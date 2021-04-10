WrestleMania 37 Night 1 Live Stream Reddit Free (4/10/21) WWE TV Coverage Online

WWE WrestleMania 37 live stream, how to watch online, start time, 2021 card, matches, dates, location. All the information you need to watch the WWE WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view on Saturday and Sunday night. The night in professional wrestling has become the biggest weekend in professional wrestling as WWE WrestleMania 37 will take place over two nights inside of Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The action begins on Saturday and continues Sunday with a pair of seven-match cards making up the “Showcase of the Immortals” this year.

The event will be the first WWE main roster show to welcome back live fans since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is certainly welcomed by not only the fans but the performers who feed off their energy.

The two-night event features eight championship matches. On the men’s side, Bobby Lashley will defend the WWE championship against Drew McIntyre to open Night 1, while Night 2 sees Roman Reigns put the universal title on the line in a triple threat main event against Edge and Daniel Bryan. For the women, SmackDown women’s champion Sasha Banks will defend her title against Bianca Belair in the main event on Saturday with Rhea Ripley challenging Asuka for the Raw women’s championship on Sunday.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire weekend covering all the ins and outs of WrestleMania with live updates, analysis and highlights throughout both shows. Here’s how you can watch WrestleMania on Saturday and Sunday.

Watch 2021 WWE WrestleMania 37

Date: Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11

Location: Raymond James Stadium — Tampa, Florida

Start time: 8 p.m. ET (kickoff show: 7 p.m.)

Watch live: Peacock

2021 WWE WrestleMania 37 card

Night 1 — Saturday, April 10

SmackDown Women’s Championship — Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair

WWE Championship — Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Bad Bunny & Damian Priest vs. The Miz & John Morrison

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Raw Tag Team Championship — The New Day (c) vs. AJ Styles & Omos

Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman (Steel Cage Match)

Naomi & Lana vs. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. Natalya & Tamina vs. The Riott Squad (Tag Team Turmoil)

Night 2 — Sunday, April 11

Universal Championship — Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan

Raw Women’s Championship — Asuka (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

Intercontinental Championship — Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews

United States Championship — Riddle (c) vs. Sheamus

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn (w/ Logan Paul)

Women’s Tag Team Championship — Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. TBD

WrestleMania has always served as the pinnacle event in WWE each and every spring. The latest edition of the biggest show of the year is just on the horizon as WrestleMania 37 will take center stage this weekend. The biggest stars in the company perform under the brightest of lights, and those lights will certainly be the brightest they’ve been in a while as WrestleMania 37 will be allowing fans at a limited capacity into the stadium for the first time in over one year. Once again, just as last year’s WrestleMania 36 which was forced to take place inside the empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, the biggest spectacle of the year will go down over the course of not one but two nights.

The show will feature seven title matches, including all four of the promotion’s top championships being put on the line. On the men’s side, universal champion Roman Reigns will defend his title against Edge and Daniel Bryan with Bobby Lashley defending the WWE title against former champion Drew McIntyre. Also, Raw women’s champion Asuka will defend against Rhea Ripley and SmackDown women’s champion Sasha Banks will defend her belt against 2021 women’s Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair.

WrestleMania 37 goes down Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The event, streaming live on Peacock, will begin at 8 p.m. ET on both nights with kickoff shows leading in beginning at 7 p.m.