Live updates NHL from Little Caesars Arena where the Tampa Bay Lightning vs Detroit Red Wings takes on Friday afternoon at 3:00 PM ET. The Lightning will have some new faces in the lineup this afternoon when they host the Red Wings.

This is the Red Wings’ second game against the Lightning and will look to come back on Friday. In the case of lightning, many teams have been unable to keep pace with them this year as they hold the record in the season.

Can the Red Wings come back today when they face a thunderstorm? Tune in and find out, here’s what you need to know to stream NHL action tonight.

How to Watch Lightning vs Red Wings Live Stream Online

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Detroit Red Wings

Friday, 1 May 2021

3:00 PM ET

TV: BSDET

Radio: WWJ-AM 950 (Red Wing’s radio affiliates)

Little Caesars Arena.

Lightning vs Red Wings Game notes

The Red Wings have surprisingly won two of six vs defending Stanley Cup champions, two of the last three. This is the first of two-weekend afternoon games between the two.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Detroit Red Wings Lineup

Lightning Lines

Forwards

Ondrej Palat – Brayden Point – Alex Barre-Boulet

Alex Killorn – Anthony Cirelli – Tyler Johnson

Barclay Goodrow – Yanni Gourde – Blake Coleman

Patrick Maroon – Ross Colton – Mathieu Joseph

Defense

Victor Hedman – Erik Cernak

Ryan McDonagh – David Savard

Mikhail Sergachev – Luke Schenn

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Curtis McElhinney

Red Wings Lines

Forwards

Jakub Vrana – Michael Rasmussen – Valtteri Filpulla

Adam Erne – Vladislav Namestnikov – Filip Zadina

Richard Panik – Joe Veleno – Sam Gagner

Darren Helm – Luke Glendening – Evgeny Svechnikov

Defense

Dennis Cholowski – Filip Hronek

Marc Staal – Troy Stetcher

Danny DeKeyser – Gustav Lindstrom

Goalies

Jonathan Bernier

Thomas Greiss

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Detroit Red Wings odds, picks, and prediction

The Tampa Bay Lightning (34-14-2) play the first of a two-game set with the Detroit Red Wings (17-26-9) Saturday with a 3 p.m. ET puck drop at Little Caesars Arena. Below, we analyze the Lightning-Red Wings odds and lines, with NHL picks and predictions.

Prediction

Lightning 4, Red Wings 1

Money line (ML)

Lightning (-350) will cost three and a half times your potential return, and it’s risky betting behavior at any time, but especially for a team on the road. Even in a parlay with several teams, this play is just not worth adding.

Against the spread (ATS)

Lightning -1.5 (-125) is a much more expensive game on the puck line.

Although three of the last five losses for the Red Wings +1.5 (+105) have been by a goal margin, and they have covered the puck line in four straight as underdogs against the Lightning, playing the favorite.

Tampa has covered the puck line in three of the last four wins. And in three of his last four road wins, lightning has won by two or more goals.

Over/Under (O/U)

Under 5.5 (-105) is a good bet here, because toothless Detroit offenses have lately been unable to produce against fewer goaltenders, so they must fight Vassilevsky and lightning.

Detroit’s last 12 at the LCA are under 7-2-3, and overall going 6-2-1 in the last nine.

Lightning vs Red Wings Preview

It’s no secret that the Tampa Bay Lightning has been the Detroit Red Wings number for some time. Since 2015-16, the Lightning record against them in the regular season is 19-4-1. In addition, lightning beat them in 17 straight regular-season home games from February 17, 2011, to April 4, 2021.

How to stream NHL Lightning vs Red Wings games with a VPN

Whether you’re looking to stream NHL games for free, find the best way to watch on NHL.tv without blackouts, or test cord-cutting services that include NHL action, you’ve come to the right place.

Here, you can find information on how to watch the league you love, big games coming up, and who looks like a good bet to win the Stanley Cup.

How to stream Lightning vs Red Wings NHL.TV with a VPN

NHL TV is your go-to source for watching the NHL no matter where you are, on any device. That’s because it’s the most comprehensive option available, offering each and every NHL game.

Price: 34.99 USD/season or 24.99 USD/month

Get ExpressVPN.

Connect to a server location where games ARE NOT being aired (this way you can avoid blackouts).

Visit NHL TV and sign up.

Stream without any blackouts!

Bypass Lightning vs Red Wings NHL.TV blackouts and stream all hockey games

While NHL.TV is great for watching live games, but you’ll still need to worry about blackouts. That’s because regional markets have sole broadcasting rights, so some games may not be available online in your area until 48 hours after a game is televised. This is also true of nationally broadcast games.

The secret to avoiding NHL blackouts? Just connect to a VPN server location where games are not being aired. If you’re in Chicago, for example, and Chicago games are being broadcast on TV, they might not be available for live streaming. Connect to a VPN server location in another city. If you want to tune into a nationally broadcast game, try another country.

Another way to beat NHL blackouts? Try the stream options from Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and fuboTV. There may be unblocked games available.

Lightning vs Red Wings Stream NHL games free with this Canadian option

If you want to tune in for free NHL action, there’s one option that stands above the rest and that’s the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC). While it doesn’t have the largest slate of games, the CBC tends to feature some of the best matchups, and their offerings increased during the playoffs.

Lightning vs Red Wings Stream 2021 NHL games live on the CBC

Price: Free

The CBC is one of the official NHL broadcasters in Canada. It is particularly known for its ‘Hockey Night in Canada’ slate on Saturday nights. Be sure to check with the CBC’s schedule to know when to tune in. Signing up is painless.

To watch the Lightning vs Red Wings NHL streams live on the CBC

Get ExpressVPN.

Connect to a server located in Canada.

Go to CBC Gem and sign up. (You may need to enter a valid Canadian postal code, e.g., R3T 4A7, V1M 1Y8.)

You’re all set!

Stream NHL games using services with free trials

There are a number of streaming services, such as Sling TV and YouTube TV, that will help you get your hockey fix. While they are on the pricier end, the upside is that they offer free trials. This helps you safely and securely test the service risk-free to see if it works for you.

Watch NHL games Lightning vs Red Wings live on YouTube TV

Price: 65 USD/month

Channels: NBC, NBCSN, and CNBC

YouTube TV includes all the channels you need to watch the NHL. A five-day free trial is available.

To watch NHL games Lightning vs Red Wings on YouTube TV

Get ExpressVPN.

Connect to a server located in the United States, such as Chicago. For assistance, contact ExpressVPN Support via live chat.

Visit YouTube TV and sign up. If you’re watching through a web browser, use the ExpressVPN browser extension.

You’re all set!

Lightning vs Red Wings Live stream 2021 NHL games on Sling TV

Price: 25 USD/month and up

Channels: NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, and NHL Network (use the “Sports Extra” add-on for an extra 10 USD/month to get the NHL Network)

Sling TV is the cheapest and best option for catching NHL games live. You may need a U.S. credit card or PayPal to subscribe. A three-day free trial is available.

How to watch Lightning vs Red Wings NHL games on Sling TV

Get ExpressVPN.

Connect to a server located in the United States, such as San Francisco. For assistance, contact ExpressVPN Support via live chat.

Sign up at Sling TV. If you’re watching through a web browser, use the ExpressVPN browser extension.

Tune in to the games!

Note: In order to get Sling TV’s free trial you must use the Sling TV app as opposed to signing up on the website

Lightning vs Red Wings Stream live NHL games on Hulu + Live TV

Price: 65 USD/month

Channels: NBC, NBCSN, and CNBC

Hulu’s live TV package includes seven channels for secure NHL streams. There’s a seven-day free trial available. Note that some locally televised games may not be available.

How to watch Lightning vs Red Wings NHL games on Hulu + Live TV.

Get ExpressVPN.

Connect to a server located in the United States, such as Chicago. For assistance, contact ExpressVPN Support via live chat.

Visit Hulu and use the free trial.

Enjoy the games!

How to watch Lightning vs Red Wings NHL games live on fuboTV

Price: 65 USD/month

Channels: NBC, NBCSN, and CNBC

Don’t have cable? Use fuboTV and get a seven-day free trial!

How to watch Lightning vs Red Wings live NHL games on fuboTV

Get ExpressVPN.

Connect to a server located in the United States, such as Chicago. For assistance, contact ExpressVPN Support via live chat.

Visit fuboTV and sign up. If you’re watching through a web browser, use the ExpressVPN browser extension.

You’re all set!

Top NHL games this week

Colorado Avalanche vs. Vegas Golden Knights [Apr 28, 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time (U.S.)]

No team in the NHL is as hot as the Golden Knights, and they’re close to getting a stranglehold on the West Division. This is the Avalanche’s best chance to rein them in — if Colorado loses in regulation, they might be too far out to catch. So far the season series is even, with each team earning three wins.

Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins [Apr 29, 7:00 p.m. ET]

Capitals–Penguins is always worth watching for the Alex Ovechkin vs. Sidney Crosby dynamic that’s anchored this rivalry for well over a decade. Neither player is at the height of their powers, but they both remain superstars — and this game has playoff implications to boot as the teams are both fighting for a division crown in the bunched-up East.

New York Rangers vs. New York Islanders [May 1, 7:00 p.m. ET]

The Rangers got off to a rough 7-9-3 start, but the team’s young talent is starting to show through, helping to put them into a battle with the Boston Bruins for the last spot in the East. Not only do the Islanders want to play spoiler for their crosstown rivals, but they are also trying to climb the standings themselves as the Penguins and Capitals aren’t out of reach. A win would go a long way in helping them secure a more favorable first-round matchup.

Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers [May 1, 10:00 p.m. ET]

This has Battle of Alberta rivalry appeal, but the Flames are also exciting to watch right now as they fight for their playoff lives. The Oilers are always a good time thanks to the Connor McDavid–Leon Draisaitl combo, and McDavid seems to have found another gear in the season’s closing weeks.

NHL Awards Races

Hart Trophy (MVP) – Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

McDavid has been the most dynamic player in the league, racking up both points and highlight-reel plays. It seems like the Oilers center is making more of an effort to get his shot off and create offense for himself while maintaining his playmaking excellence. As a result, McDavid is absolutely running away with the league lead in points.

(Preseason prediction: Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche)

Calder Trophy (Rookie of the Year) – Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild

The Wild have played extremely well of late, and Kaprizov might be their best skater this season. The diminutive Russian has been the team’s top threat, despite having to do all his best work at even strength. Without the 23-year-old, Minnesota would be in dire straits offensively. Although Kaprizov has been headline this race for a while, Dallas Stars’ playmaking winder Jason Robertson is beginning to breathe down his neck.

(Preseason prediction: Alexis Lafrenière, New York Rangers)

Vezina Trophy (Top Goalie) – Andrei Vasilevskiy

Andrei Vasilevskiy and Philipp Grubauer are all tightly packed at the top of the race with Marc-André Fleury just behind, and it’s all going to come down to the finishing stretch. Vasilevskiy has gotten off to a strong start in April and plays behind the best team in the league, which gives him the best chance to bring this home. But it’s by no means a guarantee.

(Preseason prediction: Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning)

Norris Trophy (Top Defenseman) – Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

The reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner has come in the top three for this award four consecutive seasons, including a win in 2017-18. He’s starting to look like the top dog again this season thanks to his all-round contribution to an excellent Lightning team. Not only does Hedman provide an offensive boost, but he also logs massive minutes against tough competition. He might be the most indispensable player on the league’s best team.

(Preseason prediction: Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche)

Jack Adams Trophy (Coach of the Year) – Joel Quenneville, Florida Panthers

Quenneville is a future Hall of Famer who has won this award once before (1999-2000) and brought home three Stanley Cup wins. He could be adding to his trophy case this season considering how well the Panthers—a team with middle-of-the-pack talent on paper—are playing. He should be the Jack Adams frontrunner if he can drive this group to its first consecutive playoff berths since the mid-90s.

(Preseason prediction: Rod Brind’Amour, Carolina Hurricanes)

Who will be the Stanley Cup winner in 2021?

The Tampa Bay Lightning are an easy team to like for a Stanley Cup repeat considering they combine elite forward talent with the league’s most dynamic goaltender in Andrei Vasilevskiy. Nipping at their heels will be the Vegas Golden Knights, who added Alex Pietrangelo to an already stacked roster, and the Colorado Avalanche, whose core of Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog, Mikko Rantanen, and Cale Makar is as dangerous as they come. Add in their underrated defensemen, and there’s a reason they’re considered the favorites by bookmakers.

Outside of those three are a jumble of teams that could be in the mix. The Boston Bruins’ first line alone makes them dangerous in the playoffs, the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins are battle-tested; and the Sun Belt has two emerging contenders in the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes. Even the Toronto Maple Leafs have a chance to break their 53-year title drought thanks to an improved defense corps and a more balanced lineup. The NHL is always one of the most difficult leagues to project and doesn’t seem likely to change this year.

What are the NHL odds for the season?

The odds are consistently moving as the NHL season progresses, but Vegas Insider provides a tracker of what you’ll see at various sportsbooks. Here’s how the odds look this week for the favorites to win the Stanley Cup:

TEAM ODDS

Colorado Avalanche: +400

Vegas Golden Knights: +700

Tampa Bay Lightning: +750

Toronto Maple Leafs: +800

Carolina Hurricanes: +1000

Boston Bruins: +1200

Washington Capitals: +1200

New York Islanders: +1600

Pittsburgh Penguins: +1800

Minnesota Wild: +2000

NHL 2021 season key dates

The final day of the regular season – May 8

Final possible day of the Stanley Cup Finals – July 9

Seattle Kraken expansion draft – July 21

NHL Draft – July 23-24

Free agency begins – July 28

