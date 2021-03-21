After 7 years of WWE Network Sunday’s Fastlane Live

After 7 years of WWE Network Sunday’s Fastlane is the last pay-per-view that’ll broadcast from WWE’s streaming service in the USA. As much as we all want to look ahead to the biggest show of the year, though, we must first focus on the loaded action set to go down at WWE Fastlane on Sunday night inside the state-of-the-art ThunderDome. Watch Fastlane live stream here.

In the main event of Fastlane, Daniel Bryan will challenge Roman Reigns for the latter’s Universal Championship. Bryan and Reigns have outstanding chemistry together, and had a fantastic match at Fastlane 2015 when Reigns was much greener, so this is likely to be a winner.

A total of seven matches have been announced for the show. This includes four championship matches, two singles matches, and an intriguing intergender match.This event features a number of matches including the Intercontinental Championship between Big E and Apollo Crews, as well as the Women’s Tag Team Championship pitting Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair against defending champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

2021 Fastlane Start times

Fastlane emanates from WWE’s ThunderDome, held in Florida’s Tropicana Field stadium. The main card starts at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. Viewers across the pond will have to stay up for Fastlane, as it starts 11 p.m. Sunday UK time. Fastlane takes place in the future for Australians, with the main show starting at 10 a.m. AEDT Monday.

Watch 2021 WWE Fastlane

Date: Sunday, March 21

Location: Tropicana Field — St. Petersburg, Florida

Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 6 p.m.)

Watch live: WWE Network ( Watch Online )

WWE Universal Title Match

Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns (c)

tranger things have happened, but it’s highly unlikely Daniel Bryan dethrones The Tribal Chief this close to WrestleMania after so much attention has been given to Roman Reigns vs. Edge.

The leader of the Yes Movement is always a threat to become world champion, but in this situation, he’s likely more of a stepping stone than a major factor in the WrestleMania match itself.

Reigns has a track record of besting Bryan too. He beat him at Elimination Chamber in February and also in a more fair contest at Fastlane in 2015.

Whether Jey Uso or special guest enforcer and No. 1 contender Edge get tangled up in the action to cause enough of a distraction Reigns can capitalize on or this is a straight-up victory for SmackDown’s Big Dog, the Universal Championship should stay where it’s at.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Apollo Crews vs. Big E (c)

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre

Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon

Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

As for Bryan vs Reigns, we’re just excited to see this match for the first time in six years. Yes, according to Cagematch, the last time these two had a one-on-one was Fastlane 2015. In the years since, both have had to step away from active competition, so this is something of a treat. That said, since we all expect Reigns to retain and continue his run as The Head of The Table/Tribal Chief, it will take a lot of theatrics to get folks to believe Bryan has a chance.

Big E’s Intercontinental Championship defense against the newly-heel Apollo Crews also has our eye. While E’s run is still in its infancy, Crews has lost too many times as of late, and needs a big win to make his new turn mean something.

Then, you’ve got a match between Drew McIntrye and Sheamus — which should be a fun brawl, but it has no stakes. Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships doesn’t seem to matter at all, except for building animosity for the latter team’s WrestleMania match.

And that just leave the curious case of Randy Orton vs. Alexa Bliss. The latter challenged the former to meet her at the PPV, but we doubt WWE will actually have an intergender wrestling match, especially on its first night on PremiumTV