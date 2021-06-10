New Jersy primaries once again show candidates they’re toast if party leaders say they are. The hottest, most bitter legislative race in New Jersey’s primary elections Tuesday pitted two former state Assembly running mates against each other. Both were well known and liked by their constituents. Both had similar voting records. Both raised similar amounts of money for their campaigns.

But in the end, Assemblyman Gordon Johnson won 74% of the vote against Assemblywoman Valerie Vainieri Huttle to secure the Democratic nomination for the state Senate seat being vacated by retiring Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg in Bergen County’s 37th district.

And while that may surprise you, the outcome is what many people in New Jersey’s political world expected.

The reason? Johnson had “the line” — the best spot on the primary ballot awarded under an arcane and controversial system in which local party leaders decide which candidate is their favorite.

And the preferred candidates’ prominent position — bracketed alongside other part-backed contenders — is usually a recipe for victory in New Jersey primaries. It’s why progressive advocates filed a lawsuit this year to abolish the system altogether, saying it’s unfair and undemocratic.

In addition to “the line,” Johnson nabbed the endorsements of Weinberg and Gov. Phil Murphy. Vainieri Huttle ran off the line. To many, that was the electoral kiss of death.

Party-backed candidates won contested legislative primaries throughout the state Tuesday, even against incumbents. Five sitting lawmakers who didn’t win the line — including Vainieri Huttle — lost their seats.

If this year’s primaries were a referendum on this system, “the victory went to the line,” said Ben Dworkin, director of Rowan University’s Institute for Public Policy and Citizenship.

The line isn’t always unbeatable. Brett Schundler bucked Republican Party leaders to win the nomination for governor in 2005. And last year, Amy Kennedy — yes, of that famous family — topped local party-supported Brigid Callahan Harrison in a South Jersey congressional race (although Kennedy had Murphy’s endorsement).

”We’ve seen people win off the line, but they are few and far between,” Dworkin said.

MORE: Live primary election results for N.J. governor, Senate, Assembly, county and municipal race

In addition to the Johnson vs. Huttle race:

Assemblywoman Serena DiMaso lost the Republican primary to Holmdel school board president Vicki Flynn in Monmouth County’s 13th District after the local party dropped their support and backed Flynn instead.

Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce lost the Republican nod to former Pompton Lakes Councilman Christian Barranco in North Jersey’s 26th District after the Morris County GOP backed him over her.

Vince Polistina, a former Assembly member with party support, beat former U.S. House candidate Seth Grossman for the GOP nod to succeed retiring state Sen. Chris Brown in Atlantic County’s 2nd District.

State Sen. Joe Cryan squashed an off-the-line challenge from Assemblyman Jamel Holley in the Democratic primary in Union County’s 20th District.

Union leader William Sampson won the Democratic Assembly primary in Hudson County’s 31st District after the local party backed him over incumbent Nicholas Chiaravalloti, who dropped out after losing the line.

“I think we see the line really does have a huge advantage,” said Jesse Burns, executive director of the New Jersey League of Women Voters, who is helming the lawsuit against the system.

Matthew Hale, a political science professor at Seton Hall University, said he expected a couple of these races to be “a lot closer.”

But, he noted, Tuesday reinforces not only that the line is powerful but that both the Democratic and Republican parties are well-organized in the state.

“New Jersey has really strongly organized parties that know how to get out the vote,” Hale said. “In an off-year election where primary not particularly competitive, that matters.”

“It’s one thing to go to court to get rid of the line,” he added. “But at the end of the day, you still have to bring your people out to the polls.”

Six candidates for local, state, and congressional office, the New Jersey Working Families Alliance, and the state’s League of Women Voters filed a federal lawsuit in January against county clerks seeking to declare the state’s ballot design as unconstitutional.

In other states, candidates simply run in the primary election for their party’s nomination, and the winner represents the party in the general election.

Burns, the head of the League, said New Jersey’s system leads to less-competitive primaries because candidates know it’s difficult to beat the line. She also said it causes ballots to be confusing, with large open spaces.

“It’s really a disservice to New Jersey voters,” Burns said.

Previous efforts to drop the line failed.

A 2005 state appellate court decision involving the Republican gubernatorial primary election found “there can be no rights violation where a county clerk makes a fair effort to follow the dictate that all candidates for the highest office … be treated equally to the extent physical constraints allow.” A 1989 U.S. Supreme Court decision said political parties may exercise their right to select “a standard bearer who best represents the party’s ideologies and preferences” and identify them on the ballot as “bracketed candidates.”

In this case, state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal has filed motions supporting the clerks. Proponents of the line say the system is protected by the state Constitution and that many counties hold open conventions in which party members pick a candidate. (That’s the case in Bergen County, where Johnson won the party convention.)

Murphy, who was elected governor as an avowed progressive, recently said Grewal is opposing the lawsuit because the lines are “based on statute” and the attorney general has “an obligation to defend the law and that’s the position they’re taking.”

The governor, though, said he is not against changing the state’s system.

“I’m very much open to a discussion about ballot design, without question,” Murphy said.