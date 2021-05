Live Nuggets vs Laker’s stream: How to watch online

Live Nuggets vs Laker’s stream: How to Watch, TV Channel, Prediction, Odds, History

Live Nuggets vs Laker’s stream: Lakers need to beat the Nuggets to reach the NBA finals for the first time in a decade, so are the Los Angeles Lakers. The Denver Nuggets compete in NBA against Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center. The Los Angeles Lakers rolled to a 126-114 in the West finals opener. Anthony Davis had 37 points and 10 rebounds, LeBron James added 15 points and 12 assists

Fixtures – Denver Nuggets v LA Lakers | Date and time of 2020-21 NBA season –

Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers

Monday, May 4, 8:00 PM ET (Tuesday, May 4, 7:30 PM IST)

TV: ESPN

Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA.

The Lakers had 12 offensive rebounds, the Nuggets had six. Los Angeles went to the line 35 times Thursday, Denver took 23 foul shots. Those are the two reasons that led the Lakers to a Game 4 win.

The Nuggets have to held lead against the Lakers heading into the road for the final straight game between the two teams.

Live Nuggets vs Laker’s stream: Game Information:

ESPN will host a national broadcast of Monday’s matchup between the Nuggets vs Laker’s, with a tip-off set for 10 p.m ET. The game will be held at The Staples Center in Los Angeles, and will also be broadcast on Spectrum Sportsnet at the Lakers Market.

Nuggets vs Lakers Prediction

Denver Nuggets 43-21 (31-33 ATS) May 03, 2021, 10:00 PM the Los Angeles Lakers play 36-27 (28-34-1 ATS) at the PT Staples Center. The Lakers opened at N/A and the current line is Red -2.5. The Nuggets were ranked #4 thin offense and 9 thin defenses and ranked #23 Rd. and 2nd in defense on lakers offense.

Odds

According to the latest NBA odds, the Lakers are 3.5 points favorites against the Nuggets.

The odds-makers had a good feeling for this line, as the game started with the Lakers as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -152

Watch NBA picks for each game including this from Sportsline's advanced computer model.

Nuggets vs Laker’s Series History

Los Angeles has won 13 of their last 24 games against Denver.

February 04, 2021 – Los Angeles 114 vs. Denver 93

September 26, 2020 – Los Angeles 117 vs. Denver 107

September 24, 2020 – Los Angeles 114 vs. Denver 108

September 22, 2020 – Denver 114 vs. Los Angeles 106

September 20, 2020 – Los Angeles 105 vs. Denver 103

September 18, 2020 – Los Angeles 126 vs Denver 114

August 10, 2020 – Los Angeles 124 vs. Denver 121

February 12, 2020 – Los Angeles 120 vs. Denver 116

December 22, 2019 – Denver 128 vs. Los Angeles 104

December 03, 2019 – Los Angeles 105 vs Denver 96

March 06, 2019 – Denver 115 vs. Los Angeles 99

Nuggets vs Laker’s 2018

November 27, 2018 – Denver 117 vs. Los Angeles 85

October 25, 2018 – Los Angeles 121 vs Denver 114

March 13, 2018 – Los Angeles 112 vs. Denver 103

March 09, 2018 – Denver 125 vs. Los Angeles 116

Nuggets vs Laker’s 2017

December 02, 2017 – Denver 115 vs. Los Angeles 100

November 19, 2017 – Los Angeles 127 vs Denver 109

March 13, 2017 – Denver 129 vs. Los Angeles 101

January 31, 2017 – Los Angeles 120 vs. Denver 116

January 17, 2017 – Denver 127 vs. Los Angeles 121

Nuggets vs Laker’s 2015-16

March 25, 2016 – Denver 116 vs. Los Angeles 105

March 02, 2016 – Denver 117 vs. Los Angeles 107

December 22, 2015 – Los Angeles 111 vs. Denver 107

November 03, 2015 – Denver 120 vs. Los Angeles 109

Injury for Denver

Will Burton: Out (Personal)

Gary Harris: Out (thigh)

PJ Dovalier: Out (hamstring)

Greg Whitington: Out (knee)

Injury report for Los Angeles

Alex Caruso: Game-time decision (hands)

Kostas Antetokounmpo: Out (knee)

Lakers overtake Nuggets 126-114 in West Final opener

Anthony Davis had 37 points and 10 rebounds, LeBron James added 15 points and 12 assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers won Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Friday night 126-114 against the Denver Nuggets.

ESPN will host a national broadcast of Monday’s matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers, with tip-off set for 10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Staples Center in Los Angeles, and will also air on Spectrum SportsNet in the Lakers market.

NBA game blackouts: International League Pass vs. U.S. League Pass

What’s the difference between watching NBA League Pass in Germany, Australia, Canada, or the U.S.? The League Pass is available both inside and outside the States. However, there are key differences every fan needs to know.

The U.S. League Pass offers live games and full-game replays for all teams. However, blackouts apply. When a team is playing, that game will be “blacked out” on the U.S. League Pass for the team’s home market.

Nationally broadcast games on ESPN, ABC, TNT, and NBA TV will also not be blacked out. (All blacked out games are available three days after broadcast. If you purchased the 3-Game Choice package, nationally telecast games will be available for purchase three hours after they have aired. Locally telecast games will be available for purchase three days after they air.)

Want to tune in without having to worry about blackouts? The International League Pass also offers live games for all teams but without a single blackout. If you only want to watch the games for a single team, select the “Team Choice” option to save some money!

Top NBA games this week

In this space we’ll highlight a few games that NBA fans should be circling on their calendar each week. To enjoy these without blackouts, just fire up your VPN!

Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors [Apr 27, 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time (U.S)]

The last time these two teams met, on February 6, the Mavericks squeaked out a 134-132 win in an absolute thriller. These teams have the ability to play some truly remarkable offensive basketball and Steph Curry is on a heater for the ages at the moment. Expect a riveting contest.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns [Apr 28, 10:00 p.m. ET]

While these two teams are right next to each other in the standings, the Suns have a lot more to prove, especially come playoff time. Entering this week, FiveThirtyEight gave the Clippers more than ten times the Suns’ championship odds despite their record, showing that Phoenix isn’t being seen as a title threat. They could change that perception on Wednesday.

Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz [Apr 30, 10:00 p.m. ET]

Although it would be unwise to sleep on the Clippers, right now these are the two teams battling for the top seed in the Western Conference — something nobody expected at the beginning of the season. The Jazz’s combination of perimeter shooting and interior defense will give the Suns all they can take, although Phoenix’s Chris Paul-led offense should have enough creativity to find some cracks. It’s possible this game flips these teams in the standings.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks [May 2, 3:30 p.m. ET]

When it comes to the Eastern Conference, there’s the Nets, the Bucks, the Philadelphia 76ers, and everybody else. Even without James Harden, the Nets have the firepower to test Milwaukee’s porous defense, while the Bucks will try to shove Giannis Antetokounmpo down the throat of a team that’s low on proven rim protectors.

NBA Award Races

MVP – Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

With Joel Embiid and LeBron James missing significant time with injuries, this race has become a battle of attrition. Jokić has been a credible candidate to win this award all season long thanks to his ability to contribute in every facet of the game. The Serbian big man has taken his scoring to a new level this season while crashing the glass effectively and feeding his teammates with an array of creative passes.

When Jokić touches the ball, good things tend to happen for the Nuggets. Although Steph Curry has risen into the conversation with his latest hot streak, it’s extremely rare for a player to win MVP when his team has such a middling record.

(Preseason prediction: Giannis Antetokounmpo)

Defensive Player of the Year – Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Gobert didn’t get the nickname “The Stifle Tower” for nothing. He entered the week in the top two in the NBA in blocks, rebounds, and shots defended per game—and held opponents to approximately 40 percent on those shots. The Jazz are having an incredible year behind their strong defense, with Gobert the centerpiece of that success.

(Preseason prediction: Bam Adebayo)

Rookie of the Year – Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Since LaMelo Ball went down with a broken wrist, Edwards’s stock has risen. Although Tyrese Haliburton probably plays the best all-around game of anyone in the field, Edwards can certainly fill the bucket—like he did dropping 42 on the Suns on March 18. If he gets close to averaging 20 points per game by the end of the season, he’ll be in good shape to take this award.

(Preseason prediction: LaMelo Ball)

Most Improved Player – Julis Randle, New York Knicks

Until this season Randle was always considered something of an empty-calories player. Sure, given enough playing time he had the ability to put up numbers, but his statistical achievements were more good than great, owing to his sporadic inefficiency.

That’s all changed as the power forward has gotten far better from beyond the arc and the free-throw line, on the way to becoming a legitimate top offensive option. It looks like the Knicks will be back in the playoffs for the first time since 2012-13 and Randle is a major reason why.

(Preseason prediction: Ben Simmons)

Sixth Man of the Year – Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz

With games like his 40-point explosion on February 15, Clarkson has given the Jazz some serious offensive punch. Not only is the veteran providing volume scoring, his three-point shot has been deadly, too, creating space for his teammates. The 52 million USD contract Clarkson landed in the offseason raised some eyebrows around the NBA, but it looks like a strong investment by the Jazz so far.

(Preseason prediction: Dennis Schröder)

Coach of the Year – Doc Rivers, Philadelphia 76ers

Our preseason pick for this award was Rivers thanks to the 76ers’ potential to turn things around and the likelihood that he’d get credit for that.

True to form, Philadelphia has been perhaps the only consistently great team in the Eastern Conference. Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons co-existed effectively, Shake Milton has emerged as a threat off the bench, and the duo of Tobias Harris and Seth Curry provides enough outside shooting to keep the spacing reasonable. Even without Embiid this group hasn’t slowed down—and now he’s back, and rested.

(Preseason prediction: Doc Rivers)

Who’s going to win the NBA title?

The Lakers are the favorites as long if LeBron James and Anthony Davis can stay healthy at the same time—but that’s far from a given. Their crosstown rival Clippers are probably the next-best team in the Western Conference, thanks to their perimeter shooting and potent wing combo of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

Other contenders include the Nuggets, who shocked the Clippers in the playoffs last season, the Suns, who have been fixtures near the top of Western Conference Standings, and the Jazz, who have been unbelievable thus far thanks to a combination of three-point shooting and lockdown defense.

Live Nuggets vs Laker’s stream

In the East, the 76ers are grappling with whether their superstars, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, fit alongside each other, but they’ve got talent up and down the roster, their shooting has improved, and they’ve been outstanding.Their biggest issue from here on out is Embiid’s health.The Bucks will always have a seat at the table as long as they feature Giannis Antetokounmpo.

And although they are almost allergic to defense, it’s impossible to ignore the Brooklyn Nets and their big three of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving. Despite their unimpressive record, the Boston Celtics remain in the mix due to a starting lineup that plays shutdown defense with a still-improving Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown anchoring the offense.

Here are the 10 teams with the best chance of winning it all according to FiveThirtyEight:

TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP PROBABILITY Los Angeles Clippers 31% Utah Jazz 16% Philadelphia 76ers 15% Brooklyn Nets 14% Milwaukee Bucks 8% Los Angeles Lakers 7% Phoenix Suns 3% Denver Nuggets 2% Boston Celtics 1% Miami Heat 1%

ALL-STAR BREAK MARCH 5-10 Playoff Play-in Tournament May 18-21 NBA Playoffs May 22-July 22

