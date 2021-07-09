Hudson Coffee in Hoboken announces it is closing

Hudson Coffee, a coffee shop in uptown Hoboken, is closing at the end of the month.

“We have sold our lease and we will be closing our doors on Saturday, July 31,” the company said in a Facebook post last week.

Hudson Coffee is located at 1100 Maxwell Lane.

The shop is owned by Justin DePascale, a Hoboken police officer who also owns Bean Vault Coffee, according to The Hoboken Girl, the local news source that first reported on the closing.

Hudson Coffee opened in 2018.