Stimulus check update: IRS sends 2.3M more payments. Here’s who is getting them. In the past two weeks, the Internal Revenue Service has sent out another 2.3 million stimulus payments from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, the agency said.

In all, it has sent out more than 169 million payments worth approximately $395 billion since the payments started going out on March 12, the IRS said. The payments are worth up to $1,400 for eligible individuals and up to $2,800 for eligible married couples.

To qualify for the full payment, singles must have adjusted gross income of $75,000, while married couples must have adjusted gross income of less than $150,000.

More than 900,000 of the payments, worth about $1.9 billion, went to eligible people for whom the IRS previously didn’t have enough information to issue the payments, it said.

It also included more than 1.1 million so-called “plus-up” payments, which are paid to people who previously received payments but were eligible for a new or larger payment based on their 2020 tax returns. These were worth about $2.5 billion, the IRS said.

In all, the agency has sent out more than 8 million “plus-up” payments, it said.

More than 1.2 million of payments in this batch were delivered via direct deposit, while the rest were mailed by paper check, it said.

“Although payments are automatic for most people, the IRS continues to urge people who don’t normally file a tax return and haven’t received Economic Impact Payments to file a 2020 tax return to get all the benefits they’re entitled to under the law, including tax credits such as the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, and the Earned Income Tax Credit,” the IRS said. “Filing a 2020 tax return will also assist the IRS in determining whether someone is eligible for an advance payment of the 2021 Child Tax Credit, which will begin to be disbursed this summer.”

The extended child tax credit will give eligible parents up to $3,000 for each child aged 6 to 17 and up to $3,600 for children 5 and under.

Parents will start to receive monthly payments, up to $250 for each older child or up to $300 for each younger child from July through December, adding up to half of the credit’s value. The other half will come to parents when they file their 2021 tax return.

Single parents are eligible for the full credit if they earn up to $75,000. Married parents who file a joint return and earn up to $150,000 also get the full amount.

Once you hit those income limits, the credit is reduced by $50 for every $1,000 of adjusted gross income until the credit reaches $2,000 per child. That level would be reached for singles who earn up to $95,000 and married couples who earn up to $170,000.

Then, the credit stays at $2,000 until singles reach $200,000 of income or married couples reach $400,000 jointly. At that point, there is a separate phase-out until the credit is exhausted, which happens an income level of $240,000 for singles and $440,000 for those married filing jointly.

Real progress for real people

By Amy Torres and Brad Londin

After the polls closed on Tuesday night, the Hudson County Progressive Alliance and the Progressive Democrats of Hudson County came together to meet in person. For some of us, it was the first time we had met face to face, or at least the first time since before the pandemic.

On a night of wins and losses (and races that remain too close to call), we celebrated the largest victory of all: holding the people in power accountable to their constituents.

More exciting than any individual victory is the continued growth of the progressive movement in Hudson County. We toasted the advancements our organizations made in educating the public on the influence of the county committee in local politics and in assembling a growing roster of top notch volunteers and activists.

Most importantly, we celebrated our contribution toward giving the people the chance to decide who best represents them.

Sadly, none of this happened in uncontested districts, where few of the unchallenged candidates knocked on doors in their neighborhoods.

And with our sorry electoral process, why would they?

New Jersey’s singularly corrupt “county line” ballot design disenfranchises independent challengers and misleads voters while allowing establishment politicians to avoid real campaigning and honest governance. The neglect of our elections extends even to how they are administered. Errors made by poorly trained staff, polling locations moved at the last minute, and the delayed mailing of sample ballots caused frustration for those who did vote, and doubtless discouraged many more from participating.

Our organizations, and our friends and allies across the progressive space, will continue to amplify the promise of community over corruption, and we invite you to join us. Together, we can redouble our voter outreach, amplify our local advocacy and activism, and increase our electoral recruitment and candidate support efforts.

Together, we can secure even greater gains next cycle, and in doing so, make our elections more accessible, transparent and fair.

Thank you to all of the voters, volunteers, contributors and supporters. Our wins are your wins, and we look forward to continuing to celebrate them together.