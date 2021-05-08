Big fight! Watch Canelo vs. Saunders Live Stream Free Without cable

Big fight! Watch Canelo vs. Saunders Live Stream Free Without cable Welcome to Watch the highly anticipated boxing match between the Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Sounder’s fight and the fight card takes place on Saturday, May 8th. The main card launches at 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST, with the main event ring, walks slated to take place around 11 p.m. ET / 4 a.m.

In this huge unification title fight this weekend the Mexican superstar Canelo WBA, WBC and The Ring 168lbs titleholder will faceoff WBO super-middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunder’s in Arlington, Texas.

Date: Saturday 8th May(US)/Sunday, May 9 (UK time)

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST.

Main Event: 11 PM ET/ 4 a.m. BST.

TV: DAZN

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, United States.

Watch: Online Stream

Watch anywhere: try our No. 1 rated VPN 100% risk-free

How to Watch Big fight! Alvarez vs Saunders live stream Free anywhere?

We’ve tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolutely best of them. It’s very much compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use.

Another great part is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can enjoy free streaming from anywhere.

Once you’ve downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to – it really is that easy.

– Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

And if you’ve already got an account, a VPN should work wherever you are to help you regain access to pre-existing subscriptions.

SAUL ‘CANELO’ ALVAREZ VS BILLY JOE SAUNDERS PREVIEW

Everyone assures to the showdown between the best fighters the boxing ring has to offer. And Now a clash chasing among the two boxers in their peak years their own respective versions of fighting glory will face each other on May 8, 2021. Canelo Alvarez is a Mexican legend who already intent on enhancing a glowing boxing legacy. The boxing fans have already seen him as the winner of the four world titles across weight classes. On the other hand, Billy Joe Saunders is a talented boxer. The competition has marked as a great opportunity to express his own career. Sitting at the top of the pound-for-pound list, Alvarez is adding his opponent name to his resume as he crosses show classes in the step of tough opponents and bold new challenges.

Canelo vs. Saunders Full Fight Card

Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders in a WBC/WBA/WBO Super Middleweight unification

Elwin Soto vs. Katsunari Takayama for Soto’s WBO Junior Flyweight title

Kieron Conway vs. Souleymane Cissokho; Junior Middleweight

Marc Castro vs. Irving Macias Castillo; Junior Lightweight

Frank Sanchez vs. Nagy Aguilera; Heavyweight

Keyshawn Davis vs. Jose Antonio Meza; Lightweight

Kelvin Davis vs. Jan Marsalek; Junior Welterweight

Christian Alan Gomez Duran vs. TBA; Welterweight.

Tale of The Tape:

Canelo Alvarez record and bio Billy Joe Saunders record and bio Nationality : Mexican Nationality: British Born : July 18, 1990 Born: August 30, 1989 Height : 5-8 Height : 5-11 Reach : 70.5 inches Reach : 71 inches Total fights : 58 Total fights : 30 Record : 55-1-2 with 37 knockouts Record : 30-0 with 14 knockouts

How to watch Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders in UK

This fight event and its undercard will be shown on DAZN with the online streaming service available for just £1.99 per month in the UK. You can watch online stream via a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Smart TVs and android Tvs will also allow you to stream the service effortlessly to soak up all the drama on the big screen.

Big fight! Watch Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders in USA

Canelo signed a mega deal with DAZN in 2018. He penned a five-year, 11-fight contract worth £278million – the most lucrative contract in sports history. The streaming service is available in a monthly or annual plan with prices as low as $8.33 per month in the US.

Big fight! Watch Stream the Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders on ESPN+

Price: 6 USD/month or 60 USD/year

ESPN+ is the official broadcaster of the event in the U.S. The subscription costs 6 USD/month. ESPN+ is also available in a bundle with Disney+ and Hulus on-demand service for 13 USD/month.

To watch the fight on ESPN+: Get VPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Head to ESPN+ and sign up. You will need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104). Enjoy the stream!

Watch on computer for the best streaming experience, use the VPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. Watch on mobile Fire up the ESPN app on your Android or iOS device.

Big fight! Watch Canelo vs Saunders boxing highlights on YouTube

Catch the latest boxing highlights, interviews, practices, and news on the official FITE, DAZN, ESPN, or Fox boxing YouTube channels.

To watch highlights on YouTube: Get VPN. Connect to a server location where YouTube is available. Go to the FITE YouTube channel, DAZN Boxing YouTube channel, ESPN YouTube channel, and the PBC On FOX YouTube channel. Enjoy!

Watch on computer for the best streaming experience, use the VPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. Watch on mobile Fire up the ESPN app on your Android or iOS device.

Final Words:

Both fighters are happy to go the distance and this fight could well be settled on points. Canelo should be win it unanimously, but Saunders won’t do his reputation any harm in only his second fight in America.