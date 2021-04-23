Arsenal vs Everton Live Stream Online: Watch English Premier League Online

Arsenal vs. Everton: Live stream, start time, TV channel, how to watch EPL 2021 (Fri., April 23). It’s Everton vs. Arsenal Friday as the two clubs battle for a late push within the top 10 of the English Premier League standings. Everton had a strong start to the year and now sits at No. 8. However, Arsenal is gunning to jump ahead of them and can take the spot (thanks to goal differential with a win). Alexandre Lacazette has led the scoring for Arsenal this season along with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Everton has had Dominic Calvert-Lewin leading their scoring attack this season along with Gylfi Sigurdsson, Richarlison and James Rodríguez.

Friday's match will air on NBC Sports Network on your local TV provider. You can watch the game for free online if you sign up for a free trial with Sling, fuboTV or Peacock Premium.

Arsenal vs. Everton (English Premier League 2021)

Start time: 3:00 p.m. EST

TV channel: NBCSN (Channel finder: Verizon Fios | AT&T U-verse | Comcast Xfinity | Spectrum/Charter | Optimum/Altice | DIRECTV | Dish | Hulu | fuboTV | Sling.)

Live stream: NBC Sports Live | fuboTV | Sling | Peacock Premium. – You can watch NBC Sports Live if you have a cable subscription. If you don't, you can get NBCSN via a la carte packages from fuboTV, Sling and Peacock Premium. (with free trials).

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:

ENGLAND

After two straight losses in the Premier League, Leicester looks for a win at home against relegation-threatened West Bromwich Albion to get its bid to qualify for next season’s Champions League back on track. Brendan Rodgers’ team is in third place and with a game in hand on most of its top-four rivals. But Leicester is now just a point ahead of Chelsea and West Ham, with Liverpool a further two points back. Manchester City and West Ham have beaten Leicester across the last two rounds, though Rodgers’ team did reach the FA Cup final last weekend. West Brom has found some form when the team most needed it, scoring a total of eight goals in back-to-back wins over Chelsea and Southampton to keep alive its slim hopes of staying up. West Brom is in next-to-last place but has moved to within nine points of fourth-from-last Burnley, which has played an extra game.

SPAIN

Atlético Madrid tries to regain sole possession of the lead in the Spanish league when it hosts Huesca. Atlético is tied on points with Real Madrid, which won 3-0 at Cádiz on Wednesday. Barcelona later hosts Getafe, bidding to regain third place after being overcome by Sevilla. The Catalan club is five points off the lead with two games in hand. Real Sociedad can move back into fifth place with a home win against Celta Vigo. Mid-table Granada hosts last-place Eibar.

ITALY

There are two battles for the Champions League places in Serie A as Atalanta visits Roma and Napoli hosts Lazio. Atalanta occupies fourth spot and the final qualifying position for the Champions League but can move into second with a win in Rome. Gian Piero Gasperini’s side is also full of confidence after a 1-0 win over Juventus last weekend. Roma is 10 points below Atalanta and has seen its European dreams fade after just one win in its past five league matches — although it is in the semifinals of the Europa League. Napoli is four points below Atalanta and two above Lazio.

Arsenal vs Everton live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Everything you need to know ahead of the game

Arsenal will continue their Premier League campaign when they host top-four chasing Everton on Friday evening.

The Gunners currently sit ninth in the table, just three points behind the eighth-placed Toffees who still have ambitions to finish in the European positions.

Fresh from announcing their intentions to withdraw from the proposed European Super League, Arsenal will be keen to put the last few days behind them when they face Everton.

The Gunners’ inconsistency has been evident in the past week, with an impressive 4-0 win away to Slavia Prague last Thursday preceding a disappointing draw against relegation-threatened Fulham, as Eddie Nketiah’s last-gasp equaliser kept their unbeaten run over four games.

The Gunners have lost 12 of their 32 league matches, while Everton have played five league games without a win, causing setbacks in their hopes to make the top four.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side last won a match in the Premier League against West Brom in early March and will be hoping to return to winning ways following back-to-back draws with Crystal Palace, Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur. Even so, the Toffees are only six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea and an impressive win would put them firmly in the running for the top four.

The European Super League might have been and gone – but Everton are still desperate to be part of one of the existing European competitions next season.

Just one league place and three points separate Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton from Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, but a victory for the visitors would leave them breathing heavily down Liverpool’s necks.

The cavalry have come charging back for Carlo, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Yerry Mina, Bernard – heck even Fabian Delph, available again for first team duty, while the Gunners are missing key strikers Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Can the Blues take advantage? Can they claim one of the five wins Ancelotti believes is necessary to achieve European qualification?

Follow every kick here – and stay with us for reaction, analysis and more as Everton seek to claim their first victory at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal vs Everton: Premier League prediction, TV channel, h2h results, team news, lineups, live stream, odds

Arsenal tonight play their first Premier League fixture following the European Super League fiasco as they host Everton.