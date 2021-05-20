How to Watch 2021 PGA Stream Free: Golf championship Live Online

The PGA Championship 2021 is once again heading back to Kiawah Island Golf Resort, S.C. — the first time the event has been played there since 2012. If you are looking the high rated golf tournament live stream at your device and how to watch free PGA Championship Free then you have landed here in the right page.

There are plenty of storylines entering the week, including Jordan Spieth looking to complete the career Grand Slam to Rory McIlroy revisiting the venue where he won by eight shots in 2012 at the PGA. The field is deep and features plenty of stars, including Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Hideki Matsuyama.

PGA Championship 2021

May 20 – 23, 2021

Kiawah Island Golf Resort (Ocean Course) – Kiawah Island, SC

Purse: $11,000,000

Defending Champion: Collin Morikawa

Watch: ESPN/CBS.

2021 PGA Championship TV schedule (ET)

Thursday, May 20: 1-7 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, May 21: 1-7 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, May 22: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN); 1-7 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday, May 23: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN); 1-7 p.m. (CBS)

Here’s everything you need to follow the action.

PGA Championship 2021: Key TV times, ways to watch stream, leader, tee Time, history, odds, records, Results

World golf top 10 player rankings

Dustin Johnson

Jon Rahm

Justin Thomas

Collin Morikawa

Xander Schauffele

Bryson DeChambeau

Tyrrell Hatton

Patrick Reed

Patrick Cantlan

Webb Simpson

2021 PGA Championship: Seven things to know about the unique Ocean Course

Other than the Masters at Augusta National 2021, every major championship brings the nuance and intrigue of a course that is seen, at most, every 5-7 years by the general golf public. St. Andrews, Pinehurst and Olympic Club are golf courses we hear a lot about, but they are not necessarily courses we see all that often. The same is true of the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, which will host of this week’s PGA Championship Board.

Last Year’s Results from the PGA Championship

It’s been barely nine months since Collin Morikawa was crowned king of TPC Harding Park and clinched the PGA Championship crown.

He bettered Dustin Johnson and Paul Casey by two strokes to land his maiden major, and that was despite starting the Sunday two shots behind DJ.

But an outstanding round of 64 – aided by some bold shot-making which included a drive to within 7ft of the Par 4 sixteenth – propelled the youngster above an unusually sluggish Johnson.

In the end, the 129 shots Morikawa took over the weekend equaled the PGA Championship record low – this was the most deserved of major victories.

Final Word About PGA Championship 2021

The majors bring with them an outstanding slate of contest quality and variety, and so this is as good a week as any to explore ways in which we can maximize the return from our investments – or just have some fun with the milly maker, if you prefer.