Euro 2020 final: Italy vs England FREE LIVE STREAM [7-10-2021]

Italy vs. England FREE LIVE STREAM (7/11/21): Watch UEFA Euro 2020 Final online | Time, USA TV, channel. Italy, led by forward Ciro Immobile, faces England, led by forward Harry Kane, in the final of the UEFA Euro 2020 at Wembley Stadium in London, England, on Sunday, July 11, 2021 (7/11/21).

Italy vs England at Wembley today is the Euro 2020 final few predicted but many hoped for. Italy are bidding for their first Euro title since 1968, while England are on course for their first major title since 1966. Italy vs England is free to watch on the BBC iPlayer (4K) and ITV Hub (HD) today. Make sure you know how to watch an Italy vs England live stream, wherever you are in the world.

The latest team news is that Gareth Southgate has selected his starting XI and England will revert to a back-five for today’s Euro 2020 final against Italy, meaning Bukayo Saka misses out. Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire and John Stones across the back, with Trippier on the right of defence and Luke Shaw at left-back. Kane and Sterling lead the attack.

Wembley will be rocking with 60,000-plus excited football fans when Italy take on England in the much-anticipated Euro 2020 final today at 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 9pm CET.

England have lost in the semi-finals of five major tournaments: the 1968 and 1996 Euros, the 1990 and 2018 World Cups and the 2019 UEFA Nations League. But Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions have impressed throughout Euro 2020, with Sterling and Kane showing true grit to overcome Denmark 2-1 in the semi-final.

Italy’s last Euro title came when they hosted in 1968. Since then, the Azzurri have stumbled twice at the final hurdle, losing out to France in 2000, then Spain in 2012. But having defeated Spain 4-2 on penalties to make the final, Italy remain unbeaten in 33 matches and Roberto Mancini is favourite to lead his men into the history books.

“This championship has been very emotional, from the first match against Turkey until now,” Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini told UEFA. “It’s a dream we’ve been chasing over the years, a dream our coach slowly put in our minds until it started coming true.”

England have never beaten Italy in a major tournament. So, is it coming home or going back to Rome? The Italy vs England start time is 8pm BST on Sunday 11th July. Read on for more details on how to watch an Italy vs England live stream for free, wherever you are in the world.

Fans without cable can watch the match for free with a trial of fuboTV or with a subscription to ESPN+.

What is at stake?

Italy seeks its second European Championship, which it last won in 1968, while England is in its first international final since the 1966 World Cup, where it won its lone international title.

What channel is the game on in the United States?

The contest, which kicks off at 3 p.m. Eastern standard time, will be broadcast on ESPN for an english-speaking audience and Univision for a spanish-speaking audience. Both feeds can be streamed for free with a trial of fuboTV.

Can I watch the game on ESPN+?

Yes, the game will have a feed on ESPN+. Fans can subscribe to the streaming service here.

What is ESPN+?

ESPN+ is an over-the-top subscription service offered by ESPN/Disney that broadcasts a variety of exclusive sports programming.

The service, which costs $5.99 per month and can be cancelled at any time, exclusively streams select college football, college basketball, MLB, NHL and MLS games, international soccer, UFC fight nights and more.

Here’s what you need to know:

What: UEFA Euro 2020, Final

Who: Italy vs. England

When: Sunday, July 11, 2021

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Where: Wembley Stadium

TV: ESPN, Univision

All the years of hurt, England fans sing about it. All that sense of entitlement, rival fans are irritated by it.

After decades of embarrassment and moaning at tournaments, the English have a chance to finally back up the bravado — just listen to the team anthem, “Football’s Coming Home” — with a trophy.

The nation that lays claim to being the inventor of soccer, but is more fittingly one of the sport’s great underachievers, is back in a final — against Italy in the European Championships.

The teams will meet Sunday night at Wembley Stadium in London where England will be going for its first major title since winning the 1966 World Cup on their home field. The Italians are unbeaten in 33 games.

It’s been 55 agonizing years for England through 26 World Cups and European Championship tournaments, seven of which they didn’t even qualify for.

Even less illustrious national teams like Denmark and Greece have won trophies since then. But England became all about falling short on a world stage it felt it should dominate.

Beating Denmark on Wednesday broke through the semifinal obstacle at least in the Euros, prevailing 2-1 in extra time and avoiding the penalty shootouts that have proved to be the team’s nemesis through all those near-misses.

“What a brilliant moment for us,” England coach Gareth Southgate said on the field with fans still singing into the night at Wembley. Let’s savior this.”

No way were the England players missing out on the chance to lap up the acclaim of a crowd waiting for this healing moment, not only to reach a final again but to gather in such big numbers again as the pandemic-restricted capacity swelled to 66,000.

“It’s too late,” Southgate quipped discussing any attempt to curtail the exuberance. “We all let ourselves down on the pitch.”

The celebrations were a reflection of the bond the coach has forged between the national team and an English public that seemed disillusioned with the hubris and dreary performances before Southgate’s overhaul began in 2016.

Leading England to a final is proving cathartic for the coach who as a player missed the decisive penalty in the Euro ’96 semifinal penalty shootout against Germany. It was that tournament that saw the introduction of the England “Three Lions” song talking of “30 years of hurt.”

It’s never easy for England. Even when the path to the Euro 2020 semifinals seemed smooth — even the 2-0 win over archrival Germany — Southgate was prepared for difficulties against Denmark, especially after losing the 2018 World Cup semifinal to Croatia and being beaten in the 2019 Nations League last four by the Netherlands.

“I knew it might be a tortuous path,” Southgate said. “In the end it’s a wonderful evening for our fans, for our public and for our country.”

Southgate sees his role as more delivering for a nation, assuming leadership status beyond sport when he talked about unity during the divisive Brexit debate and now encourages the players to use their platforms to promote social causes and campaign against racism.

Southgate is more than just an orator, though. Only 1966 Word Cup winner Alf Ramsey has been a more successful coach of England. The expensive imports at the start of the century — Sven-Göran Eriksson and Fabio Capello — could get no further than quarterfinals. Instead, a manager whose only club job ended in 2009 with relegation from the Premier League with Middlesbrough has led England to a final.

For all his popular support — “Southgate you’re the one,” fans sing — he resists pandering to fans’ demands of selecting players. National hero Marcus Rashford, the Manchester United striker who has won acclaim for challenging the government, didn’t even come off the bench for the biggest game of his career.

He ignored calls to drop Raheem Sterling at the start of Euro 2020 and has been rewarded with three goals from the winger who also forced the own-goal that tied the game 1-all against Denmark.

Southgate stayed calm as England held on, only making only substitution when five were available to him in the 90 minutes before extra time.

“The opposition were constantly changing tactics,” Southgate said. “Sometimes it is bolder to do nothing … the risk is you don’t do anything, it goes against you but we were causing problems.”

Problems in a way that England has not done for decades.

"It's one of the proudest moments in my life," said captain Harry Kane, who netted the winner from a rebound after his penalty was saved. "But we haven't won it yet, we've got one more to go."