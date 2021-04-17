Barcelona vs. Athletico!! Copa del Rey final live stream Free Reddit

The two most successful teams in the history of the competition, Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao, will face each other in the Copa del Rey 2020/21 Final aiming to lift their first trophy of the season.

The clash between Athletic Club and Barcelona Watch here

The 2021 Copa del Rey is the 119th edition of the Spanish Cup. The champions will be guaranteed a place in the UEFA Europa League Group Stage. The champions and runners-up will also qualify for the four-team Spanish Super Cup next season.

Athletic Club vs Barcelona: Match Information

Date & Time:

India: 18th April 2021, at 1 AM

USA: 17th April 2021, at 3:30 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2:30 PM (Central Standard Time), 12:30 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 17th April 2021, at 8:30 PM

Location: Estadio La Cartuja, Seville

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona: Viewing information

USA: ESPN+

UK: Premier Sports 1

Spain: Telecinco Espana

India: No Channel Available

Athletic Club vs Barcelona team news, injuries and suspensions

Athletic Club:

Key Players: Iker Muniain, Raul Garcia and Inaki Williams

Injuries: None

Suspension: Peru Nolaskoain, Yuri Berchiche, Yeray Alvarez and Oier Zarraga

Barcelona:

KEY Players: Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann

Injuries: Philippe Coutinho and Ansu Fati

Suspension: None

Athletic Club vs Barcelona Predicted XI

Athletic Club Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Unai Simon; Mikel Balenziaga, Inigo Martinez, Unai Nunez, Ander Capa; Dani Garca, Unai Vencedor; Iker Muniain, Alex Berenguer, Inaki Williams; Raul Garcia

Barcelona Predicted XI (3-4-3): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Frenkie de Jong, Clement Lenglet, Oscar Mingueza; Jordi Alba, Sergino Dest, Sergio Busquets, Pedri; Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona: Head-to-Head

The history of these two rivals says that they have faced each other 211 times, taking account all competitions. Among these 211 matches, Barcelona won: 106 and Athletic Club won: 71. 34 of the matches remain draw.

In Copa del Ray History:

Total Matches: 22

Barcelona won: 13

Athletic Club: 7

Draws: 2

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona: 2021 Copa del Rey Top Scorers

Teams Players Goals Athletic Bilbao Raúl García 3 Barcelona Antoine Griezmann 2 Barcelona Jordi Alba 2

Athletic Club vs Barcelona Prediction:

After a very dismal starts in La Liga, Barcelona have been impressive under the supervision of Ronald Koeman in their transitional season and eagerly waiting to win their 31st Copa del Rey trophy, the first this year.

Barcelona, the number 3 of La Liga 2021 will not miss the opportunity to beat Athletic Club, the 11th to boost them up for the heated La Liga title race.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, with 4 draws and 1 loss in their last 5 La Liga matches have not been at their best in recent weeks. The team Barcelona is the favorite to win the Copa del Rey title this year with their recent forms.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 2-3 Barcelona

