Authorities ID woman found dead in Trenton house fire

Authorities on Tuesday identified the woman who perished in a July 4 fire in South Trenton as Jessica Young, a 40-year-old resident of the home.

An investigation of the fire is ongoing, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said in identifying Young.

The Trenton Fire Department arrived at the home in the 500 block of Second Street at about 4:30 a.m. and found it already well on fire and an occupant out front, who said another person, a woman, was still inside, the fire department has said.

Firefighters entered the home to try to save her, but when the found her, she was already dead, officials said.