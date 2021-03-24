FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers Live Stream Online, Don’t miss the most-watched events in the world of sports.
World Cup Qualification 2022 Live Streaming
- 24 March – 20:45 – Portugal Vs Azerbaijan – Italy
- 24 March – 20:45 – Serbia Vs Republic of Ireland – Belgrade
- 24 March – 20:45 – Finland Vs Bosnia and Herzegovina – Helsinki
- 24 March – 20:45 – France Vs Ukraine – Saint Denis
- 24 March – 18:00 – Estonia Vs Czech Republic – Tallinn
- 24 March – 20:45 – Belgium Vs Wales – Leuven
- 25 March – 20:45 – Spain Vs Greece – Granada
- 25 March – 20:45 – Sweden Vs Georgia – Solna
- 25 March – 18:00 – Bulgaria Vs Switzerland – Sofia
- 25 March – 20:45 – Italy Vs Northern Ireland – Parma
Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers Live Streaming
Online
FIFA World Cup is the world biggest football tournament. Football fans are eagerly waiting for this tournament. Two others Soccer tournament Copa America and UEFA Euro Championship are also very famous in the world but FIFA is the no 1 most watched tournament in the world.
Are you also a big fan of this soccer tournament ? Are you watching FIFA WC 2022 Live Stream? FIFA Soccer World Cup big fans in the all around world, your all answers are here. Now ready to watch the world biggest men’s football tournament FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Telecast and Live Scores.
2022 FIFA World Cup is the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup. FIFA World Cup is the international men’s football tournament. FIFA WC 2022 will be held in Qatar. This is the second time that the FIFA World Cup will be held in Asia and it is the first time that will be held in Muslim majority country. This will be the subsequent World Cup held altogether in Asia after the 2002 competition in South Korea and Japan.
France is the defending world champion. This will be the first time the tournament will not be held in May, June and July. But the biggest soccer tournament, FIFA WC 2022 will be held on 21 November to 18 December, 2022 in Qatar. And 18th December is the Qatar National Day.
Further more, the competition will be the last to include 32 groups, with an expansion to 48 groups planned for the 2026 competition in the United States, Mexico and Canada.
A Huge Excitement of Fifa World cup are going on the football fans as its comes close. World’s Biggest Sporting Tournament of Fifa world cup is prepared to spread its enchantment once again following a range of four years.
We seen many astonishment result, Upsets and a minutes ago objectives in this world cup 2022. Take a gander at the Some of the unexpected outcomes and upsets of this 22nd version of football world cup.
FIFA Soccer WC 2022
Host Country – Qatar
Starting Date – 21 November, 2022
Ending Date – 18 December, 2022
Venue – 8
Team – 32
Matches –
Official Website : FIFA World Cup 2022
FIFA WC 2022 Qualified Team
- Qatar – Host nation
FIFA WC 2022 Group Stage
- Group A – Qatar, A2, A3, A4
- Group B – B1, B2, B3, B4
- Group C – C1, C2, C3, C4
- Group D – D1, D2, D3, D4
- Group E – E1, E2, E3, E4,
- Group F – F1, F2, F3, F4
- Group G – G1, G2, G3, G4
- Group H – H1, H2, H3, H4
FIFA WC 2022 Fixtures
Here is the full schedule of FiFa World Cup 2022. FIFA World Cup 2022 final draw is scheduled to take place in April 2022.
|Match
|Date
|Fixtures
|Time
|Venue
|1
|November 21
|A1 vs A2
|3.30 pm
|Al Bayat Stadium
|3
|November 21
|A3 vs A4
|9:30 pm
|Khalifa International Stadium
|2
|November 21
|B1 vs B2
|6:30 pm
|Al Thumama Stadium
|4
|November 22
|B3 vs B4
|00:30 am
|Al Rayyan Stadium
|8
|November 23
|C1 vs C2
|00:30 am
|Lusail Stadium
|7
|November 22
|C3 vs C4
|9:30 pm
|Ras Abu Aboud Stadium
|6
|November 22
|D1 vs D2
|6:30 pm
|Education City Stadium
|5
|November 22
|D3 vs D4
|3:30 pm
|Al Janoub Stadium
|12
|November 23
|E1 vs E2
|3.30 pm
|Al Bayat Stadium
|11
|November 23
|E3 vs E4
|9:30 pm
|Khalifa International Stadium
|10
|November 23
|F1 vs F2
|6:30 pm
|Al Thumama Stadium
|9
|November 24
|F3 vs F4
|00:30 am
|Al Rayyan Stadium
|16
|November 25
|G1 vs G2
|00:30 am
|Lusail Stadium
|15
|November 24
|G3 vs G4
|9:30 pm
|Ras Abu Aboud Stadium
|14
|November 24
|H1 vs H2
|6:30 pm
|Education City Stadium
|13
|November 24
|H3 vs H4
|3.30 pm
|Al Janoub Stadium
|20
|November 25
|B1 vs B3
|3.30 pm
|Al Bayat Stadium
|19
|November 25
|B4 vs B2
|9:30 pm
|Khalifa International Stadium
|18
|November 25
|A1 vs A3
|6:30 pm
|Al Thumama Stadium
|17
|November 26
|A4 vs A2
|00:30 am
|Al Rayyan Stadium
|24
|November 27
|D1 vs D3
|00:30 am
|Lusail Stadium
|23
|November 26
|D4 vs D2
|9:30 pm
|Ras Abu Aboud Stadium
|22
|November 26
|C1 vs C3
|6:30 pm
|Education City Stadium
|21
|November 26
|C4 vs C2
|3.30 pm
|Al Janoub Stadium
|28
|November 27
|F1 vs F3
|3.30 pm
|Al Bayat Stadium
|27
|November 27
|F4 vs F2
|9:30 pm
|Khalifa International Stadium
|26
|November 27
|E1 vs E3
|6:30 pm
|Al Thumama Stadium
|25
|November 28
|E4 vs E2
|00:30 am
|Al Rayyan Stadium
|32
|November 29
|H1 vs H3
|00:30 am
|Lusail Stadium
|31
|November 28
|H4 vs H2
|9:30 pm
|Ras Abu Aboud Stadium
|30
|November 28
|G1 vs G3
|6:30 pm
|Education City Stadium
|29
|November 28
|G4 vs G2
|3.30 pm
|Al Janoub Stadium
|36
|November 29
|A4 vs A1
|3.30 pm
|Al Bayat Stadium
|35
|November 29
|A2 vs A3
|9:30 pm
|Khalifa International Stadium
|34
|November 29
|B4 vs B1
|6:30 pm
|Al Thumama Stadium
|33
|November 30
|B2 vs B3
|00:30 am
|Al Rayyan Stadium
|40
|December 1
|C4 vs C1
|00:30 am
|Lusail Stadium
|39
|November 30
|C2 vs C3
|9:30 pm
|Ras Abu Aboud Stadium
|38
|November 30
|D4 vs D1
|6:30 pm
|Education City Stadium
|37
|November 30
|D2 vs D3
|3.30 pm
|Al Janoub Stadium
|44
|December 1
|E4 vs E1
|3.30 pm
|Al Bayat Stadium
|43
|December 1
|E2 vs E3
|9:30 pm
|Khalifa International Stadium
|42
|December 1
|F4 vs F1
|6:30 pm
|Al Thumama Stadium
|41
|December 2
|F2 vs F3
|00:30 am
|Al Rayyan Stadium
|48
|December 3
|G4 vs G1
|00:30 am
|Lusail Stadium
|47
|December 2
|G2 vs G3
|9:30 pm
|Ras Abu Aboud Stadium
|46
|December 2
|H4 vs H1
|6:30 pm
|Education City Stadium
|45
|December 2
|H2 vs H3
|3.30 pm
|Al Janoub Stadium
|ROUND-OF-16
|49
|December 3
|1A vs 2B
|8:30 pm
|Khalifa International Stadium
|50
|December 4
|1C vs 2D
|00:30 am
|Al Rayyan Stadium
|51
|December 5
|1B vs 2A
|00:30 am
|Al Bayat Stadium
|52
|December 4
|1D vs 2C
|8:30 pm
|Al Thumama Stadium
|54
|December 6
|1G vs 2H
|00:30 am
|Ras Abu Aboud Stadium
|53
|December 5
|1E vs 2F
|8:30 pm
|Al Janoub Stadium
|56
|December 7
|1H vs 2G
|00:30 am
|Lusail Stadium
|55
|December 6
|1F vs 2E
|8:30 pm
|Education City Stadium
|QUARTERFINALS
|57
|December 10
|W49 vs W50
|00:30 am
|Lusail Stadium
|58
|December 9
|W53 vs W54
|8:30 pm
|Education City Stadium
|59
|December 11
|W51 vs W52
|00:30 am
|Al Bayat Stadium
|60
|December 10
|W55 vs W56
|8:30 pm
|Al Thumama Stadium
|SEMIFINALS
|61
|December 14
|W57 vs W58
|00:30 am
|Lusail Stadium
|62
|December 15
|W59 vs W60
|00:30 am
|Al Bayat Stadium
|THIRD PLACE MATCH
|63
|December 17
|L61 vs L62
|8:30 pm
|Khalifa International Stadium
|FINAL
|64
|December 18
|W61 vs W62
|8:30 pm
|Lusail Stadium
FIFA World Cup 2022 Venue
A total of 8 venues in 5 cities in Qatar.