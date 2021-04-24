Navarrete vs. Diaz Live Stream, start time, How to watch free from anywhere

Boxing Fans!! WBO featherweight titlist Emanuel Navarrete will make the first defense of his belt on Saturday, April 24, against former title challenger Christopher Diaz at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Fla.

Navarrete vs. Diaz start time, How to watch

Date: Saturday, April 24

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/3 a.m. BST

Main event: 11:30 p.m. ET/4:30 a.m. BST

Arena: Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Fla.

TV: U.S.: ESPN, ESPN+

Watch: Online Stream

Navarrete vs. Diaz Preview

This Fight mark as Navarrete’s first defense of the featherweight strap that he won last October via a unanimous decision victory over previously undefeated Ruben Villa. Navarrete previously made five title defenses of the WBO junior featherweight championship all by stoppage in a nine-month span.

“I am a fighter who likes to face the best, and my challenge now is to beat the tough ‘Pitufo’ Diaz,” Navarrete said in a press release statement.

Added Top Rank chairman Bob Arum: “The sensational Emanuel Navarrete wanted a formidable opponent for his first featherweight title defense, and Christopher Diaz fits the bill.”

After losing to Stevenson by unanimous decision in a world title shot in April 2020, Diaz has defeated Adeilson Dos Santos and Jason Sanchez with a pair of unanimous decisions.

“I have once again been given an opportunity to become a world champion, but there is something very different this time around. I will not fail,” Diaz vowed. “I will bring that much-needed world title to Puerto Rico.”

The co-main event to Navarrete-Diaz will pit undefeated Edgar Berlanga, who’s 16-0 with 16 first-round knockouts, against Demond Nicholson in an eight-round matchup.

Navarrete vs. Diaz Full Fight card

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Christopher Diaz (12 rounds) – Navarrete’s WBO featherweight title

Edgar Berlanga vs. Demond Nicholson (8 rounds) – Super Middleweight

Josue Vargas vs. Willie Shaw (10 rounds) – Junior Welterweight

Joseph Adorno vs. Jamaine Ortiz (8 rounds) – Lightweight

Orlando Gonzalez vs. Juan Antonio Lopez (8 rounds) – Featherweight

Xander Zayas vs. Demarcus Layton (6 rounds) – Welterweight

Jeremy Adorno vs. Ramiro Martinez (4 rounds) – Junior Featherweight

Jaycob Goomez vs. Mobley Villegas (4 rounds) – Junior Lightweight

Navarrete vs. Diaz record: Who’s the better fighter?

Name Emanuel ‘Vaquero’ Navarrete Christopher ‘Pitufo’ Diaz

Boxing Record 32-1-0 (27 KOs) 26-2-0 (16 KOs)

Age 26 -26

Category Featherweight Featherweight

Stance Orthodox Orthodox

Reach 183 cm 163 cm

Height 185 cm 168 cm

