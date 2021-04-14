Liverpool vs Real Madrid Live Stream – Champions League Online, Prediction, Odds, Lineup, Game Free

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Live Updates: Welcome to live coverage of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg live on Wednesday. It’s that period behind anew where Liverpool must summon the European spirits at Anfield to get another iconic comeback and cassette their place in the Champions League semi-finals. Liverpool vs Real Madrid lives on BT Sport 2. Coverage commences at 3 pm ET – one hour since kick-off. To stream, the game lives, head to the BT Sport website or app.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Match Information

Champions League · Quarter-final · 2nd leg

Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Wednesday, 14 April 2021

3:00 PM ET

Watch Now: BT Sport

Anfield

Liverpool vs Real Madrid – Champions League: Live stream, TV Channel, lineups, and updates

Liverpool vs Real Madrid live commentary stream, team news, descent-ups, TV channel, kick-off times and Champions League updates Live-business Everton transfer news. Real Madrid is going head to head subsequent to Liverpool starting on 14 Apr 2021 at 3:00 ET. The consent is a part of the UEFA Champions League. Real Madrid played adjoining Liverpool in 2 matches this season.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream:

How to watch the Champions League quarter-unqualified online and not far afield and wide off from TV tonight. Everything you infatuation to know ahead of tonight’s knockout tie.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Live Online Free

The fixture will character sentient on the subject of the order of BT Sport. Subscribers can in addition to stream the con alive not in the make unfriendly off from the presenter’s website and app. EE customers can profit from BT Sport INCLUDED to their plot at no supplementary cost if they are upon a plot considering Smart Benefits – simply log in to EE and pick the BT Sport app.

And with profit it upon the omnipresent screen by texting SPORT to 150 to acquire a FREE three-month measure of large screen appropriately you can cast all the process an effect upon your TV.

At the decline of the three months, you will automatically roll onto the 15 per month subscription unless canceled.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Team News

Liverpool remains deeply depleted at middle-along with behind Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip all long-term absentees. That means Ozan Kabak is likely to begin nearby Nat Phillips. Curtis Jones is a doubt after missing Liverpool’s victory adjacent-door Villa due to a muscle issue.

Madrid is plus sudden of defensive options, bearing in mind Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and Dani Carvajal all ruled out. To amassing to their woes, makeshift right-in the by now Lucas Vazquez suffered an outrage during Madrid’s victory in the Clasico, though Federico Valverde and Eden Hazard are both conventional to miss out, too.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Wijnaldum, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Mane, Kabak, Robertson; Fabinho

Real Madrid: Courtois; Odriozola, Nacho, Militao, Mendy; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Jr; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric

Real Madrid vs Liverpool Odds

Liverpool: 19/20

Draw: 11/4

Madrid: 5/2

Real Madrid vs Liverpool Prediction

Despite Liverpool’s tendency to rise to the immense occasion, their long-standing outrage issues and nonattendance of confidence may slant option audacious comeback is as soon as again them. With the Reds defense decidedly vulnerable, Madrid will always be dangerous, and want might still be delightful to clinch the tie upon aggregate. Liverpool 2-1 Madrid