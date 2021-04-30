76ers vs Hawks Live Stream, Start Time, Updates | WATCH LIVE: Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers Online

76ers vs Hawks predicted the high recommend from The Atlanta Hawks who are solid 57.2 percent favorites over the Philadelphia 76ers while The Philadelphia 76ers are enriching 48.9 percent from the field and the Hawks are aired to enrich 49.7

The NBA schedule on Friday at the Wells Fargo Center in the second and final game which will take among Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers that’s of their back-to-back series in the 2020-21 NBA.The Philadelphia 76ers (41-21) host the Atlanta Hawks (34-29) for the second of a back-to-back Friday at Wells Fargo Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET. Below, we analyze the Philadelphia 76ers (40-21) vs Atlanta Hawks (34-28) 2020-21 Regular Season Game #63 – Road Game #34 …

UPCOMING ATLANTA HAWKS VS PHILADELPHIA 76ERS BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Get the real-time NBA basketball coverage and scores which takes on Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers. We bring you the latest game live streaming, previews, stats, and recaps on air

Teams: Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers

DATE: Friday, April 30

EVENT: NBA 2020-21 season

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: NBCS-PH

Arena: Wells Fargo Center

How to watch 76ers vs Hawks Live Stream

Atlanta Hawks travel to the City of Brotherly Love Wednesday to appear in the host Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 PM EST. Below, we analyze and provide the pathway to watch the live streaming between Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers online. For those, you have to fill up some access create an account and you can enjoy the game live on your profile.

Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Local viewers watch live streams on NBC Sports. Non-local viewers watch live streams of NBA league passes.

To get access as 76ers Seek Series Sweep Versus Hawks just click the below link. The 76ers will look to make it a perfect homestand on Friday.

Live Streaming: fuboTV

NBA Lineup | 76ers vs Hawks

As the Atlanta Hawks come to South Philly, the Sixers are gearing up to host the Hawks for a two-game series at home.

76ers:

Seth Curry

Ben Simmons

Anthony Tolliver

Isaiah Joe

Danny Green

Shake Milton

Mason Jones

George Hill

Tyrese Maxey

Tobias Harris

Rayjon Tucker

Matisse Thybulle

Dwight Howard

Joel Embiid

Paul Reed

Mike Scott

Furkan Korkmaz

Hawks:

Lou Williams

Tony Snell

John Collins

Bruno Fernando

Danilo Gallinari

Kris Dunn

Nathan Knight

Onyeka Okongwu

Kevin Huerter

Cam Reddish

Skylar Mays

De’Andre Hunter

Brandon Goodwin

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Clint Capela

Trae Young

Solomon Hill

How to watch 76ers vs Hawks live stream from anywhere

Whether you’re looking to stream NBA games for free, find the best way to watch on NBA League Pass, or test cord-cutting services that include NBA action, you can do it all with the help of a VPN.

Here you can find information on how to watch the league you love, analyses and predictions for big games coming up, and which team looks like a good bet to win it all.

Stream 76ers vs Hawks NBA games free or listen along

There are a couple of options if you want to follow the NBA all season long without paying a dime. We recommend Locast.org as an option for taking in nationally-televised games on ABC, and ESPN Radio for fans who are on the go, love to multitask, or just can’t get enough of an old-school experience.

Watch 76ers vs Hawks NBA games on ABC using Locast.org

Price: Free

Channel: ABC

Locast.org is a not-for-profit service that offers free local programming from a variety of major American media markets. With its help, you can tune into nationally-televised games that appear on ABC. Not only do you get prime-time matchups during the season, but ABC’s offerings also skyrocket during the playoffs and include the NBA Finals.

To watch the 76ers vs Hawks NBA live on Locast:

Get ExpressVPN

Fire up the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge

Connect to a server located in the U.S. that Locast serves (such as Chicago or Los Angeles).

Go to Locast.org and sign up for a free profile

Select the market that corresponds with the server location you’re connected to

Tune into the local ABC channel and enjoy the game!

Follow 76ers vs Hawks Basketball games on ESPN Radio

Price: Free

While ABC, TNT, ESPN, and NBA TV hold TV broadcasting rights, ESPN Radio offers a free online audio broadcast of the entire season.

Get ExpressVPN.

Connect to a secure server located in the U.S. For assistance, contact ExpressVPN Support via live chat.

Head to the official website of ESPN Radio.

You’re all set!

Stream NBA games using NBA League Pass

If you are a serious fan who wants access to every single game, or at least all of your team’s games, there isn’t a better option than NBA League Pass. You can enjoy the games without blackouts by using the international version of the service.

Use NBA League Pass to watch every game without Blackouts

Want to catch all the NBA action throughout the year with the privacy and security of a VPN? NBA League Pass is your best option. To make things even better, it currently comes with a seven-day free trial.

Price: 14 USD/season

To watch 76ers vs Hawks basketball on NBA League Pass:

Get ExpressVPN.

Connect to a fast and secure server location. For assistance, contact ExpressVPN Support via live chat.

Head to NBA League Pass and sign up.

Enjoy the games!

Stream NBA games using services with free trials

There are a number of services available that should cover your basketball needs. They can be slightly pricey, but offer free trials so you have ample opportunity to see if they’re worth it for you.

Watch 76ers vs Hawks live basketball games on YouTube TV

Price: 65 USD/month

Channels: ABC, TNT, ESPN, Stadium, and NBA TV

YouTube TV provides secure access to all four channels that broadcast the 2019-2020 basketball regular season: ABC, TNT, ESPN, and NBA TV. A five-day free trial is available.

Note: Some locally televised games may not be available.

To watch 76ers vs Hawks basketball live on YouTube TV:

Get ExpressVPN.

Connect to a secure server located in the United States, such as Chicago. For assistance, contact ExpressVPN Support via live chat.

Head to YouTube TV and use the free trial.

Enjoy the games!

Stream NBA 76ers vs Hawks games on Hulu + Live TV

Price: 65 USD/month

Channels: ESPN, ABC, and TNT

Hulu’s live TV package includes three channels for secure NBA streams: ESPN, ABC, and TNT. You may need a U.S. credit card or PayPal account to subscribe. While some locally televised games may not be available, you can try the service with a seven-day free trial.

To stream the NBA 76ers vs Hawks on Hulu:

Get ExpressVPN.

Connect to a secure server located in the United States, such as Chicago. For assistance, contact ExpressVPN Support via live chat.

Visit Hulu and use the free trial.

Enjoy the games!

Watch basketball 76ers vs Hawks games live on Sling TV Orange

Price: 25 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV (NBA TV is available via the “Sports Extra” add-on for an extra 10 USD/month)

Use ExpressVPN and Sling TV to watch two out of four channels for streaming basketball securely this season: TNT and ESPN. While some locally televised games may not be available, you can try the service with a three-day free trial.

To watch 76ers vs Hawks live NBA games on Sling TV:

Get ExpressVPN.

Connect to a secure server located in the United States, such as Los Angeles. For assistance, contact ExpressVPN Support via live chat.

Go to Sling TV and sign up, or get the Sling TV app on your device of choice.

Enjoy the games!

Note: In order to get Sling TV’s free trial you must use the Sling TV app as opposed to signing up on the website

Watch 76ers vs Hawks NBA streams on fuboTV

Price: 65 USD/month

Channels: NBA TV and TNT

You can use fuboTV to securely watch two out of the four channels that carry the games: TNT and NBA TV. While some locally televised games may not be available, you can try the service with a seven-day free trial.

To watch 76ers vs Hawks the NBA on fuboTV:

Get ExpressVPN.

Connect to a secure server located in the United States, such as Chicago. For assistance, contact ExpressVPN Support via live chat.

Go to fuboTV and use a free trial.

Enjoy the games!

Pro tip: Use the free trials for all of the channels above for over a month of free streams!

Watch basketball 76ers vs Hawks highlights and more on the NBA’s official YouTube channel

Check out the latest highlights, interviews, funny moments, and more on NBA’s official YouTube channel.

To watch 76ers vs Hawks highlights on YouTube:

Get ExpressVPN.

Connect to a server located in the U.S.

Go to the NBA YouTube channel.

You’re all set!

NBA 76ers vs Hawks game blackouts: International League Pass vs U.S. League Pass

What’s the difference between watching NBA League Pass in Germany, Australia, Canada, or the U.S.? The League Pass is available both inside and outside the States. However, there are key differences every fan needs to know.

The U.S. League Pass offers live games and full-game replays for all teams. However, blackouts apply. When a team is playing, that game will be “blacked out” on the U.S. League Pass for the team’s home market. Nationally broadcast games on ESPN, ABC, TNT, and NBA TV will also not be blacked out. (All blacked-out games are available three days after the broadcast. If you purchased the 3-Game Choice package, nationally telecast games will be available for purchase three hours after they have aired. Locally telecast games will be available for purchase three days after they air.)

Want to tune in without having to worry about blackouts? The International League Pass also offers live games for all teams but without a single blackout. If you only want to watch the games for a single team, select the “Team Choice” option to save some money!

Top NBA games this week

In this space, we’ll highlight a few games that NBA fans should be circling on their calendar each week. To enjoy these without blackouts, just fire up your VPN!

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors [Apr 27, 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time (U.S)]

The last time these two teams met, on February 6, the Mavericks squeaked out a 134-132 win in an absolute thriller. These teams have the ability to play some truly remarkable offensive basketball and Steph Curry is on a heater for the ages at the moment. Expect a riveting contest.

Los Angeles Clippers vs Phoenix Suns [Apr 28, 10:00 p.m. ET]

While these two teams are right next to each other in the standings, the Suns have a lot more to prove, especially come playoff time. Entering this week, FiveThirtyEight gave the Clippers more than ten times the Suns’ championship odds despite their record, showing that Phoenix isn’t being seen as a title threat. They could change that perception on Wednesday.

Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz [Apr 30, 10:00 p.m. ET]

Although it would be unwise to sleep on the Clippers, right now these are the two teams battling for the top seed in the Western Conference — something nobody expected at the beginning of the season. The Jazz’s combination of perimeter shooting and interior defense will give the Suns all they can take, although Phoenix’s Chris Paul-led offense should have enough creativity to find some cracks. It’s possible this game flips these teams in the standings.

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks [May 2, 3:30 p.m. ET]

When it comes to the Eastern Conference, there’s the Nets, the Bucks, the Philadelphia 76ers, and everybody else. Even without James Harden, the Nets have the firepower to test Milwaukee’s porous defense, while the Bucks will try to shove Giannis Antetokounmpo down the throat of a team that’s low on proven rim protectors.

NBA Award Races

MVP – Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

With Joel Embiid and LeBron James missing significant time with injuries, this race has become a battle of attrition. Jokić has been a credible candidate to win this award all season long thanks to his ability to contribute in every facet of the game. The Serbian big man has taken his scoring to a new level this season while crashing the glass effectively and feeding his teammates with an array of creative passes. When Jokić touches the ball, good things tend to happen for the Nuggets. Although Steph Curry has risen into the conversation with his latest hot streak, it’s extremely rare for a player to win MVP when his team has such a middling record.

(Preseason prediction: Giannis Antetokounmpo)

Defensive Player of the Year – Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Gobert didn’t get the nickname “The Stifle Tower” for nothing. He entered the week in the top two in the NBA in blocks, rebounds, and shots defended per game—and held opponents to approximately 40 percent on those shots. The Jazz are having an incredible year behind their strong defense, with Gobert the centerpiece of that success.

(Preseason prediction: Bam Adebayo)

Rookie of the Year – Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Since LaMelo Ball went down with a broken wrist, Edwards’s stock has risen. Although Tyrese Haliburton probably plays the best all-around game of anyone in the field, Edwards can certainly fill the bucket—like he did dropping 42 on the Suns on March 18. If he gets close to averaging 20 points per game by the end of the season, he’ll be in good shape to take this award.

(Preseason prediction: LaMelo Ball)

Most Improved Player – Julis Randle, New York Knicks

Until this season Randle was always considered something of an empty-calories player. Sure, given enough playing time he had the ability to put up numbers, but his statistical achievements were more good than great, owing to his sporadic inefficiency. That’s all changed as the power forward has gotten far better from beyond the arc and the free-throw line, on the way to becoming a legitimate top offensive option. It looks like the Knicks will be back in the playoffs for the first time since 2012-13 and Randle is a major reason why.

(Preseason prediction: Ben Simmons)

Sixth Man of the Year – Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz

With games like his 40-point explosion on February 15, Clarkson has given the Jazz some serious offensive punch. Not only is the veteran providing volume scoring, but his three-point shot has also been deadly, too, creating space for his teammates. The 52 million USD contract Clarkson landed in the offseason raised some eyebrows around the NBA, but it looks like a strong investment by the Jazz so far.

(Preseason prediction: Dennis Schröder)

Coach of the Year – 76ers, Hawks

Our preseason pick for this award was Hawks thanks to the 76ers’ potential to turn things around and the likelihood that he’d get credit for that. True to form, Philadelphia has been perhaps the only consistently great team in the Eastern Conference. Those provide enough outside shooting to keep the spacing reasonable.

76ers vs Hawks | Who’s going to win the NBA title?

The Lakers are the favorites as long if LeBron James and Anthony Davis can stay healthy at the same time—but that’s far from a given. Their crosstown rival Clippers are probably the next-best team in the Western Conference, thanks to their perimeter shooting and potent wing combo of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. Other contenders include the Nuggets, who shocked the Clippers in the playoffs last season, the Suns, who have been fixtures near the top of Western Conference Standings, and the Jazz, who have been unbelievable thus far thanks to a combination of three-point shooting and lockdown defense.

76ers vs Hawks Live Quotes

In the East, the 76ers are grappling with whether their superstars, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, fit alongside each other, but they’ve got talent up and down the roster, their shooting has improved, and they’ve been outstanding. Watch live stream 76ers vs Hawks Their biggest issue from here on out is Embiid’s health. The Bucks will always have a seat at the table as long as they feature Giannis Antetokounmpo. And although they are almost allergic to defense, it’s impossible to ignore the Brooklyn Nets and their big three of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving. Despite their unimpressive record, the Boston Celtics remain in the mix due to a starting lineup that plays shutdown defense with a still-improving Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown anchoring the offense.

Here are the 10 teams with the best chance of winning it all according to FiveThirtyEight:

Team Championship Probability

Los Angeles Clippers_31%

Utah Jazz_16%

Philadelphia 76ers_15%

Brooklyn Nets_14%

Milwaukee Bucks_8%

Los Angeles Lakers_7%

Phoenix Suns_3%

Denver Nuggets_2%

Boston Celtics_1%

Miami Heat_1%

Key Dates for the NBA Season

ALL-STAR BREAK MARCH 5-10

Playoff Play-in Tournament May 18-21

NBA Playoffs May 22-July 22