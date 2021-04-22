Leicester City vs West Bromwich Albion Live Streaming Online

Leicester City vs. West Bromwich Albion: Live stream, TV channel, how to watch English Premier League 2021 (Thurs., April 22). Leicester vs West Brom on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture. All you need to know ahead of the match. Leicester City will hope to push themselves a big step closer to a top-four finish in the Premier League by beating West Brom on Thursday night.

Leicester City can move four points clear of fourth place on Thursday when it welcomes West Bromwich Albion to King Power Stadium for an English Premier League affair. In third place with 56 points, the Foxes advanced to the FA Cup final last weekend in a victory over Southampton, and will look to further solidify their spot in the top four versus the Baggies, who are nine points away from safety. Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers will look to in-form striker Kelechi Iheanacho and partner Jamie Vardy to create chances in the final third, while West Brom’s Mattheus Pereira and Callum Robinson must provide a threat if the Baggies are going to pull off the upset.

Thursday’s match will air on NBC Sports Network on your local TV provider. You can watch the game for free online if you sign up for a free trial with Sling, fuboTV or Peacock Premium.

The Foxes host the Baggies knowing a victory will leave them four points clear of fifth, with just six games left to play – close enough to feel they are within touching distance of making up for last season’s dramatic fall out of the Champions League spots. Add in an upcoming FA Cup final and it could yet be a fantastic season for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

At the other end of the table, West Brom have given themselves a fighting chance against the drop, but they still need a near-perfect run-in.

Victory here will put them level on points with 18th-place Fulham, but still six points adrift of safety, so there’s hardly any margin for error in the final stretch of the campaign.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm on Thursday 22 April.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be televised live on BT Sport. BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or BT app.

What is the team news?

Leicester have a few injury concerns, with James Justin and Harvey Barnes remaining sidelined, while Ricardo Pereira is a doubt after limping off against Southampton. Marc Albrighton may replace Pereira if he is unable to play, while Iheanacho is likely to start following his FA Cup semi-final matchwinner.

For the visitors, Branislav Ivanovic will remain absent after his injury against Chelsea a few weeks ago. Allardyce may be tempted to use a similar line-up to in their Southampton victory. If not, it’s likely that Connor Gallagher, Hal Robson-Kanu and Semi Ajayi could be included in the starting XI.

Predicted line ups

Leicester City: Schmeichel, Fofana, Evans, Soyuncu, Albrighton, Ndidi, Tielemans, Castagne, Maddison, Vardy, Iheanacho.

West Bromwich Albion: Johnstone, Furlong, O’Shea, Bartley, Townsend, Phillips, Yokuslu, Maitland-Niles, Robinson, Pereira, Diagne.

Prediction

Leicester will be under pressure to break their losing streak, while West Brom will need to continue their winning ways if they are to move out of the relegation zone. Albion also have an advantage, having not lost to Leicester at the King Power in nine Premier League matches, which could see them pick up a point this time around. Leicester 2-2 West Brom

Odds

Leicester – 4/7

Draw – 29/10

West Bromwich Albion – 5/1

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:

ENGLAND

After two straight losses in the Premier League, Leicester looks for a win at home against relegation-threatened West Bromwich Albion to get its bid to qualify for next season’s Champions League back on track. Brendan Rodgers’ team is in third place and with a game in hand on most of its top-four rivals. But Leicester is now just a point ahead of Chelsea and West Ham, with Liverpool a further two points back. Manchester City and West Ham have beaten Leicester across the last two rounds, though Rodgers’ team did reach the FA Cup final last weekend. West Brom has found some form when the team most needed it, scoring a total of eight goals in back-to-back wins over Chelsea and Southampton to keep alive its slim hopes of staying up. West Brom is in next-to-last place but has moved to within nine points of fourth-from-last Burnley, which has played an extra game.

SPAIN

Atlético Madrid tries to regain sole possession of the lead in the Spanish league when it hosts Huesca. Atlético is tied on points with Real Madrid, which won 3-0 at Cádiz on Wednesday. Barcelona later hosts Getafe, bidding to regain third place after being overcome by Sevilla. The Catalan club is five points off the lead with two games in hand. Real Sociedad can move back into fifth place with a home win against Celta Vigo. Mid-table Granada hosts last-place Eibar.

ITALY

There are two battles for the Champions League places in Serie A as Atalanta visits Roma and Napoli hosts Lazio. Atalanta occupies fourth spot and the final qualifying position for the Champions League but can move into second with a win in Rome. Gian Piero Gasperini’s side is also full of confidence after a 1-0 win over Juventus last weekend. Roma is 10 points below Atalanta and has seen its European dreams fade after just one win in its past five league matches — although it is in the semifinals of the Europa League. Napoli is four points below Atalanta and two above Lazio. news source