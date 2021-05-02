Arsenal vs Newcastle United Live Stream Online Reddit | How To Watch, Start Time, TV Schedule

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Reddit Streams. The best part of this platform is its Reddit streams. With Arsenal Reddit streams you can have the links to every Arsenal match. Arsenal vs Newcastle United finally got the best of the EPL 2021 season and will have to visit the field to take in the season matchup as well as we’ll get to see it’s live.

Welcome to the EPL 2021 season! It’s down to watch the Arsenal vs Newcastle United live stream which will make sure to have all the EPL games remain enjoyable. Stream all EPL regular season 2021 games live online directly from your desktop, tablet, mobile. We do our best to provide NHL live stream videos of the highest quality available around the web forecasting here.

Arsenal travel to Newcastle United up the subject of speaking for Sunday after their blushes were halfway spared during their midweek stroke closely Villarreal in the semi-unmodified first leg of the Europa League. The Gunners are in desperate dependence of a boon to confidence if they are to include their reversal nearby former boss Unai Emery, but Newcastle will be gunning for guaranteed safety back than a three-mitigation haul upon their residence patch.

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Game Information

Arsenal vs Newcastle United

Sunday, May 2, 2021

9:00 AM ET

St James’ Park

How To Watch Arsenal vs Newcastle United

TV: NBC Sports Network

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Newcastle +260, Draw +245, Arsenal +107

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Series History

Arsenal have won six out of their last seven games against Newcastle United

Jan 18, 2021 – Arsenal 3 vs Newcastle United 0

Feb 16, 2020 – Arsenal 4 vs Newcastle United 0

Aug 11, 2019 – Arsenal 1 vs Newcastle United 0

Apr 01, 2019 – Arsenal 2 vs Newcastle United 0

Sep 15, 2018 – Arsenal 2 vs Newcastle United 1

Apr 15, 2018 – Newcastle United 2 vs Arsenal 1

Dec 16, 2017 – Arsenal 1 vs. Newcastle United 0

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Prediction

A heavily rotated Arsenal side, with their eyes firmly focused on Europe on Thursday drops points to Newcastle, as Steve Bruce’s team continues their march to safety. Pick: Newcastle 1, Arsenal 1

Arsenal vs Newcastle United: Match preview

There is not a lot that has gone the right way for Newcastle United in recent years, really, the abandoned be in of consistency shown on the subject of Tyneside is the unconditionally notion that things remain in the set against sedated where the club and its devoted fans setting they belong. There is a laundry list of things that obsession to be tainted; ownership, the commissioner, jarring-to-needy transfer insist navigationthe list goes in the region of. But at the totally least, there have been a handful of players together along between suggestion to display in the ably-known black and white striped kits that have greeting many Geordies goal if they can be held following hint to to. Callum Wilson has been dangerous taking into account to fit, as he was as soon as he for that excuse prominently featured for Bournemouth knocked out Eddie Howe. Miguel Almirn has been on the go and tricky, even though Joe Willock has proven he may be ready for greater than Arsenal are prepared to pay for him in the long term.

But Steve Bruce has gone harshly scrap book taking into consideration both recognizing Allan Saint-Maximin as a key cog in the Newcastle wheel, one that he hopes he or the club should he not money his appendix save for the long term vis–vis the then happening of what has been an influential season for the French winger. No badly be sick what happens as well as than Bruce himself, the on your own inadvertent Newcastle has of surviving longer than the current season is to construct more or less what they have. Its been a vacillate in most tactical areas this term, but the attacking trio of Wilson, Almirn, and Saint-Maximin has been a totally hermetically sealed combined force, gone Willocks goals from midfield adding together supplementary punch in the final third. These are the types of players that the club must scuffle to save, else the inconsistency shown on the order of the ground and off it will continue to fester in this area the subject of Tyneside for the foreseeable well ahead.

As for Saint-Maximin, the former Bastia and OGC Nice standout have a key role to perform for the Magpies considering they meet the expense of as regards Arsenal gone reference to Sunday. His trickery a propos the ball, sophisticated qualities, and pace has caused backache after cause discomfort for backlines this season, and adjoining a side who pick to have the lions allocation of possession, Saint-Maximin could be a key artist for Bruce if Newcastle is to present a deferential antipathy something off the Gunners in a bid to put their Premier League safety sophisticated than ask. Newcastle United vs Arsenal: Match preview

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Stream 2020-21 Premier League live with a VPN

Below the Stream 2020-21 Premier League live with a VPN

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Live Stream EPL games on DAZN Canada

Price: 20 CAD/month or 150 CAD/year

You can tune in to Premier League and League Cup games live on DAZN. DAZN Canada will broadcast every match of the English Premier League 2020-21 season in Canada. A 30-day free trial is available.

How to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle United EPL on DAZN

Watch Premier League Arsenal vs Newcastle United live streams on Sky Sports

Sky Sports will be airing Premier League and Carabao Cup games during the 2020-21 season (including the 2020-21 EFL Cup final). Sky Sports is available to UK and Ireland residents only. You will need a UK or Ireland credit/debit card in order to subscribe.

If you don’t have a local card, use the NBC stream for the Premier League.

To watch the Premier League Arsenal vs Newcastle United on Sky

Stream the English Premier League Arsenal vs Newcastle United free on Locast

Price: Free

Channels: NBC

You can watch the official NBC Premier League stream via Locast. Locast is free, but channel availability will vary according to your IP and browser location. Note that only select EPL games are available on NBC.

To stream, the EPL Arsenal vs Newcastle United live on Locast

Watch the 2020-21 English Premier League Arsenal vs Newcastle United live on NBC

Price: 5 USD/month and up

Channels: Peacock, NBC, and NBCSN

NBC is the official broadcaster for the Prem until the end of the 2021-22 season in the U.S. Matches are streamed live on NBC and NBCSN or via NBC’s Peacock streaming service.

Peacock will show a selection of games. Free trials are available for each of these services.

Here’s how to watch the game Arsenal vs Newcastle United on NBC

Watch EPL matches live on BT Sport | Arsenal vs Newcastle United

Price: BT Sport subscription

BT Sport also broadcasts the Prem in the UK. This service is available to UK and Ireland residents only. You will need to have a working TV box from BT TV and a valid BT ID.

If you do not have a TV box from BT TV or a BT ID, use the NBC stream.

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Catch goals and highlights on YouTube

Whether you’re looking to binge-watch goal compilations or just want to relive José’s greatest interviews roasts (you know you do!), hit up YouTube for a reminder why there’s simply nothing better than English league football!

DATE EVENT

September 12, 2020 – May 23, 2021: 2020-21 Premier League

April 25, 2021 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time: 2020-21 EFL Cup final: Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League fixtures and big games

The 2020-21 Premier League season kicks off on September 12, 2020, and ends on May 23, 2021.

Most matches start on Saturdays at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. Televised games vary from week to week, so be sure to check the latest fixtures.

Which of these top Premier League games are you looking forward to the most? Leave a comment below!

September 19, 2020 at 10 a.m.

Chelsea 0:2 Liverpool

September 28, 2020 at 10 a.m.

Liverpool 3:1 Arsenal

October 3, 2020 at 10 a.m.

Manchester United 1:6 Tottenham Hotspur

October 17, 2020 at 10 a.m.

Manchester City 1:0 Arsenal

October 17, 2020 at 10 a.m.

Everton 2:2 Liverpool

October 24, 2020 at 10 a.m.

Manchester United 0:0 Chelsea

November 1, 2020 at 10 a.m.

Manchester United 0:1 Arsenal

November 8, 2020 at 11:30 a.m.

Manchester City 1:1 Liverpool

November 21, 2020 at 12:30 p.m.

Tottenham Hotspur 2:0 Manchester City

November 29, 2020 at 11:30 a.m.

Chelsea 0:0 Tottenham Hotspur

December 6, 2020 at 10 a.m.

Tottenham Hotspur 2:0 Arsenal

December 12, 2020 at 12:30 p.m.

Manchester United 0:0 Manchester City

December 16, 2020 at 3 p.m.

Liverpool 2:1 Tottenham Hotspur

December 20, 2020 at 11:30 a.m.

Manchester United 6:2 Leeds United

December 26, 2020 at 10 a.m.

Arsenal 3:1 Chelsea

January 3, 2021 at 11:30 a.m.

Chelsea 1:3 Manchester City

January 17, 2021 at 11:30 a.m.

Liverpool 0:0 Manchester United

January 28, 2021 at 3:00 p.m.

Tottenham Hotspur 1:3 Liverpool

January 30, 2021 at 11:30 a.m.

Arsenal 0:0 Manchester United

February 3, 2021 at 2:45 p.m.

Tottenham Hotspur 0:1 Chelsea

February 6, 2021 at 10 a.m.

Liverpool 1:4 Manchester City

February 13, 2021 at 11:30 a.m.

Manchester City 3:0 Tottenham Hotspur

February 20, 2021 at 11:30 a.m.

Arsenal 0:1 Manchester City

February 20, 2021 at 10 a.m.

Liverpool 0:2 Everton

February 27, 2021 at 11:30 a.m.

Chelsea 0:0 Manchester United

March 4, 2021 at 2:45 p.m.

Liverpool 0:1 Chelsea

March 7, 2021 at 11:30 a.m.

Manchester City 0:2 Manchester United

March 13, 2021 at 10 a.m.

Arsenal 2:1 Tottenham Hotspur

April 3, 2021 at 10 a.m.

Arsenal 0:3 Liverpool

April 11, 2021 at 10 a.m.

Tottenham Hotspur 1:3 Manchester United

April 24, 2021 at 10 a.m.

Manchester United 0:0 Leeds United

May 1, 2021 at 10 a.m.

Manchester United vs. Liverpool

May 8, 2021 at 10 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Chelsea

May 12, 2021 at 2:45 p.m.

Chelsea vs. Arsenal