2021 World Men’s Curling Championship Live Stream Online Free On Reddit

The 2021 World Men’s Curling Championship is back in again after the cancellation Covid 19 at 2020.
It begins April 2 with an expanded field —14 teams — hitting the sheets in a bubble in Calgary, Alta. All will have their sights set on gold. The tournament usually has 13 teams but it was expanded this year to include China because it had locked down a spot for 2020. It did not meet the requirements for 2021.
Some of the famous names in the sport will be competing, including United States skip John Shuster — an Olympic gold medalist in 2018 — and recent Tim Horton’s Brier champion Brendan Bottcher, who will represent Canada with his crew. They’ll face stiff competition from two-time defending champ Sweden, skipped by Niklas Edin. (Edin also won with Sweden in 2015.)
Event: The 2021 World Men’s Curling Championship
Date: 2 April – 11 April
Location: Calgary, AB, Canada
Participating Teams: Canada, China, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Netherlands, Norway, RCF, Scotland, Sweden, Switzerland, United States.
The 2021 World Men’s Curling Championship Full Schedule
Draw 1: Friday, April 2, 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. MT
Netherlands vs. Russian Curling Federation
South Korea vs. Italy
Norway vs. Denmark
Canada vs. Scotland
Draw 2: Friday, April 2, 4 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. MT
Japan vs. Germany
United States vs. China
Sweden vs. Switzerland
South Korea vs. Russian Curling Federation
Draw 3: Friday, April 2, 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT
Scotland vs. Denmark
Canada vs. Japan
Italy vs. China
Norway vs. Netherlands
Draw 4: Saturday, April 3, 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. MT
Sweden vs. United States
Switzerland vs. Germany
Scotland vs. Netherlands
Canada vs. Denmark
Draw 5: Saturday, April 3, 4 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. MT
Russian Curling Federation vs. China
Norway vs. South Korea
United States vs. Germany
Sweden vs. Italy
Draw 6: Saturday, April 3, 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT
Switzerland vs. Japan
Netherlands vs. Denmark
Norway vs. China
Scotland vs. South Korea
Draw 7: Sunday, April 4, 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. MT
Italy vs. Germany
Canada vs. Switzerland
Sweden vs. Russian Curling Federation
United States vs. Japan
Draw 8: Sunday, April 4, 4 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. MT
Canada vs. Netherlands
Scotland vs. China
South Korea vs. Denmark
Sweden vs. Norway
Draw 9: Sunday, April 4, 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT
Switzerland vs. United States
Netherlands vs. South Korea
Japan vs. Italy
Russian Curling Federation vs. Germany
Draw 10: Monday, April 5, 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. MT
Sweden vs. Scotland
Japan vs. Russian Curling Federation
Canada vs. United States
China vs. Denmark
Draw 11: Monday, April 5, 4 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. MT
Canada vs. South Korea
Norway vs. Germany
Netherlands vs. China
Switzerland vs. Italy
Draw 12: Monday, April 5, 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT
United States vs. Italy
Sweden vs. Denmark
Switzerland vs. Russian Curling Federation
Scotland vs. Germany
Draw 13: Tuesday, April 6, 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. MT
Sweden vs. Netherlands
South Korea vs. China
Japan vs. Norway
United States vs. Russian Curling Federation
Draw 14: Tuesday, April 6, 4 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. MT
– Germany vs. Denmark
– Scotland vs. Japan
– Canada vs. Italy
– Switzerland vs. Norway
Draw 15: Tuesday, April 6, 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT
Canada vs. China
Italy vs. Russian Curling Federation
Scotland vs. Switzerland
Sweden vs. South Korea
Draw 16: Wednesday, April 7, 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. MT
United States vs. Norway
Sweden vs. China
Japan vs. Denmark
Netherlands vs. Germany
Draw 17: Wednesday, April 7, 4 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. MT
Japan vs. Netherlands
Scotland vs. United States
Norway vs. Italy
Canada vs. Russian Curling Federation
Draw 18: Wednesday, April 7, 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT
Canada vs. Sweden
Switzerland vs. Denmark
South Korea vs. Germany
Scotland vs. Italy
Draw 19: Thursday, April 8, 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. MT
Norway vs. Russian Curling Federation
Japan vs. South Korea
Switzerland vs. Netherlands
China vs. Germany
Draw 20: Thursday, April 8, 4 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. MT
Japan vs. China
Scotland vs. Russian Curling Federation
United States vs. Denmark
Draw 21: Thursday, April 8, 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT
Switzerland vs. South Korea
United States vs. Netherlands
Sweden vs. Germany
Canada vs. Norway
Draw 22: Friday, April 9, 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. MT
Scotland vs. Norway
Canada vs. Germany
Italy vs. Denmark
Switzerland vs. China
Draw 23: Friday, April 9, 4 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. MT
Netherlands vs. Italy
Russian Curling Federation vs. Denmark
United States vs. South Korea
Sweden vs. Japan
Qualification Game 1:
Friday, April 9, 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT
TBD vs. TBD
Qualification Game 2: Saturday, April 10, 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. MT
TBD vs. TBD
Semifinal 1: Saturday, April 10, 5 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. MT
TBD vs. TBD
Semifinal 2: Saturday, April 10, 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT
TBD vs. TBD
Bronze medal game: Sunday, April 11, 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT
TBD vs. TBD
Gold medal game: Sunday, April 11, 6 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. MT
TBD vs. TBD
How to Watch The 2021 World Men’s Curling Championship Live On TV
The World Men’s Curling Championship 2021 will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2 in Canada with live streaming available via TSN.ca and the TSN app. Curling fans in the United States can watch Team USA on the Olympic Channel with select draws — April 3 vs. Sweden, April 5 vs. Canada and the gold-medal game on NBCSN.
2021 World Men’s Curling Championship where is happening?
Originally scheduled to take place in Ottawa, Ont., teams will now compete in a bubble in Calgary, Alta. The Markin MacPhail Centre at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park will serve as the host site.
The last 10 World Men’s Curling Championship winners?
2011: Canada
2012: Canada
2013: Sweden
2014: Norway
2015: Sweden
2016: Canada
2017: Canada
2018: Sweden
2019: Sweden
2020: None
2021 World Men’s Curling Championship pool standings
Fourteen teams will hit the sheets in Calgary and compete in 13 round-robin games. The top two teams will advance directly to the semifinals. The next four teams will face off (3 vs. 6, 4 vs. 5) for a spot in the semis.
The teams that win the semifinals will go for gold and the losers will meet for bronze. Unlike Canada’s curling championships, there will be no tiebreakers on the international stage; head-to-head is the first tiebreak and then pregame Last-Shot Draw distance if needed.
Hall of Fame and awards
The World Curling Hall of Fame is the highest non-playing honour that can be bestowed on someone and recognises outstanding contributions to curling.
In a season athletes win sportsmanship awards, voted for by their peers to recognise the curlers who best exemplify curling’s values during events. These awards are won at the World Junior, Wheelchair, Women’s and Men’s championships.