinkle Fieldhouse

(3) West Virginia vs. (14) Morehead State 9:50 p.m. truTV Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South)

(5) Villanova vs. (12) Winthrop 9:57 p.m. TNT Indiana Farmers Coliseum

First Round — Saturday, March 20

(5) Colorado vs. (12) Georgetown 12:15 p.m. CBS Hinkle Fieldhouse

(4) Florida State vs. (13) UNC Greensboro 12:45 p.m. truTV Bankers Life Fieldhouse

(3) Kansas vs. (14) Eastern Washington 1:15 p.m. TBS Indiana Farmers Coliseum

(8) LSU vs. (9) St. Bonaventure 1:45 p.m. TNT Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

(1) Michigan vs. (16) Texas Southern 3 p.m. CBS Mackey Arena

(5) Creighton vs. (12) UC Santa Barbara 3:30 p.m. truTV Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South)

(2) Alabama vs. (15) Iona 4 p.m. TBS Hinkle Fieldhouse

(6) USC vs. (11) Drake 4:30 p.m. TNT Bankers Life Fieldhouse

(2) Iowa vs. (15) Grand Canyon 6:25 p.m. TBS Indiana Farmers Coliseum

(7) UConn vs. (10) Maryland 7:10 p.m. CBS Mackey Arena

(4) Virginia vs. (13) Ohio 7:15 p.m. truTV Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

(8) Oklahoma vs. (9) Missouri 7:25 p.m. TNT Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (North)

(1) Gonzaga vs. (16) Norfolk State 9:20 p.m. TBS Bankers Life Fieldhouse

(6) BYU vs. (11) UCLA 9:40 p.m. CBS Hinkle Fieldhouse

(3) Texas vs. (14) Abilene Christian 9:50 p.m. truTV Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South)

(7) Oregon vs. (10) VCU 9:57 p.m. TNT Indiana Farmers Coliseum

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 18: Tyson Etienne #1 of the Wichita State Shockers runs into ShanQuan Hemphill #4 of the Drake Bulldogs during the second half in the NCAA Basketball Tournament First Four round at Mackey Arena on March 18, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Here are our picks for the best team on each seed line:

No. 16 seeds

Appalachian State/Norfolk State | Mount St. Mary’s/Texas Southern | Hartford | Drexel

Top team — Drexel, Midwest Region: The CAA had teams play anywhere from seven to 18 games in conference play this year, with Drexel on the low end of the spectrum playing just nine and going 4-5. But the league’s best offense showed up in the conference tournament and the Dragons were able to make a run to the title even from their lower seed and that offense — top-100 in offensive efficiency and top-50 in both 3-point and 2-point shooting percentage — is the reason Drexel is the pick.

No. 15 seeds

Grand Canyon | Iona | Oral Roberts | Cleveland State

Top team — Iona, East Region: Rick Pitino is back in the NCAA Tournament while Louisville and Kentucky are not, but that tasty storyline is not the reason the Gaels are the pick. Pitino has gotten this group of Iona players from being a defense-optional, wide-open team (that was very good under Tim Cluess) to buy in on the defensive end. A COVID-19 pause had Iona sidelined for seven weeks between games, but they’re coming off four straight wins in the conference tournament and playing well.

No. 14 seeds

Eastern Washington | Abilene Christian | Colgate | Morehead State

Top team — Colgate, South Region: The Patriot League also had some strange scheduling but just because Boston University was the opponent for five of Colgate’s 14 wins doesn’t mean we should take the 14-1 record for granted. Colgate plays fast, ranks No. 3 in the country in 3-point shooting percentage and hasn’t lost since Jan. 3.

No. 13 seeds

Ohio | UNC Greensboro | North Texas | Liberty

Top team — Ohio, West Region: The Bobcats have a real pro prospect in 6-foot-4 point guard Jason Preston, a player who can both get his own bucket and help facilitate for others. Ohio went to Illinois earlier this season and held a lead with less than two minutes remaining before losing 77-75. Preston had 31 points, eight assists and six rebounds in that defeat.

No. 12 seeds

UC Santa Barbara | Georgetown | Winthrop | Oregon State

Top team — Winthrop, South Region: KenPom’s ratings would point to Georgetown here, a team that ranks 30 spots ahead of the Eagles, but I’m respecting the record. Winthrop went 23-1 with a style that can exhaust opponents, playing at a break-neck pace (No. 11 adjusted tempo in the country) and going almost full line-change style with substitution patterns to keep fresh legs on the floor. The only team to beat Winthrop this year did so by slowing the game down, which makes the matchup with Villanova enticing, but if the Eagles control the pace we could see them in the Round of 32.

No. 11 seeds

Wichita State/Drake | Michigan State/UCLA | Utah State | Syracuse

Top team — Drake, West Region: With an 18-0 start, Drake was one of the top stories of the early college basketball season. The Bulldogs were not only winning but covering the spread regularly, and finished the season with the second-best record in the country against the spread. That’s not as much the reason Drake is the pick, but a comment on how the team has been exceeding expectations of the oddsmakers and market all season. This is a top-20 offense in the country with a regular season win over Loyola Chicago and an efficiency margin comparable to 10-seed Virginia Tech and 9-seed Virginia Tech.

No. 10 seeds

VCU | Maryland | Virginia Tech | Rutgers

Top team — Maryland, East Region: I think this argument is between Maryland and Rutgers. The two teams split the regular season series, rank three spots away from each other in the KenPom ratings (Maryland at No. 31, Rutgers at No. 34) and each have wins against both Illinois and Purdue. Though Maryland took a couple bad losses to close the regular season, I think the Terps’ form has been just a shade better than Rutgers over the last month, so Eric Ayala, Aaron Wiggins and the rest of Mark Turgeon’s group get the nod.

No. 9 seeds

Missouri | St. Bonaventure | Wisconsin | Georgia Tech

Top team — St. Bonaventure, East Region: I think this might be one of the worst seed lines comparable to the teams on either side, but that doesn’t diminish the accomplishments of the Bonnies here in 2021. Mark Schmidt’s team plays great defense and has just one double-digit loss (back on Feb. 6 at Saint Louis) on its 16-4 profile.

No. 8 seeds

Oklahoma | LSU | North Carolina | Loyola Chicago

Top team — Loyola Chicago, Midwest Region: A top-10 KenPom team with a 24-4 record walks into a bar and the NCAA Tournament selection committee gives it a seeding that represents being outside of the top 25 teams in the country. The Ramblers rank No. 1 among all Division I basketball teams in defensive efficiency and their under-seeding is disruptive not only to Georgia Tech, but No. 1 seed Illinois should the in-state foes meet in the second round.

How to watch March Madness 2021: Live stream online without cable, TV channel, times for men’s NCAA Tournament games

March Madness 2021 is right around the corner and 68 teams are set to play in the first NCAA tournament since 2019. According to Pointsbet, Gonzaga is this year’s favorite to win it all (should they be?). NBC Sports has you covered with the full schedule, TV channel information and live streaming options on devices like Roku, Apple TV and more for the men’s 2021 NCAA Tournament. Plus, find out where to watch each game live online as well as options for anyone without cable TV.

What channel are March Madness games on this year?

CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV will broadcast the men’s NCAA Tournament on TV this year. Check your local listings to see what TV channel these stations are in your area. With a valid cable login, you can also watch the games live on many devices including your phone, laptop, Roku, Fire TV or Apple TV with NCAA March Madness Live.

For those without access to cable, March Madness games being aired on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV can be streamed live with services such as YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV and AT&T TV. Games on CBS can additionally be streamed live with fuboTV. Most of these streaming services offer a limited free trial.

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 18: Johnny Juzang #3 of the UCLA Bruins falls to court as Aaron Henry #0 of the Michigan State Spartans drives the ball during the first half in the First Four game prior to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 18, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

How to watch every matchup without cable

Since TBS, TNT, and TruTV are all Turner networks, they all fall under the same subscription umbrellas. Unfortunately, their availability doesn’t overlap perfectly with CBS, which would have made this guide a little bit simpler and shorter. Alas!

Youtube TV

Youtube TV includes all the Turner networks and CBS, which makes it pretty enticing, but it does run $65 a month. You can get two weeks free up front if you’re new, and you get three simultaneous streams.

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu also offers live streaming with all four networks included. It costs $65 a month, though you can plop down an extra $7 a month to get a bundle with Disney Plus and ESPN+ as well. You can get a week free to start, and you get to watch on two devices at once.

AT&T TV

You’ll get CBS and the Turner networks with the “base” tier of AT&T TV, called “Entertainment,” though it does run $70 a month. You can watch on three devices at the same time, but there does not appear to be any sort of available free trial.

Sling Blue

Sling has two basic packages: Sling Orange and Sling Blue. The Blue plan offers all three Turner networks, but Orange is missing TruTV. Blue will run you $35 a month, and you can watch three simultaneous streams. A three-day free trial won’t get you the whole tournament, but you could watch a solid slate of games that way. Remember, though: no CBS with Sling.

How to watch the CBS games without cable

As a network station, there are many ways to stream CBS if you don’t already have a cable or satellite package.

Paramount Plus

One of the cheapest ways to get live CBS streaming access is via Paramount Plus. The service offers some exclusive on-demand content in addition to live streaming for plans starting at just $6 a month.

Live streaming services with CBS

For people who want a larger assortment of channels to go along with CBS, live streaming services like Hulu + Live TV, AT&T TV, Youtube TV, and FuboTV all have you covered. Crucially, Sling does not offer CBS, so don’t go that route.

The NCAA has made things a little less chaotic the last few years by centralizing all tourney streaming in the March Madness Live web-based app. For desktop viewers covertly streaming games next to that super important email or spreadsheet tab, the main web app is your best bet. It works on both the desktop and mobile web.

However, the March Madness Live app does come with some caveats depending on which network is airing which game. The games televised by CBS will all be available for free through the app without requiring a cable login, but for the three Turner-owned channels (TNT, TBS, and truTV) you’ll need a cable or satellite login to access the live stream.

March Madness Live Everywhere

If you’re not watching on a desktop computer, live-streamed games are available on a slew of other officially supported devices and platforms. You can download the March Madness Live app for your smartphone, tablet, smart TV, or media streaming device. Be aware that any game broadcast by Turner will still require login credentials to watch. Check out the full list of supported devices and services below:

Download the March Madness Live app for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

Android phone and tablet users can download March Madness Live.

Android TV owners can use the NCAA app and navigate games using Google Assistant voice commands.

Add the March Madness channel if you’re using a Roku streaming device or TV.

Download the March Madness Live app for Amazon Fire tablets.

Amazon Fire TV users can download the March Madness Live app.

If you have an Xbox One, there’s a March Madness app available from the Microsoft Store.

Another way to stay up on the latest March Madness news and scores is through your Amazon Echo device. The NCAA released an official March Madness skill you can enable to ask Alexa what games are on, the score of a particular match-up, or even how your bracket is doing.

Players to watch during March Madness

Here’s a list of players to watch during the tournament that have either NBA potential, or the ability to make a game-changing impact at the NCAA level:

Cade Cunningham, PG, Oklahoma State

With his advanced skill set, Cunningham is the best bet to end up as the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. Listed At 6’8” and 220 pounds, the 19-year-old has extraordinary size for his position, which gives him versatility on defense and an improved ability to finish at the rim.

He also excels when it comes to creating shots for his teammates with his advanced basketball IQ, ability to read the floor, and passing prowess. He’s an extremely polished and complete player without significant holes in his game.

Luke Garza, C, Iowa

The towering Garza is the focal point of Iowa’s offense, and one of the most dominant interior scorers in the country. The 6’11” senior is surrounded by shooters in a well-designed Hawkeyes attack, which gives him room to operate in the post.

If Iowa is able to make a deep run in the tournament, the Big Ten Player of the Year will be the most important reason why.

Evan Mobley, PF/C, USC

This 19-year-old has an enticing combination of length and mobility which should make the 7-footer a valuable defender and rim protector. He also possesses some rare gifts on the other end of the floor for a man his size.

Mobley is a capable ball handler, a strong passer, and doesn’t lack shooting potential either. His ceiling is extremely high, but he needs to add some weight and strength to battle with NBA big men in the paint.

Keve Aluma, F, Virginia Tech

While Aluma has consistently produced during his NCAA career, he’s taken an enormous step forward this season, adding a three-point shot to his repertoire and developing into a well-rounded offensive threat.

The versatile junior can also make a difference on the defensive end with his shot-blocking and has become a more willing playmaker over the course of his college career. At this point there are very few holes in his game.

Hunter Dickinson, C, Michigan

Thanks to his 7’1” frame, Dickinson is able to smother opponents inside and get his share of easy buckets. He’s not a pure brute either, as the freshman is able to convert on some difficult finishes, including hook shots.

Michigan has been a pleasant surprise this season, and Dickinson is one of the biggest keys to the Wolverines’ success.

Ayo Dosunmu, G, Illinois

Dosunmu has been productive at the NCAA level for years, but he upped his game this season. Not only did he radically improve his three-point shooting, he also saw his assist rate shoot up, showing that he’s an offensive centerpiece, not just a capable scorer.

The Fighting Illini are one of the best teams in the nation, and Dosunmu will be leading the charge during March Madness.

Davion Mitchell, G, Baylor

Although Jared Butler is a bigger name for the Bears, Mitchell bears mentioning here because of his pro potential. The guard has been a dead-eye shooter for Baylor, converting on close to half of his three-point opportunities — a quality that’s key to both March Madness success and his prospects at the next level.

Jalen Suggs, PG, Gonzaga

Leading a dominant Gonzaga team, Suggs is a rising prospect who is impressing teams with his athleticism, competitiveness, and ability to finish at the rim. He’s also a strong on-ball defender, which significantly raises his floor.

There’s still room for him to improve his shooting range and his half-court playmaking, but there’s no reason to believe he can’t make both of those things happen.

Scottie Barnes, PF, Florida State

Barnes is a polished, high-IQ player without many holes in his game. While he doesn’t possess outstanding athleticism or a deadly shot, he’s a versatile and instinctual defender who’s drawn some comparisons to Draymond Green.

His ceiling might not be quite as high as some of the other guys on this list, but he’s an extremely safe bet to be a positive contributor at the NBA level.

James Bouknight, SG, UConn

There’s no doubt that Bouknight is a talented scorer who can get buckets in the lane or with his strong pull-up jumper. He can create his own shot, but he hasn’t shown much creating for others, which could limit his offensive potential.

The 20-year-old is also on the skinny side at 6’4” and 175 pounds, and could stand to bulk up to better stand his ground on defense.

Moses Moody, SG, Arkansas

Moody is a shooter, plain and simple. He doesn’t wow NBA evaluators with his athleticism or playmaking, and he’s unlikely to graduate beyond a “3-and-D” role.

That’s OK, though. He’s really good at what he does, even if it is fairly limited, and there’s almost no bust potential.

Greg Brown, PF, Texas

Although Brown has all the tools to be an impact player, they don’t always come together in a cohesive way. Theoretically, he can be a versatile defender who protects the rim and guards every position on the floor while using his elite athleticism to threaten the paint on offense. He’s even shown the ability to hit the three-pointer at times.

However in practical terms so far, Brown has been inconsistent in every facet of his game and is more of a project than a complete player.

Who’s playing in March Madness?

Here’s the official seed list of teams participating in the tournament.

Gonzaga Baylor Illinois Michigan Alabama Ohio St. Iowa Houston Arkansas West Virginia Texas Kansas Florida St. Purdue Oklahoma St. Virginia Creighton Villanova Tennessee Colorado Southern California Texas Tech BYU San Diego St. Oregon UConn Clemson Florida LSU Loyola Chicago North Carolina Oklahoma Missouri Georgia Tech Wisconsin Maryland St. Bonaventure Virginia Tech VCU Rutgers Syracuse Utah St. Michigan St. UCLA Wichita St. Oregon St. Georgetown Drake Winthrop UC Santa Barbara Ohio North Texas Liberty UNC Greensboro Abilene Christian Morehead St. Colgate Eastern Washington Grand Canyon Cleveland St. Oral Roberts Iona Drexel Hartford Mount St. Mary’s Texas Southern Norfolk St. Appalachian St.

