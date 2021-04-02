How to Watch World Men’s Curling Championship 2021 Live Stream Online

World Men’s Curling Championship 2021 Live Stream Online | How to Watch, TV Channel, Updates

World Men’s Curling Championship 2021 is back in again after the cancellation of Covid 19 in 2020. It starts April 2 with a large field —14 teams — hitting the sheets in a bubble in Calgary, Alta. Their sights will have set on gold. The tournament usually has contributed within 13 teams but it was extroverted this year to include China because it had locked down a spot for 2020. It did not meet the need for 2021

Some famous names in the sport will be fighting, including the US skip John Shuster — an Olympic gold medalist in 2018 — and current Tim Horton’s Brier champion Brendan Bottcher, who will exhibit Canada with his own crew. They’ll face rigid contention from two-time defending champ Sweden, skipped by Niklas Edin. (Edin won with Sweden in 2015.)

DATE: 2 April 2021 – 11 April 2021

LOCATION: CALGARY, AB, CANADA.

Teams Contributor: Canada, China, Denmark, Norway, RCF, Scotland, Sweden, Switzerland, United States, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Netherlands.