Meet The Eight Weightlifters Who Will Make Up Team USA In Tokyo

Eight U.S. weightlifters are headed to Hawaii, and they’re now no longer there to surf. USA Weightlifting introduced Wednesday that it’ll be sending a complete group of 4 guys and 4 ladies to this summer’s Olympic Games in

Tokyo, marking Team USA’s biggest Olympic weightlifting contingent due to the fact that

1996.

And at the same time as sorting out the seashore might no question be nice, this

institution goes to Honolulu to educate in a steady bubble and put together for

what can be a resurgent Olympics for USA Weightlifting. In a press

launch pronouncing the group, the organization’s CEO Phil Andrews

anticipated this institution may want to produce “doubtlessly our first-class Olympic Games

in sixty one years.”

Here’s a study the 8 who will intention to do simply that.

CJ Cummings Jr. (Men’s seventy three kg. / 161lbs.)

The growing famous person from Beaufort, South Carolina, turns 21 in

June. Already he has a resume that could depart many veterans envious. A

4-time junior international champion and -time young people international champion,

Cummings competed in his fourth senior international championships in 2019,

in which he completed 9th. He is going into Tokyo as a 23-time American record

holder. Did we point out he’s nonetheless simply two decades vintage?

Jourdan Delacruz (Women’s forty nine kg. / 108 lbs.)

Delacruz, 23, involves Tokyo as a -time Pan American champ

and the holder of 9 U.S. records. The local of Wylie, Texas, made

her international championships debut in 2018 and completed 9th the following

yr. Following Wednesday’s announcement, Delacruz published a image to

Instagram displaying herself as a little one pretending to raise a barbell.

“Hey little one, it’s official,” she wrote to her more youthful self. “You’re

going to raise that (plus a tad more) on the Olympics this summer.

Wes Kitts (Men’s 109 kg. / 240 lbs.)

As a kid, every time Kitts changed into approximately to compete in a game he

grew to become to his dad for encouragement. “These phrases molded the manner that I

technique opposition at some stage in my existence and I nonetheless play them again to

this day,” he shared on his internet site. Those phrases have paid off as Kitts,

who turns 31 on Saturday, will now be going to his first Olympics.

Although his father is not here, his spirit will no question be in

the area as Kitts, a Pan Am Games champ, competes in Tokyo. “His memory

lives on in my each day existence, however by no means do I experience towards him than

while I’m competing,” Kitts, from Knoxville, Tennessee, wrote. “I can

nearly experience him withinside the crowd, like he constantly changed into my entire existence.”

Harrison Maurus (Men’s eighty one kg. / 179 lbs.)

Another proficient Team USA up and comer, Maurus ended a

-decade U.S. guys’s medal drought while he gained a bronze medal in clean

& jerk at the arena championships. Still simply 21, the Auburn,

Washington, local heads to Tokyo with an outstanding pedigree that additionally

consists of a young people international identify and young people international record.

Katherine Nye (Women’s 76. kg / 167lbs.)

Nye got here into the 2019 international championships on a undertaking. Having

made her worldwide debut simply twelve months in advance, the gymnast-grew to become

CrossFitter-grew to become weightlifter swept all 3 classes to grow to be the

youngest U.S. ladies’s international champion. The local of Oakland Township,

Michigan, additionally secured a junior international identify in advance that yr. Still

simply 22, Nye is on a undertaking for Tokyo. “I’m now no longer simply emotionally

invested in weightlifting, it’s my existence,” she instructed USA Weightlifting.

“It’s my purpose, and the whole thing I’m doing is to make certain I’m the first-class

lifter I can be.”

Mattie Rogers (Women’s 87 kg. / 192 lbs.)

Next to Nye on that clean & jerk podium on the 2019 international

championships changed into teammate Rogers, who in truth changed into at the podium for the

1/3 yr in a row. That made the Apopka, Florida, local the primary

American to medal at 3 instantly international championships in a quarter

century. The 25-yr-vintage has seven worlds medals (together with silvers

in overall placement), and is also a Pan American champ and holder of

8 U.S. records. “I’ve been running and attempting for therefore long, and I changed into

so near the final Olympics,” she instructed USA Weightlifting. “I sat in

the stands and watched my consultation in Rio and that surely fueled my fire.

I’ve labored each day due to the fact that closer to this goal. To be named an Olympian

is a dream come true.”

Sarah Robles (Women’s +87 kg. / +192 lbs.)

Robles positioned U.S. weightlifting again at the Olympic map while she

gained a bronze medal in Rio, marking Team USA’s first medal withinside the game

due to the fact that 2000. Now a 2017 international champion and 4-time Pan American

champion as well, the Desert Hot Springs, California, local, at age 32,

is as influenced as ever going into what’s going to be her 1/3 Olympics. “I

need to win some other medal on the Olympic Games,” she said, “that’ll make

me the primary American female to have achieved so.”

Caine Wilkes (Men’s +109 kg. / +240 lbs.)

Described with the aid of using the internet site BarBend as “the Best Troll in American

Weightlifting,” Wilkes is quite excellent at lifting the bar, too. While

that article highlighted his tongue-in-cheek #snatch50everydayprogram,

“in which a completely sturdy guy lifts notably mild weight for a few

reps,” the 33-yr-vintage from Matthews, North Carolina, can certainly lift

many multiples of that, as evidenced with the aid of using his 3 Pan American titles

and 5 international championships appearances.

Chrös McDougall

Chrös McDougall has protected the Olympic and Paralympic motion for TeamUSA.org due to the fact that 2009 on behalf of Red Line Editorial, Inc. He is primarily based totally in Minneapolis-St. Paul.