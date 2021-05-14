Unique Community for Business Valve Execs – World Brotherhood of Valve Execs

At the date of onest of January 2020 the mythical Swiss Valve Skilled Michel F. Bolle, supported by way of a world staff of companions, has introduced the “World Brotherhood of Valve Execs”. The IBVP is a world and really unique community of commercial valve pros and mavens from everywhere in the global.

The purpose of this distinctive non-profit organisation is to carry in combination the Legends & Mavens of the Valve Trade. The organisation will be offering networking occasions, valve trade information, a VIP patrons information, in addition to a fine quality valve training. In collaboration with the Swiss Control & Generation Institute (MTI), IBVP will be offering the primary international tutorial program for “Valve Skilled Certification. Michel F. Bolle says: “There’s a want in the marketplace for an excessively unique networking staff. A spot the place other people can percentage studies and fortify each and every different to develop. This can be a actual added-value for each member” & “Top of the range valve coaching might be presented at sexy costs as a way to fortify any individual prepared to get to the following stage within the business valve trade.”

The IBVP club might be to be had on private invitation best, and there are very strict necessities for any skilled recommended to develop into a complete IBVP member. Michel F. Bolle clarifies: “The purpose of the IBVP isn’t to be a type of “everybody can come social media platform”, we wish to have individuals that may carry actual added price to the community. We goal to carry in combination the “Sport Changers” of the valve Trade, the Legends and on a regular basis heroes.”

Additional info is to be had at the IBVP Web site introduced: http://www.ibvp.org

About World Brotherhood of Valve Execs

The IBVP “World Brotherhood of Valve Execs” has been based in 2020 and is an respectable non-profit affiliation ruled by way of Swiss regulation. The purpose of the IBVP is including valve to the worldwide valve marketplace. Club to the unique IBVP Valves Mavens Networking Circle is to be had on invitation best. Loose assets on our web page and social medial channels are to be had additionally to non-members.

Media Touch

Corporate Identify: The IBVP “World Brotherhood of Valve Execs”

Touch Particular person: Michel F. Bolle, President

Telephone: +41 79 835 57 14

Nation: Switzerland

Web site: www.ibvp.org