UFC 261 Stream Usman vs Masvidal Live Free Online Reddit

One of the most anticipated UFC title bouts in recent memory takes place Saturday 24th April 2021, as Kamaru Usman faces off against Jorge Masvidal in a rematch of their 2018 fight at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal faced each other nine months before at UFC 251, where the former kept his title via common decision. The fight was fought by Masvidal on less than a week’s notice after Gilbert Burns’ confirmation for COVID-19 positive. It was said that if Masvidal got more time to prepare himself, the result would have gone differently.

There will be Three Title championship fights with full crowd as all the tickets are sold. The publicized match of these two rivals Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal will be for Usman’s welterweight championship. At the same day, on the card, Valentina Shevchenko places her women’s flyweight title as a challenge against former women’s Strawweight champion Jessica Andrade. In the other match, Zhang Weili preserves the women’s Strawweight belt versus former 115-pound titleholder Rose Namajunas.

KAMARU USMAN VS. JORGE MASVIDAL: Bio and Record

DATE and START TIMEUFC 261: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal 2

Date: Saturday, April 24

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Main event: 12:15 a.m. ET

In Germany, Austria, Italy and Spain, the UFC 261 main card (4 a.m. CET Sunday)

UFC 261: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal 2 will start on Saturday with the early prelims kicking the event off at 6:00 p.m. ET, before the pay-per-view main card begins at 10 p.m. ET. Depending on the length of the undercard bouts, Usman and Masvidal will enter the Octagon at around 12:15 a.m. ET.

What TV channel and live steam is UFC 261 on?

U.S .: ESPN, ESPN+

In Canada, the prelims (6:00 p.m. ET) are on TSN5 and the main card is available on PPV.

In the U.K., UFC 261 can be seen live BT Sport 1 (prelims at 11:00 p.m. GMT and main card at 3 a.m. on Sunday).

UFC 261 will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1.

BT Sport will be showing the card from the prelims at 1am.

ESPN+ will be showing the card in the US.

The early prelims are live on UFC’s Fight Pass app.

UFC 261 FIGHT CARD

Main Card

Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Jorge Masvidal 2 for Usman’s Welterweight title

Zhang Weili (c) vs. Rose Namajunas for Weili’s Women’s Strawweight title

Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Jéssica Andrade for Shevchenko’s Women’s Flyweight title

Uriah Hall vs. Chris Weidman 2; Middleweight

Anthony Smith vs. Jimmy Crute; Light Heavyweight

Preliminary Card

Alex Oliveira vs. Randy Brown; Welterweight

Dwight Grant vs. Stefan Sekulić; Welterweight

Karl Roberson vs. Brendan Allen; Middleweight

Patrick Sabatini vs. Tristan Connelly; Featherweight

Danaa Batgerel vs. Kevin Natividad; Bantamweight

Kazula Vargas vs. Rong Zhu; Lightweight

Qileng Aori vs. Jeffrey Molina; Flyweight

Na Liang vs. Ariane Carnelossi; Women’s Strawweight

UFFC 261 Odds

Jorge Masvidal: +320 vs Kamaru Usman: -400

Rose Namajunas: +165 vs Zhang Weili: -185

Jessica Andrade: +320 vs Valentina Shevchenko: -400

Chris Weidman: -105 vs Uriah Hall: -115

Anthony Smith: +170 vs Jim Crute: -190

Alex Oliveira: +135 vs Randy Brown: -155

Stefan Sekulic: +210 vs Dwight Grant: -250

Karl Roberson: +110 vs Brendan Allen: -130

Tristan Connelly: +190 vs Patrick Sabatini: -220

Kevin Natividad: +125 vs Danaa Batgerel: -145

Rodrigo Vargas: +210 vs Zhu Rong: -250

Qileng Aori: -110 vs Jeff Molina: -110

Na Liang: +160 vs Ariane Carnelossi: -180

Jamey Simmons: +235 vs Johnny Munoz: -275

Watch UFC 261 From Anywhere in the World

If you prefer no-contract media streaming service solution, you could choose the Sling TV as the alternative to the official site of the UFC. You can use several VPN services to unblock the services as well. But what we recommend to get a stable service is to pick a server located in the US. You could also use the VPN service to register for the service. If it is the first time for you in using such a service.

How can I watch UFC 261 for FREE?

EE customers can get BT Sport INCLUDED to their plan at no extra cost if they are on a plan with Smart Benefits – simply log in to EE and choose BT Sport app.

And then get it on the big screen by texting SPORT to 150 to get a FREE three-month trial of large screen so you can cast all the action on your TV.

At the end of the three months you will automatically roll onto the £15 per month subscription unless cancelled.