FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers Live Stream Online

24 March – 20:45 – Portugal Vs Azerbaijan – Italy

– Italy 24 March – 20:45 – Serbia Vs Republic of Ireland – Belgrade

– Belgrade 24 March – 20:45 – Finland Vs Bosnia and Herzegovina – Helsinki

– Helsinki 24 March – 20:45 – France Vs Ukraine – Saint Denis

– Saint Denis 24 March – 18:00 – Estonia Vs Czech Republic – Tallinn

– Tallinn 24 March – 20:45 – Belgium Vs Wales – Leuven

Leuven 25 March – 20:45 – Spain Vs Greece – Granada

– Granada 25 March – 20:45 – Sweden Vs Georgia – Solna

– Solna 25 March – 18:00 – Bulgaria Vs Switzerland – Sofia

– Sofia 25 March – 20:45 – Italy Vs Northern Ireland – Parma

FIFA World Cup is the world biggest football tournament. Football fans are eagerly waiting for this tournament. Two others Soccer tournament Copa America and UEFA Euro Championship are also very famous in the world but FIFA is the no 1 most watched tournament in the world.

Are you also a big fan of this soccer tournament ? Are you watching FIFA WC 2022 Live Stream? FIFA Soccer World Cup big fans in the all around world, your all answers are here. Now ready to watch the world biggest men’s football tournament FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Telecast and Live Scores.

2022 FIFA World Cup is the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup. FIFA World Cup is the international men’s football tournament. FIFA WC 2022 will be held in Qatar. This is the second time that the FIFA World Cup will be held in Asia and it is the first time that will be held in Muslim majority country. This will be the subsequent World Cup held altogether in Asia after the 2002 competition in South Korea and Japan.

France is the defending world champion. This will be the first time the tournament will not be held in May, June and July. But the biggest soccer tournament, FIFA WC 2022 will be held on 21 November to 18 December, 2022 in Qatar. And 18th December is the Qatar National Day.

Further more, the competition will be the last to include 32 groups, with an expansion to 48 groups planned for the 2026 competition in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

A Huge Excitement of Fifa World cup are going on the football fans as its comes close. World’s Biggest Sporting Tournament of Fifa world cup is prepared to spread its enchantment once again following a range of four years.

We seen many astonishment result, Upsets and a minutes ago objectives in this world cup 2022. Take a gander at the Some of the unexpected outcomes and upsets of this 22nd version of football world cup.

FIFA Soccer WC 2022

Host Country – Qatar

Starting Date – 21 November, 2022

Ending Date – 18 December, 2022

Venue – 8

Team – 32

Matches –

Official Website : FIFA World Cup 2022

FIFA WC 2022 Qualified Team

Qatar – Host nation

FIFA WC 2022 Group Stage

Group A – Qatar, A2, A3, A4

Group B – B1, B2, B3, B4

Group C – C1, C2, C3, C4

Group D – D1, D2, D3, D4

Group E – E1, E2, E3, E4,

Group F – F1, F2, F3, F4

Group G – G1, G2, G3, G4

Group H – H1, H2, H3, H4

FIFA WC 2022 Fixtures

Here is the full schedule of FiFa World Cup 2022. FIFA World Cup 2022 final draw is scheduled to take place in April 2022.

Match Date Fixtures Time Venue 1 November 21 A1 vs A2 3.30 pm Al Bayat Stadium 3 November 21 A3 vs A4 9:30 pm Khalifa International Stadium 2 November 21 B1 vs B2 6:30 pm Al Thumama Stadium 4 November 22 B3 vs B4 00:30 am Al Rayyan Stadium 8 November 23 C1 vs C2 00:30 am Lusail Stadium 7 November 22 C3 vs C4 9:30 pm Ras Abu Aboud Stadium 6 November 22 D1 vs D2 6:30 pm Education City Stadium 5 November 22 D3 vs D4 3:30 pm Al Janoub Stadium 12 November 23 E1 vs E2 3.30 pm Al Bayat Stadium 11 November 23 E3 vs E4 9:30 pm Khalifa International Stadium 10 November 23 F1 vs F2 6:30 pm Al Thumama Stadium 9 November 24 F3 vs F4 00:30 am Al Rayyan Stadium 16 November 25 G1 vs G2 00:30 am Lusail Stadium 15 November 24 G3 vs G4 9:30 pm Ras Abu Aboud Stadium 14 November 24 H1 vs H2 6:30 pm Education City Stadium 13 November 24 H3 vs H4 3.30 pm Al Janoub Stadium 20 November 25 B1 vs B3 3.30 pm Al Bayat Stadium 19 November 25 B4 vs B2 9:30 pm Khalifa International Stadium 18 November 25 A1 vs A3 6:30 pm Al Thumama Stadium 17 November 26 A4 vs A2 00:30 am Al Rayyan Stadium 24 November 27 D1 vs D3 00:30 am Lusail Stadium 23 November 26 D4 vs D2 9:30 pm Ras Abu Aboud Stadium 22 November 26 C1 vs C3 6:30 pm Education City Stadium 21 November 26 C4 vs C2 3.30 pm Al Janoub Stadium 28 November 27 F1 vs F3 3.30 pm Al Bayat Stadium 27 November 27 F4 vs F2 9:30 pm Khalifa International Stadium 26 November 27 E1 vs E3 6:30 pm Al Thumama Stadium 25 November 28 E4 vs E2 00:30 am Al Rayyan Stadium 32 November 29 H1 vs H3 00:30 am Lusail Stadium 31 November 28 H4 vs H2 9:30 pm Ras Abu Aboud Stadium 30 November 28 G1 vs G3 6:30 pm Education City Stadium 29 November 28 G4 vs G2 3.30 pm Al Janoub Stadium 36 November 29 A4 vs A1 3.30 pm Al Bayat Stadium 35 November 29 A2 vs A3 9:30 pm Khalifa International Stadium 34 November 29 B4 vs B1 6:30 pm Al Thumama Stadium 33 November 30 B2 vs B3 00:30 am Al Rayyan Stadium 40 December 1 C4 vs C1 00:30 am Lusail Stadium 39 November 30 C2 vs C3 9:30 pm Ras Abu Aboud Stadium 38 November 30 D4 vs D1 6:30 pm Education City Stadium 37 November 30 D2 vs D3 3.30 pm Al Janoub Stadium 44 December 1 E4 vs E1 3.30 pm Al Bayat Stadium 43 December 1 E2 vs E3 9:30 pm Khalifa International Stadium 42 December 1 F4 vs F1 6:30 pm Al Thumama Stadium 41 December 2 F2 vs F3 00:30 am Al Rayyan Stadium 48 December 3 G4 vs G1 00:30 am Lusail Stadium 47 December 2 G2 vs G3 9:30 pm Ras Abu Aboud Stadium 46 December 2 H4 vs H1 6:30 pm Education City Stadium 45 December 2 H2 vs H3 3.30 pm Al Janoub Stadium ROUND-OF-16 49 December 3 1A vs 2B 8:30 pm Khalifa International Stadium 50 December 4 1C vs 2D 00:30 am Al Rayyan Stadium 51 December 5 1B vs 2A 00:30 am Al Bayat Stadium 52 December 4 1D vs 2C 8:30 pm Al Thumama Stadium 54 December 6 1G vs 2H 00:30 am Ras Abu Aboud Stadium 53 December 5 1E vs 2F 8:30 pm Al Janoub Stadium 56 December 7 1H vs 2G 00:30 am Lusail Stadium 55 December 6 1F vs 2E 8:30 pm Education City Stadium QUARTERFINALS 57 December 10 W49 vs W50 00:30 am Lusail Stadium 58 December 9 W53 vs W54 8:30 pm Education City Stadium 59 December 11 W51 vs W52 00:30 am Al Bayat Stadium 60 December 10 W55 vs W56 8:30 pm Al Thumama Stadium SEMIFINALS 61 December 14 W57 vs W58 00:30 am Lusail Stadium 62 December 15 W59 vs W60 00:30 am Al Bayat Stadium THIRD PLACE MATCH 63 December 17 L61 vs L62 8:30 pm Khalifa International Stadium FINAL 64 December 18 W61 vs W62 8:30 pm Lusail Stadium

FIFA World Cup 2022 Venue

A total of 8 venues in 5 cities in Qatar.