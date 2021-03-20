Watch Adam Deines vs. Artur Beterbiev Boxing Fights Live Online On Moscow, Russia (ESPN) 2021

The undefeated Beterbiev will be putting his unified light heavyweight titles on the line Saturday in Moscow.

One of boxing’s best knockout artists is ready to deliver his latest hit. WBC/IBF unified light heavyweight world champion Artur Beterbiev puts his titles on the line against Adam Deines on Saturday at the Megasport Arena in Moscow. Welterweights Alexander Besputin and Maximiliano Ricardo Veron will clash in the co-feature.

The 36-year-old Beterbiev has notched all of his 15 wins by way of knockout, including the 10th-round TKO he produced against Oleksandr Gvozdyk in October 2019 to become the unified light heavyweight champ. This marks the first time in Beterbiev’s pro career that he’s fighting in his native Russia, as all his previous bouts were in the United States or Canada.

The fight will consist of 12 rounds in the Light Heavyweight division, and both the titles will be on the line; it will be a unified light heavyweight championship of the world, with the WBC & IBF belts.

Deines has pieced together two knockout victories since suffering his lone pro loss back in June 2019.

Will Beterbiev continue his KO artistry and overall boxing dominance, or will the German underdog blast his way to what would be a mammoth upset?

Here are all the details to Beterbiev vs. Deines.

BETERBIEV VS. DEINES FIGHT DATE, START TIME

Date : Saturday, March 20

: Saturday, March 20 Coverage : 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET

: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET Beterbiev vs. Deines event (approx): 9:30 p.m. GMT / 4:30 p.m. ET

The Artur Beterbiev vs. Adam Deines fight card takes place on Saturday, March 20 at 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET. Beterbiev and Deines are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 9:30 p.m. GMT/4:30 p.m. ET, although that depends on the length of the earlier bouts.

BETERBIEV VS. DEINES TV CHANNEL, LIVE STREAM

TV / Stream (US): ESPN/ESPN+

Beterbiev and Deines will have their light heavyweight title unification tilt live on ESPN, while the event can be live-streamed on ESPN+.

WHERE IS THE BETERBIEV VS. DEINES FIGHT?

The event will take place live from the Megasport Arena in Moscow, marking the first time that both boxers will compete in Russia as a pro.

BETERBIEV VS. DEINES FIGHT ODDS

As of Tuesday (March 16), BetMGM has Beterbiev listed as a -3000 favorite and Deines as a +900 underdog. That means you’d need to bet $3,000 to earn $100 with a Beterbiev win. Meanwhile, a $100 wager on Deines could net you $900 if the German fighter pulls off the upset.

ARTUR BETERBIEV RECORD AND BIO

Nationality : Russian

: Russian Born : January 21, 1985

: January 21, 1985 Height : 5’11 1/2″

: 5’11 1/2″ Reach : 73 inches

: 73 inches Total fights : 15

: 15 Record: 15-0 with 15 knockouts

ADAM DEINES RECORD AND BIO

Nationality: German

German Age: 30

30 Height : 5’11”

: 5’11” Reach : 71 1/2 inches

: 71 1/2 inches Total fights : 21

: 21 Record: 19-1-1 with 10 knockouts

ARTUR BETERBIEV VS. ADAM DEINES FIGHT CARD