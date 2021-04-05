Live Baylor vs Gonzaga | How to Watch Live Baylor Bears vs Gonzaga Bulldogs NCAA Men’s Championship 2021 – Basketball Final Live Stream, TV Online, TV Guide Free

NCAA Men's Championship 2021

Attention: For easy registration, please register now to keep from network busy or access full, before the performance begins…

Teams: Baylor Bears vs Gonzaga Bulldogs

DATE: Monday, 5 April 2021

EVENT: NCAA Men’s Championship – Basketball Final

Time: 9:20 PM ET

TV: CBS

Arena: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN.

Live coverage of Baylor and Gonzaga in the NCAA championship game, Results, History

FAV: GONZ favored to win

One team won on Saturday. The other one won the riots. Both teams were recommended to play here in Indianapolis on Dec. 5, but the game was canceled at the last minute because of a COVID-19 positive test. Maybe it was fate because now we get these two teams at their best – without the previous barometer of how it will go on. UCLA title game looms: Undefeated Gonzaga endures the toughest test yet at UCLA Best game ever? 7 best moments from Gonzaga’s win over UCLA A look back at the keys to victory for each team (Monday, 9:20 p.m ET, CBS).

The matchup that men’s college basketball fans wanted will happen Monday with a national championship on the line. The Gonzaga Bulldogs and Baylor Bears have been the two best teams in the sport all season long. Four months after their regular-season meeting in Indianapolis was canceled, they will meet at Lucas Oil Stadium. Gonzaga is one win away from an undefeated season. It opened as a five-point favorite, and the spread has fallen to 4.5 points since the line was posted. Both sides are projected to put up a ton of points, as the over/under sits at 160. To reach that total, the programs need to tap into the scoring depth that was on display in their respective Final Four victories. Even if the title game does not reach 160 points, we should still be treated to a back-and-forth affair in which the top players on each side thrive.

Men’s National Championship Odds

Spread: Gonzaga (-4.5)

Over/Under: 160

Money Line: Gonzaga -210 (bet $210 to win $100); Baylor +165 (bet $100 to win $165)

Key Player Predictions

Gonzaga Bulldogs

Drew Timme: 20 points, 10 rebounds

Corey Kispert: 15 points, 6 rebounds

Jalen Suggs: 23 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists

Baylor Bears

Davion Mitchell: 18 points, 6 assists

MaCio Teague: 15 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists

Jared Butler: 17 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists