LIVEStreaming!! Whittaker vs Gastelum Online Free

Whittaker vs Gastelum Live Stream Online Free from anywhere and find instructions on how to watch UFC Fight Night | Gastelum vs Whittaker Event Info. Gastelum vs Whittaker should make their walks to the Octagon that depends on the lengths of the previous bouts. UFC Fight Night: Robert Whittaker vs Kelvin Gastelum live TV channel and stream. The U.S ..: ESPN, ESPN+; In the United States~UFC Fight Night Robert Whittaker vs Kelvin Gastelum will have seen on ESPN or live streamed via ESPN+.

The UFC is set to come back to the live events, but before reach at UFC 261, a fight night card in the “UFC Apex” has the main event with its own big impact, Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum square off with eyes on middleweight champion Israel Adesania’s shot.

Watch UFC Fight Night | Whittaker vs Gastelum Event Info

Location>>UFC APEX, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Date>>April 17th

Prelims>>7 PM ET

Main Event>>10:00 PM ET

TV>>ESPN+, ESPN

Official UFC Vegas 24 Weigh-in Results: Kelvin Gastelum vs Robert Whittaker

UFC Vegas 24: Whittaker vs Gastelum Live Stream which takes place on Saturday, April 17, 2021, and live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV. Follow along with this article for all your live streaming events. Take an eye at the current fight card for this weekend’s event at UFC Apex.

Main Card (10:00 PM EST, ESPN & ESPN+

Middleweight – Robert Whittaker vs Kelvin Gastelum

Lightweight – Drakkar Klose vs Jeremy Stephens

Heavyweight – Andrei Arlovski vs Chase Sherman

Middleweight – Jacob Malkoun vs Abdul Razak Alhassan

Lightweight – Alexander Munoz vs Luis Pena

Prelims Card 7:oo PM EST, ESPN & ESPN+

Women’s Flyweight – Justine Kish vs Tracy Cortez

Heavyweight – Alexandr Romanov vs Juan Espino

Women’s Strawweight – Lupita Godinez vs Jessica Penne

Middleweight – Gerald Meerschaert vs Bartosz Fabinski

Women’s Bantamweight – Josiane Nunes vs Zarah Fairn

Bantamweight – Anthony Birchak vs Tony Gravely

Record of Robert Whittaker

After two good wins last year, it will be Whittaker’s first bout of 2021, on the other hand, Gestellam lost three fights against Istan Heimish in February.

Robert Whittaker is 22-5 (9KOs) as a professional. At UFC the Reaper is 13-3. His first two losses came to Welterweight Court McGee and Stephen Thompson before moving to 185 pounds. His most recent loss was against Israel Adesanya at UFC 243 in October 2019.

Record of Kelvin Gastelum

Kelvin Gastelum is 16-6 as a pro and 11-6-1NC in the UFC.

His first loss was to Tyrone Woodley after missing the Gastalium Welterweight limit in January 2015. After completing his two fights he lost to Neil Magny. He first defeated at middleweight against Chris Weidman in 2017. Tracking back-to-back wins Michael Bisping and Jacare, he went on a series of losses of three fights, including defeats to Adesanya, Darren Till, and Jack Hermansson.

How to Watch UFC Fight Night | Whittaker vs Gastelum Live Online

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Gastelum Odds

According to the predictions we have so far from Sportsbook Bovada, The Whittaker is expected to win the fight. His odds are currently at -260, while Gastelam’s +200. If you’re unfamiliar with how all this works, you’ll need to know that you’ll bet $260 to $100 if the Whittaker wins, when you bet $100, you’ll win $200 if Gastelum is able to beat the Whittaker.