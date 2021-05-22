What’s going on withinside the Central Jersey vicinity this weekend and beyond (May 21-27)

WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small pattern of vicinity happenings — a few in-man or woman, others on-line — you could need to test out withinside the coming days.

Rider

Musical Theater college students will gift a web manufacturing of

“Working,” a musical primarily based totally at the Studs Terkel ee-e book May 21-23.rider.edu/arts

Art/Museums

MAY 21

TRENTON “Greyscale Economics,” final weekend for in-man or woman

and digital display of images and facts approximately the nontraditional economy

with artist Brass Rabbit and the Greyscale Economics Project, via

May 22. The Gallery on the James Kerney Campus, Mercer County Community

College, Trenton Hall Annex, 137 N. Broad St. jkcgallery.on-line,

609-610-3425.

“Women Artists, Trenton Style,”

final weeks for on-line/in-man or woman showcase of works with the aid of using eleven vicinity

artists, via June 6. Trenton City Museum, Ellarslie Mansion,

Cadwalader Park. ellarslie.org, 609-989-3632.

WEST WINDSOR 2021 Faculty/Student Show, digital

establishing reception, 7:15-nine p.m., for on-line/in-man or woman showcase that will

run via July nine. West Windsor Arts Center, 952 Alexander Road in

Princeton Junction. westwindsorarts.org, 609-716-1931.

MAY 23

FLEMINGTON Teen Arts Collage Workshop and Show, Flemington DIY elegance for a long time 13-18 at a part of this year’s Teen Arts Festival, Stangl Factory. Registration required. Works might be displayed in artwork display from June 2-15.

Home and Garden

MAY 21

PRINCETON Virtual Historical Society of Princeton House Tour, posting of on-call for on-line get entry to to 4 personal vicinity homes, via June 15. Historical Society of Princeton. $20. princetonhistory.org, 609-921-6748. Registration required.

Music

MAY 22

PRINCETON John Abbot Trio, loose out of doors live performance, noon-2 p.m., Palmer Square Green, Palmer Square off Nassau Street. palmersquare.com, 609-921-2853.

MAY 23

PRINCETON The Suyat Band, loose out of doors live performance in partnership with McCarter Theatre, 6 p.m., Palmer Square Green, Palmer Square off Nassau Street. palmersquare.com, 609-921-2853.

Princeton Symphony Orchestra, on-line

live performance which include Jessie Montgomery’s “Strum,” Edward Elgar’s

“Sospiri,” Op. 70, and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings

in C Major, Op. 48, four p.m., Princeton Symphony Orchestra, $15 per

device. princetonsymphony.org, 609-497-0020.

MAY 26

PRINCETON Princeton Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet, loose

out of doors live performance saluting Princeton High School Class of 2021 with

application of works with the aid of using American composers, four p.m., Palmer Square Green,

Palmer Square off Nassau Street. princetonsymphony.org, 609-497-0020.

MAY 27

PRINCETON PSO Brass Quintet, in-man or woman

out of doors “America the Beautiful” live performance with trumpeters Jerry Bryant

and Thomas Cook, trombonist Lars Wendt, horn participant Jonathan Clark and

tuba participant Jonathan Fowler, 6 p.m., Morven Museum and Garden, 55

Stockton St. $35 for 2-man or woman pod. princetonsymphony.org, 609-497-0020.

Theater

MAY 21

LAMBERTVILLE “The Fantasticks,” musical

comedy approximately a boy, a woman and their fathers who try and hold them

apart, eight p.m., additionally May 22-23, three p.m. Music Mountain Theatre, 1483 Route

179. $25. musicmountaintheatre.org, 609-397-3337.

LAWRENCE “Working,” on-line

Rider Musical Theater manufacturing of up to date edition of musical primarily based totally

on Studs Terkel ee-e book, 7:30 p.m., additionally May 22, 7:30 p.m.; May 23, 2 p.m.

Rider University. $2.50. rider.edu/arts, 609-896-5303.

Other

MAY 22

FREEHOLD “Kreplach and Dim Sum — Yes, There Are Jews in China,”

on-line Zoom speak with the aid of using Robyn Helzner, four:30 p.m. Jewish Heritage Museum of

Monmouth County, 310 Mounts Corner Drive. Registration required. www.jhmomc.org, 732-252-6990, [email protected]

HAMILTON “NAMIWalks Your Way Mercer County,” digital fundraiser with individuals devising their very own route or different activity, 10 a.m.-three p.m. NAMI Mercer NJ. namiwalks.org/mercercounty, 609-799-8994.

ROBBINSVILLE Stigma-Free Awareness Walk,

1-mile Rotary stroll in partnership with NAMI-Mercer with brief

presentation and Narcan demonstration accompanied with the aid of using a stroll round the

lake, 10 a.m. May 22, Robbinsville Town Center, Gazebo, Lake Drive. namiwalks.org/team/42538, 609-439-3933.

WEST WINDSOR Miki and Friends Open AIR Event,

Attitudes In Reverse 5K stroll, stay music, butterfly launch in memory

of cherished ones, vendors, AKC Canine Good Citizen checking out and raffle, nine:30

a.m.-1 p.m. West Windsor Community Park, 176 Princeton Hightstown Road

(Route 571. www.air.ngo, 609-945-3200.

MAY 23

PRINCETON “CelebrASIAN,” Asian

American Pacific Islander Heritage Month instructional rally with

overall performance and vigil hosted with the aid of using Student Activists of Central Jersey,

three-6:30 p.m., Hinds Plaza, sixty five Witherspoon St. studentactivistscn.wixsite.com/sacnj.

MAY 27

EAST WINDSOR “How Jewish Women Shaped Modern America,” on-line Zoom presentation with Brandeis University professor Joyce Antler, eight p.m. Beth El Synagogue. Registration required.