WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver 2021: Live Stream, Full Wrestling Pay-per-view show Start Time and HD TV Coverage

WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night 1 preview: UK start time, matches, live stream and more WrestleMania Week is truly underway, and tonight WWE’s NXT brand takes centre stage with the first night of TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

The black and gold brand carries a strong reputation after years of stellar inring action, and its flagship TakeOver events are regarded as one of the most consistently great showcases in the industry

There’s always a high level of expectation for these shows, but the talent on display across both editions of this firstever double header are more than capable of living up to that

Boasting three title clashes, a potential technical masterclass and a high stakes match playing directly into the tomorrow night’s event, there’s a lot to get excited about with every bout offering something very different

It’s also the last time NXT will air opposite AEW Dynamite on a Wednesday, with the show shifting to Tuesdays from April 13

As with all the WWE shows happening this week, we’ve put together our handy guide with full match card, streaming details and more

Here’s what you need to know…

When is NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night one?

NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver takes place tonight and tomorrow (April 7 and 8) with all the action on the main cards kicking off at 1am for fans in the UK

How can you watch NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night one?

As with the monthly WWE payperviews, there will be a Kickoff show available on the WWE Network, WWEcom, the WWE app, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Twitch at midnight

For fans in the UK, you can tune into the main Stand & Deliver show by either streaming live or watching on demand via the WWE Network, or by tuning into BT Sport 1

NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night one full match card

The matches are all nailed in for tonight, and as with every TakeOver, all of them have a chance of stealing the show in very different ways

Here’s what’s on tap for both nights…

Night One

NXT Women’s Title: Io Shirai (c) vs Raquel Gonzalez

NXT Tag Team Titles: MSK vs Legado Del Fantasma vs Grizzled Young Veterans

Gauntlet Eliminator Match (winner faces Johnny Gargano on night two): Leon Ruff vs Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott vs Bronson Reed vs Cameron Grimes vs Dexter Lumis vs LA Knight

NXT UK Title: WALTER (c) vs Tommaso Ciampa

Pete Dunne vs KUSHIDA

Kickoff: Toni Storm vs Zoey Stark

Night Two

NXT Title: Finn Balor (c) vs Karrion Kross

Unsanctioned Match: Adam Cole vs Kyle O’Reilly

NXT North American Title: Johnny Gargano (c) vs Gauntlet winner

Ladder Match for undisputed NXT Cruiserweight Title: Jordan Devlin (c) vs Santos Escobar (c)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles: Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart vs The Way (Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell)

What can you expect from NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night one?

In short, some of the best inring action in the world

As we’ve already said, NXT TakeOver carries with it a great reputation for wrestling excellence, and it’s pretty much unheard of to be disappointed after one of these shows

Every match has some kind of stakes this time round, and look for WALTER to retain the NXT UK Championship before defending it against Rampage Brown oN NXT UK Prelude tomorrow evening

Dexter Lumis’ issues with The Way mean he’s primed to win the gauntlet and face Johnny Gargano tomorrow night, while it doesn’t quite feel like Io Shirai’s time to lose her women’s gold

Toni Storm will likely pick up some momentum on the Kickoff, and any of the three tag team challengers would be worthy champions

Perhaps Grizzled Young Veterans will steal the win, setting up the chase with MSK gunning for the titles

NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver lineup: The full cards for Wednesday and Thursday

The following matches and events are advertised for NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver night one on Wednesday

Io Shirai vs Raquel Gonzalez for the NXT Women’s Championship

Walter vs Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT UK Championship

“MSK” Wes Lee and Nash Carter vs “Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake vs Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde in a Triple Threat for the vacant NXT Tag Titles

Leon Ruff vs Isaiah Scott vs Bronson Reed vs Cameron Grimes vs Dexter Lumis vs LA Knight in a sixman gauntlet eliminator for a shot at the NXT North American Championship on night two (the entrants are listed in the they will enter the match)

Kushida vs Pete Dunne

The following matches and events are advertised for NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver night two on Thursday

Finn Balor vs Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship

Adam Cole vs Kyle O’Reilly in an unsanctioned match

Johnny Gargano defends the NXT North American Championship against the winner of the gauntlet eliminator

Santos Escobar vs Jordan Devlin in a ladder match to unify the NXT Cruiserweight Championship

Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon vs Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell for the NXT Women’s Tag Titles

Powell’s POV: Night one will be simulcast on USA Network and Peacock The second night will be a traditional Takeover special available via Peacock in the United States (and WWE Network internationally) Join us for live reviews of both shows Dot Net Members will hear same night audio reviews of both Takeover specials